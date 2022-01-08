ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL mock draft 2022: Minnesota Vikings land QB, Giants and Jets reshape futures

By Matt Johnson
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 1 day ago

The 2021 NFL season is drawing to a close and that means it’s time for our latest 2022 NFL mock draft. With some of the top quarterbacks in college football struggling, the door opens for defensive players to dominate the draft board.

Our 2022 NFL mock draft order is based on the NFL standings and our NFL playoff predictions . Using The Draft Network’s draft simulator , let’s dive into our latest 2022 NFL mock draft

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z5k8H_0aJMDI7h00
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Aidan Hutchinson racked up 14 sacks this season, generating 25 total pressures on third downs alone ( Pro Football Focus ). He isn’t a Chase Young or Nick Cosa-caliber prospect, but the Jacksonville Jaguars need all the talent they can get their hands on and Hutchinson’s production, track record and skills warrant the No. 1 pick this year.

2. Detroit Lions: Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e3H9Y_0aJMDI7h00
Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux enters the stadium for the game against Oregon State. Eug 111428 Uofb 07

A top-two pick this year means landing a great edge rusher. The Detroit Lions would be elated to get either and Kayvon Thibodeaux might be even better than Hutchinson in a few years. An excellent athlete with the tools to record double-digit sacks every season, he’s a great building block for Detroit.

3. Houston Texans: Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=314YEF_0aJMDI7h00
Scott Clause/The Advertiser via USA TODAY NETWORK

With the Houston Texans satisfied at quarterback for a year, they can’t take BPA. Derek Stingley lost some of the luster he carried as a freshman, but he’s still the most talented defensive back in the 2022 NFL Draft. A CB1 from the jump, Houston’s coaching staff can mold him into an elite NFL player.

4. New York Jets: Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sacav_0aJMDI7h00
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Robert Saleh’s defense needs a leader in the secondary who can clean up mistakes and make plays. Enter Kyle Hamilton. The Notre Dame safety is one of the rare players at his position who will be drafted with a top-5 pick. Pair him with an edge rusher and passing against New York will actually become challenging.

5. New York Giants: Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11jcQL_0aJMDI7h00
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants surrendered more than 180 pressures this season, an unacceptable number that prevents most offenses from experiencing success. To make matters worse. New York’s run blocking was just as awful. Evan Neal is the best lineman in this draft class, ready to step in at left tackle with Andrew Thomas flipping to the right side.

6. Carolina Panthers: Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xVqqb_0aJMDI7h00
Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Panthers are in a similar position to another team in our 2022 NFL mock draft. Like the Denver Broncos, Carolina’s best move is to acquire a quarterback via trade. If the Panthers can keep their first-round pick, left tackle is the priority and Ekwonu offers excellent upside at the position with the right coaching.

7. New York Jets (via SEA): George Karlaftis, EDGE, Purdue

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SPsc2_0aJMDI7h00
Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

George Karlaftis doesn’t have the stats of an elite pass rush, recording just 4.5 sacks in 2021. But at 6-foot-4, a player who earned a spot on Bruce Feldman’s 2021 college football freaks list and draws immense praise for his work ethic, Karlaftis can be a top-5 pick. He is the edge rusher Robert Saleh’s defense is missing.

8. New York Giants (via CHI): Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37vTWf_0aJMDI7h00
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) takes a snap from center Tyler Linderbaum (65) during a NCAA college football game in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl against Kentucky, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. 220101 Iowa Kentucky Citrus Fb Extra 043 Jpg

One offensive lineman isn’t enough, New York needs to overhaul this group. Tyler Linderbaum is the rare center worth spending a top-10 pick on, he can be a Pro Bowl center by his second season. Adding that kind of player to lead this new offensive line will help the Giants’ offense improve dramatically.

9. Washington Football Team: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DwVqP_0aJMDI7h00
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Washington gave Taylor Heinicke a chance, but he’s a backup quarterback. Kenny Pickett is the best quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft, with the physical tools, intangibles and numbers to warrant a top-12 selection. For a team desperate to land its next face of the franchise, it’s worth it for Washington to take Pickett early in our NFL mock draft.

10. Atlanta Falcons: David Ojabo, EDGE, Michigan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qMDCp_0aJMDI7h00
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Falcons near the bottom of the NFL in pressures and sacks, desperately needing pass rushers. Enter Aidan Hutchinson’s teammate at Michigan. After playing only one game in 2020, Ojabo erupted for an 11-sack season this year with five forced fumbles. This could just be a hint of what he is able to accomplish as this athlete becomes an even better football player.

11. Denver Broncos: Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qd2XC_0aJMDI7h00
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos need to upgrade over Teddy Bridgewater, but a rookie passer isn’t the one to lift this team up. Instead, after adding a star quarterback via trade, Denver can use its first-round pick to strengthen the defense. Nakobe Dean’s football IQ is off the charts and he’ll be a perennial Pro Bowl linebacker for years.

12. Minnesota Vikings: Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GuNeZ_0aJMDI7h00
Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

With Kirk Cousins in a contract year next season, the Minnesota Vikings will be contemplating their future at quarterback. If Matt Corral, arguably the No. 1 QB in the 2022 NFL Draft, is available then there is a real possibility an organization that is already hitting the reset button adds its quarterback of the future.

13. Cleveland Browns: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ggmv5_0aJMDI7h00
Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Baker Mayfield isn’t the answer for the Cleveland Browns, but there wasn’t a ton of help at wide receiver. Garrett Wilson is practically a savant at running routes, finding ways to create separation from cornerbacks. Give Kevin Stefanski a playmaker like that and this passing attack will improve in 2022.

14. Philadelphia Eagles (via MIA): Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DHLyk_0aJMDI7h00
Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

With three first-round picks, our 2022 NFL mock draft is helping shape the Eagles’ long-term identity. Defenses matter a lot and we want to help mold this unit into one of the best in football for years to come. Booth Jr. can step in as the No. 2 cornerback, being mentored by Darius Slay, forming an outstanding secondary for Philly.

15. New Orleans Saints: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FFa66_0aJMDI7h00
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints must still solve their quarterback problem, but they also need to create a better supporting cast for their future signal-caller. Jameson Williams emerged as Alabama’s top wide receiver this past season and figures to be a big-play threat as a WR1 at the next level.

16. Baltimore Ravens: Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HUKb4_0aJMDI7h00
Kareem Elgazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via USA TODAY NETWORK

During his career with the Cincinnati Bearcats, Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner was easily the best cornerback in college football. Across more than 1,100 snaps played, per Pro Football Focus , Gardner never allowed a single touchdown. In a CFP Semifinal matchup, he also thrived. He is the perfect partner opposite Marlon Humphrey.

17. Pittsburgh Steelers: Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gcFsf_0aJMDI7h00
USA TODAY NETWORK

We somewhat expect Pittsburgh to answer its quarterback situation via a veteran with Ben Roethlisberger set to retire. If so, finding a franchise left tackle has to be in the cards here. This unit has struggled with pass protection during the 2021 season. Charles Cross is a Week 1 starter and will make life easier for the next QB.

18. Las Vegas Raiders: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MOZv7_0aJMDI7h00
Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

The unfortunate Henry Ruggs situation is more about a tragic loss of life than football. However, the Raiders have to find a way to replace him on the field. Whoever is calling the shots in Vegas (Mike Mayock or someone else), Olave would represent a major steal at 18. Chris Olave dominated college football ( 936 yards, 13 touchdowns in 2021 ) and nothing suggests he won’t do the same in the NFL.

19. Philadelphia Eagles: Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2208wC_0aJMDI7h00
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

With the second of three first-round picks, Philadelphia continues to upgrade its defense. The team struggled big time covering the middle of the field. In fact, it yielded 102 receptions for 998 yards to tight ends. That’s a major Achilles’ heel. he 6-foot-3 Lloyd shined big time for the Utes in 2021, recording 111 tackles, seven sacks and a whopping four interceptions. Much like Booth, he’s a Day 1 starter.

20. Los Angeles Chargers: Jordan Davis, iDL, Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hpSKD_0aJMDI7h00
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles enters Week 18 ranked 30th in the NFL against the run. Opposing backs have gone for 2,187 yards and 21 touchdowns on the ground. That’s just terrible. With a void on the interior lineman, enter reigning Heisman Trophy candidate Jordan Davis. One of the most dominant defensive players in college football is going to be an outstanding gap stuffer in the NFL.

21. Philadelphia Eagles (via IND): Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JHCyk_0aJMDI7h00
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Back to the Eagles again. Back to improving the defense with the pick acquired in the Carson Wentz trade. Boy, would Brisker be an absolute steal for the Eagles as a center fielder in the defensive secondary. We’re talking about elite range and traits. This past season with Penn State, the elite free safety yielded a sub 70 passer rating when targeted.

22. Miami Dolphins (via SF): Drake London, WR, USC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jVqgN_0aJMDI7h00
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

One of the several picks acquired from San Francisco in what ended up being a blockbuster Trey Lance trade, Miami adds to a growing wide receiver group for whoever is going to be under center next season. Drake London dominated at the catch point this year, leading the nation in contested catches (19), per Pro Football Focus. The Dolphins are lucky to land him our NFL mock draft to team up with 2021 first-round pick Jaylen Waddle.

23. New England Patriots: Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ALSTA_0aJMDI7h00
John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

New England’s pass defense has just been dominant this season. Heading into Week 18, opposing quarterbacks have thrown 20 touchdowns against 23 interceptions against this unit. With that said, stud cornerback J.C. Jackson is slated to become a free agent and might not return next season. ro Football Focus’ highest-rated cornerback in coverage this season, Roger McCreary faced the best wide receivers in the SEC and contained them better than anyone.

24. Arizona Cardinals: Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tsDvX_0aJMDI7h00
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

In need of another starting cornerback, Trent McDuffie is reliable and would be ready for a ton of snaps immediately. That’s a must for a contending Cardinals squad who has been relying on Robert Alford and Antonio Hamilton at times his season.

25. Buffalo Bills: Kenyon Green, iOL, Texas A&M

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0crefL_0aJMDI7h00
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills don’t have many weaknesses on offense, but the interior line is one of them. Kenyon Green, the top guard in the NFL Draft, is an immediate Week 1 starter who would help protect Josh Allen and create some running lanes for the backs.

26. Cincinnati Bengals: Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VdIYB_0aJMDI7h00
Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Having started veteran Quinton Spain this season, guard has to be considered a need for Cincinnati in front of Joe Burrow . Linderbaum would make the most sense if he’s available here. Penning could play that initially. It’s a great scheme fit, too.

27. Dallas Cowboys: Daxton Hill, S, Michigan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JyiFC_0aJMDI7h00
Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Dallas Cowboys are set at edge rusher, that much is for certain. Now, Dallas needs to put the finishing touches on its secondary to create the best NFL defense. That’s primarily true at safety — an area the Boys have been looking to upgrade for some time. Hill could provide that out of the gate. He recorded eight passes defended and two interceptions for a dominant Michigan team this past season.

28. Tennessee Titans: Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30WWd8_0aJMDI7h00
USA Today Sports

Caleb Farley, the Tennessee Titans’ 2021 first-round pick, missed his rookie season. Meanwhile, Janoris “Jackrabbit” Jenkins has been far too inconsistent. In need of another starting cornerback, Elam’s experience against top receivers in the SEC and his success in coverage easily warrant a first-round selection.

29. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: DeMarvin Leal, iDL, Texas A&M

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XXdqB_0aJMDI7h00
Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

DeMarvin Leal, a 6-foot-4 defensive lineman, is a former five-star recruit with the size, length and power to cause problems on the interior. It’s an area of need for the defending champion Buccaneers with Ndamukong Suh set to become a free agent and not getting any younger.

30. Detroit Lions (via LAR): Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S4OoV_0aJMDI7h00
Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

A consensus top-three pick in 2022 NFL mock drafts before the season, Sam Howell didn’t play up to expectations this year. But in a season without all of his top offensive weapons that went to the NFL, Howell still scored 34 total touchdowns with 2,851 passing yards and 825 rushing yards. Detroit finds a fure heir-apparent to Jared Goff with one of the picks acquired in the Matthew Stafford trade.

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C1Ml1_0aJMDI7h00
Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs offense needs more help. Specifically, Patrick Mahomes would greatly benefit from a true No. 2 wide receiver who could make plays underneath with defenses playing two deep safeties. Treylon Burks, a YAC monster, would thrive in Andy Reid’s scheme.

32. Green Bay Packers: Bernard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y5hzO_0aJMDI7h00
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

With salary-cap issues in 2022, the Green Bay Packers need to part ways with multiple starters. On the offensive line, right tackle will become a position of need following the cap casualties. Raimann has experience in blindside protection, something Green Bay values, but he’ll protect Aaron Rodgers’ right side.

