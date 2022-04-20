NFL mock draft 2022: Malik Willis in top 10, Seahawks and Saints make big moves

The 2021 NFL regular season is over and that means it’s time for our latest 2022 NFL mock draft. With NFL evaluators very low on the 2022 quarterback class, the door opens for defensive players to dominate the draft board.

We are seeing free agency begin to slow down, resulting in plenty of influence on the latest NFL mock draft. Trades also changed a lot of things with multiple teams moving first-round picks in blockbuster moves.

Our 2022 NFL mock draft order is based on the final NFL standings and our NFL playoff predictions . Using PFF’s draft simulator , let’s dive into our latest 2022 NFL mock draft.

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan

The NFL Draft rumors linking Travon Walker to the Jacksonville Jaguars seem legitimate, especially since he offers more upside. Ultimately, the decision comes down to the best player available who offers stability, a likely 2022 impact and can help be a voice in the locker room. Aidan Hutchinson checks all those boxes, even if he’ll never be a star.

2. Detroit Lions: Travon Walker, EDGE, Georgia

NFL executives might have a point on Kayvon Thibodeaux . A player with some red flags regarding his motor and personality might conflict with Dan Campbell’s plan. So, our NFL mock draft gets a shake-up with Travon Walker headed to Detroit. It’s a bigger gamble and Thibodeaux is higher on our draft board, but cultural fit is a real factor teams consider.

3. Houston Texans: Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State

The Houston Texans are essentially building their roster from scratch, there are needs at every position. Prioritizing the offensive line Ikem Ekwonu stands out as a logical fit for Houston. He can start immediately at right tackle, playing at a high level and protecting Davis Mills . Whenever Laremy Tunsil is traded, Ekwonu shifts to the left side.

4. New York Jets: Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

The New York Jets have to make a calculated risk. In our latest NFL mock draft, they snag a CB1 and hope one of the top edge rushers slides. Ahmad Gardner is our favorite defensive back in the 2022 draft class. He didn’t allow a single touchdown across three seasons in college. He’s exactly the kind of player Robert Saleh wants in his secondary, shutting down top receivers.

5. New York Giants: Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

The New York Giants aren’t walking away from this without a top offensive lineman to protect Daniel Jones . There’s a legitimate case to be made for Evan Neal as the No. 1 tackle in the 2022 draft class, but there’s also a possibility he shifts to another position. No matter where the Giants play him, they’ll get a stud in the trenches.

6. Carolina Panthers: Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

If you’re going to spend a top-10 pick on a quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft, it needs to be Malik Willis . Drafting Kenny Pickett is settling for an average quarterback in the best-case scenario. If the Carolina Panthers are truly desperate and want a face of the franchise, Willis is the guy. He just shouldn’t start in 2022, it’s the best thing for his long-term development.

7. Seattle Seahawks (via NYG)*: Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon

TRADE: Seattle Seahawks trade 9th overall pick, 2023 third-round pick to New York Giants for 7th overall selection

Kayvon Thibodeaux’s “me” personality might push him outside the top-five picks, that’s the most damage it could possibly do. There’s a case to be made he could become the best player from the 2022 class. Seeing an opportunity to land a premium talent at a position of need, the Seattle Seahawks sacrifice a future third-round pick to jump ahead of the Atlanta Falcons or any other team that might move up for Thibodeaux. The cost can be justified since the Seahawks own two second-round picks in 2023.

8. Atlanta Falcons: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

There is some consideration made for a quarterback, but the Marcus Mariota signing and the weak 2022 quarterback class buy time. With Calvin Ridley lost for the season, the Falcons need to start rebuilding the worst receiving corps in the NFL. Garrett Wilson is WR1 in the 2022 draft class and will make an impact immediately. The Falcons can address quarterback in Round 2 or trade into the end of Round 1 for a potential quarterback.

9. New York Giants*: Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

TRADE: Seattle Seahawks trade 9th overall pick, 2023 third-round pick to New York Giants for 7th overall selection

The New York Giants are requesting this NFL mock draft scenario to play out on April 28. In his first draft, general manager Joe Schoen would pick up a future third-round pick from a rebuilding team to slide down a few spots. He then grabs the same player he likely might be targeting at No. 7.

Kyle Hamilton ‘s talent makes him a top-five prospect, he just happens to play a position that rarely gets picked high. Even to be drafted within the top-10 selections should tell you how good he can be in Don “Wink” Martindale’s defense.

10. New York Jets (via SEA): Drake London, WR, USC

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets could draft an offensive lineman, but the two best players at the position are off the board. So, general manager Joe Douglas lands a top receiving threat for quarterback Zach Wilson . Drake London is exactly the kind of weapon a young quarterback needs, snagging contested catches and having a young Mike Evans-like impact on a passing attack.

11. Washington Commanders: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

The Washington Commanders are going to try and make it work in 2022 with quarterback Carson Wentz . Our expectations are low, but they will be raised if wide receiver Chris Olave is added into the mix. Terry McLaurin needs a running mate at receiver and Olave is an excellent fit to come in and become a trusted weapon for Wentz in 2022.

12. Minnesota Vikings: Derek Stingley Jr, CB, LSU

When healthy, Derek Stingley Jr. looked like a player with All-Pro talent. He impressed in his Pro Day and the combination of talent paired with need make this a dream scenario for the Minnesota Vikings. Frankly, the organization should even consider trading up for Stingley Jr. even if it makes the pick a bigger gamble.

13. Houston Texans (via CLE): Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington

Trent McDuffie allowed just 16 catches on 36 targets in coverage, per Pro Football Focus . McDuffie is a Week 1 starter with the tools to make a few Pro Bowl appearances in his career. He fills an important need for Houston and will immediately help this defense take a nice step forward in 2022.

14. Los Angeles Chargers*: Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

TRADE: Los Angeles Chargers trade 17th pick and 2023 third-round pick to the Baltimore Ravens for 14th overall pick

The Los Angeles Chargers take their aggressive approach from free agency into our latest 2022 NFL Mock draft. Charles Cross is the best tackle in pass protection, an ideal fit for the Chargers’ offense. He can start on the right side, helping create a top-10 offensive line in the NFL.

15. Philadelphia Eagles (via MIA): Devonte Wyatt, iDL, Georgia

Devonte Wyatt didn’t generate a ton of buzz during the 2021 season. Everything changed after he erupted at the Senior Bowl and then lit up at the NFL Combine with his athleticism. The 6-foot-3 defensive tackle is just beginning to scratch at his ceiling and is the ideal successor to Fletcher Cox.

16. New Orleans Saints (via PHI via IND): Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

Quarterback Jameis Winston will be the New Orleans Saints starting quarterback in 2022, barring a trade-up for a quarterback. Pete Carmichael will need a lot more help on offense, Jameson Williams fits the bill. A torn ACL in the championship game means he won’t play until October or November, but he’s the most talented receiver in the 2022 draft class.

17. Baltimore Ravens*: Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia

TRADE: Los Angeles Chargers trade 17th selection and 2023 third-round pick to the Baltimore Ravens for 14th overall pick

An ideal outcome for the Baltimore Ravens. They pick up a 2023 third-round pick and likely draft a player who might be atop their board at the original spot. Jordan Davis is one of the most absurd athletes we’ve even seen among defensive linemen. Even as a rotational player, he’d be a phenomenal addition to Baltimore’s defense.

18. Philadelphia Eagles (via NO): Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

After strengthening their defensive line, Philadelphia keeps loading up its front seven in our latest NFL mock draft. Devin Lloyd simply does everything well. The 6-foot-3 linebacker is going to play all three downs immediately and make a strong impact. He fits a need and this is also an instance of taking best player available.

19. New Orleans Saints (via PHI): Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan

The New Orleans Saints make a bit of a gamble, rolling the dice on an offensive tackle who needs some coaching and might go through some bumps as a rookie. However, left tackle is a massive need following Terron Armstead’s departure and Bernhard Raimann is the player who could fill that void long-term.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

Not a bad outcome for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Mitch Trubisky contract makes it evident the franchise won’t hold back if the right quarterback is available at No. 20. While Kenny Pickett might not be a top-25 talent in our eyes, the Steelers’ organization knows him well and he could develop into a reliable starter. We’d also keep an eye on quarterback Desmond Ridder in this spot.

21. New England Patriots: Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

If not for his size (5-foot-11), Nakobe Dean might be a top-10 pick. He’s an excellent athlete, displaying absurd sideline-to-sideline range at linebacker and he reacts quickly to play. The thing Bill Belichick will love most, Dean is a football junkie who studies film like a 10-year NFL veteran and he helps his teammates get lined up in the right spots. Dean is perfect for New England.

22. Green Bay Packers (via LV): Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa

The Green Bay Packers miss out on the top wide receivers, but that might work out for them. Trevor Penning might come from a small school, but everything else on the scouting report screams top-10 physical traits. He’ll be taught by Adam Stenavich, one of the best teachers of offensive linemen in the NFL. Before long, Green Bay could have a Pro Bowl right tackle.

23. Arizona Cardinals: Tyler Linderbaum, iOL, Iowa

The Arizona Cardinals are still happy with center Rodney Hudson, but he doesn’t have a long-term future in the desert. Tyler Linderbaum can be a perennial Pro Bowl center after 2022, but he’ll immediately improve Arizona’s guard situation as a rookie. While edge rusher might seem like a bigger need, offensive line is prioritized for a team that will soon be making a heavy investment into Kyler Murray .

24. Dallas Cowboys: George Karlaftis, EDGE, Purdue

Following the Randy Gregory fiasco, the Dallas Cowboys need to find a quality edge rusher. George Karlaftis fits the bill as a 6-foot-2 defensive end who collapses pockets with his strength and causes problems for opponents thanks to a non-stop motor. He also brings versatility on the defensive line, a huge plus for Dan Quinn.

25. Buffalo Bills: Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

The Buffalo Bills are taking the all-in approach to win a Super Bowl. We’ve seen that in free agency and it will be reflected in the 2022 NFL Draft. They don’t make a lot of 6-foot-3 receivers with the level of speed Treylon Burks brings to the table. Another vertical threat for Josh Allen , yes please.

26. Tennessee Titans: Zion Johnson, iOL, Boston College

The Tennessee Titans just acquired Robert Woods, solving their WR2 problem and giving them one of the best run-blocking receivers in the NFL. We’re expecting a renewed commitment to the rushing attack with a healthy Derrick Henry. That means adding Zion Johnson, a bulldozer ready to clear inside running lanes.

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Kenyon Green, iOL, Texas A&M

Acquiring Shaq Mason solves one of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers draft needs, but they need another guard. Kenyon Green played everywhere along the Aggies’ offensive line, but his future is at guard. The explosiveness and size he brings to the table is tantalizing and the right coaching, which resides in Tampa Bay, will get the most out of him.

28. Green Bay Packers: Jermaine Johnson, EDGE, Florida State

Our latest NFL mock draft might be a bit painful for Green Bay Packers fans, it continues the trend of the franchise not spending a first-round pick on a wide receiver. With Jermaine Johnson sliding down the board in this instance, general manager Brian Gutekunst jumps at the opportunity to land an NFL-ready edge defender.

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan

The Kansas City Chiefs won’t be able to replicate Tyreek Hill with a single player. Instead, they’ll have to compensate with a deeper receiving corps. Skyy Moore is dangerous with the football in his hands, making catches in space and putting his elusiveness on display. That’s what Kansas City needs as its offensive approach shifts to short, quick throws over a more vertical attack. Moore fits perfectly.

30. New Orleans Saints (via KC)*: Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss

TRADE: New Orleans Saints trade 49th pick, 98th pick, 2024 fifth-round pick to Kansas City Chiefs for 30th pick

A surprise near the end of our 2022 NFL mock draft. After missing out on a younger passer with their top picks, New Orleans jumps back into Round 1 for quarterback Matt Corral. He won’t be ready to start in 2022, but that’s why the Saints have Jameis Winston and Andy Dalton . Size is a limiting factor, but Corral’s arm talent and mentality are appealing. The Saints know how to design offenses for quarterbacks who make quick reads and spread the ball around. Plus, trading up secures the fifth-year team option.

31. Cincinnati Bengals: Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida

Cornerback now sits near the top of the Cincinnati Bengals draft needs. Kaiir Elam checks an important box, with success at an SEC program. He also tested really well at the NFL Combine, solidifying his stock as a first-round pick.

32. Detroit Lions (via LAR): Boye Mafe, EDGE, Minnesota

One of the biggest risers from the pre-draft process, Boye Mafe could now be a first-round pick. The 6-foot-4 edge rusher is one of the most explosive players off the snap. He’s drawn comparisons to Rashan Gary by NFL.com and the 2021 breakout from Gary should excite fans for that very reason.

