Best Titleist Golf Bags 2022

Titleist has been at the forefront of equipment innovation for decades, known for quality of design and production in all areas of the game. From the best golf clubs to the bags, Titleist is a company synonymous with top of the range golf equipment.

The golf bag is an essential item of equipment and finding the right one could help you make the difference when it comes to organizing and planning your game. You need a bag that will protect your equipment, provide the right level of storage with easy access to clubs and accessories, and one that delivers the best possible ergonomic fit for you. Get all these things right and you can reduce on-course stress and direct all your energies to what’s important: playing the best possible game you can. As you would expect from such an iconic brand, Titleist makes some excellent golf bags, but what are some of the best models in the current range? Well we’ve reviewed and tested them and have selected our favorites below to help you make the right choice when selecting your next bag.

Stand Bags

Supremely lightweight at just 1.3kg Comfortable to carry Minimal design means less storage

The Titleist Players 4 Carbon Stand Bag is ideal for those who like to walk the fairways without suffering a sore back at the end of it. This super-light stand bag weighs in at just 1.3kg – one of the lightest stand bags on the market. The weight is kept down by minimal design plus carbon fibre legs which provide great strength and stability to boot.

With ergonomically designed double straps – it’s comfy to carry and grab handles make it easy to move around. There’s a 4-way top cuff that keeps clubs easily accessible and the rip stop material the bag is constructed from makes the Players 4 Carbon pretty durable.

Five pockets give reasonable storage but, as you would expect from a bag of this type, the objective is not to pack for an expedition but to keep things minimal. As such, we think this is one of the most functional Titleist Golf Bags – Ideal for those seeking a lightweight but robust carry bag that will accommodate enough kit for a standard day on the course.

Read our full Titleist Players 4 Carbon Stand Bag Review

Lightweight at under 2kg Seam sealed zips Could be more separation in pockets

The best Titleist golf bags always look great and this Players model is no exception. It is a stylish looking bag that offers a high level of performance on a number of levels. Thanks to the seam sealed zippers, it’s impressively waterproof, while the wider stand delivers great stability on uneven terrain or on windy days. There’s good, accessible storage with a four-way top divider, ample clothing pocket plus five further pockets for balls, accessories, water bottle, valuables and range finder.

It’s lightweight at just 1.95kg, comfortable to carry with a self-balancing convertible strap system. Those straps can be easily detached if you opt to use a cart. We felt when reviewing that the bag, “ticks a lot of boxes.” The styling is cool and understated and, overall, there’s little to fault in one of the best golf stand bags and best waterproof golf bags money can buy.

Read our full Titleist Players 4 Plus StaDry Stand Bag Review

Titleist Players 4 StaDry Stand Bag

Lightweight at 1.7kg Seam sealed zips and excellent waterproof protection Legs don't fold in fully on some models we've tested

Titleist are great at giving consumers a multitude of options, especially in golf bags. The Players 4 StaDry is a great example of that and it pretty much the same bag as the Players 4 Plus StaDry (above) but is lighter and has a slightly smaller footprint.

It weights 1.7kg, a quarter of a kilo less than the Players 4 Plus while still boasting a 4-way top for excellent club organisation. The pockets are well thought out and spacious too, with the larger water bottle pocket being a highlight.

Otherwise, it is a very similar story to the excellent Players 4 Plus StaDry bag, just a bit smaller and a bit lighter. A great option if you feel like the former is a bit too large.

Titleist Hybrid 14 StaDry Stand Bag

Very spacious with lots of useful features and everything in the right place The straps are comfortable and easy to adjust. A little on the weighty side

We loved the regular Titleist Hybrid 14 stand bag from last year and the 2022 version sees the addition of the StaDry moniker to the design. As a result the bag is totally waterproof with the construction and seam-sealed zippers.

Importantly the stand bag is cart friendly which explains the hybrid name which is a handy feature if you want to kill two birds with one stone and have the ability to carry or use a cart with the same bag. It weighs just 2.5kg, has 14 dividers and comes with 7 pockets, including an expandable apparel pocket, Ideal for when you need to carry waterproofs, or you've turned up in too many clothes and want somewhere to store your midlayers, jumpers and jackets.

Titleist Premium Stand Bag

Good storage for a stand bag Two waterproof pockets On the heavy side

The Titleist Premium Stand Bag is a no-nonsense piece of equipment. First thing’s first, it’s not the lightest on the market, but given the storage available and the quality of construction, it was never going to be. This is a hard-wearing, performance stand bag designed to be carried but also designed to take all the equipment you could need, and for that kit to be easily accessible in all conditions.

Clubs are protected and organized by a sizeable 4-way top cuff – They slide easily in and out with no need for wrestling, and they sit snugly without crashing into one another when you’re walking. The bag sits comfortably on the back with padded double strap and cushioned hip pad providing good protection. Storage comes in seven sizeable pockets, two of which are waterproof, and overall this is a sturdy bag that will last a long time..

Cart Bags

Titleist 14 StaDry Cart Bag

Waterproof Lightweight Not the easiest to carry if you do need to use the single strap.

The Titleist StaDry has been a popular bag for a few seasons now and it’s easy to see why as it performs from a practical perspective on a number of levels. Firstly, StaDry waterproof technology will help you keep your equipment dry in wet conditions – It’s made from a waterproof fabric and the zips are seam sealed.

It also offers excellent, managed storage with 14-way top divider plus dedicated putter well, and seven generous pockets. There are large apparel pockets as well as spaces for accessories and valuables.

It’s been designed to sit snugly on a trolley, and we found it does just that. The weight is well distributed to ensure it doesn’t shift going over bumps or across slopes. There’s a useful channel for strapping the bag down to a trolley or cart. The pockets are all easily accessible when the bag is sitting on a trolley. It weighs just 2.7kg and is easy to lift out of a car and onto a trolley thanks to the well-designed grab handles. As such we also included it in our best golf cart bags list too.

Titleist Cart 14 Lightweight Bag

Strap loop for solid attachment to cart or trolley Cart accessible pockets Not fully waterproof

At just 2.5kg, this is one of the lightest cart bags on the market right now. And that’s impressive given the amount of storage the Titleist Cart 14 Lightweight offers. There are no fewer than 11 pockets including two good sized apparel pockets and large beverage pocket. There are dedicated spaces for all your accessories and valuables and all are accessible when this bag is sitting on a cart or trolley. This allows you to organize your equipment easily and focus on your game.

The bag offers a 14-way divider together with large putter well to keep clubs separated and accessible, while grab handles make it easy to move the bag from the car to a cart or trolley and back again. Overall, this is a practical, robust and supremely lightweight bag that’s well worth considering if you’re in the market for a new cart or trolley bag .

Titleist Tour Bag

Ultimate in storage and durability Tour proven with looks to match Heavy

The ultimate golf bag is a Tour bag and you can’t do better than the Tour proven Titleist Tour Bag. Designed with input and feedback from Titleist’s stable of elite professionals, this bag has been constructed to meet the requirements of the best players in the game.

It’s bigger than a standard cart or stand bag but it’s actually pretty lightweight at just over 4kg. It’s also been ergonomically engineered and, with the three-point shoulder strap, it’s easy to carry. The Titleist Tour bag is highly durable and hard wearing and the five-way top cuff has been shaped to deliver maximum protection to club heads and shafts.

Internal storage is excellent with compartments within pockets to allow you to organize apparel and equipment. Zippers are chunky and durable and, with rainhood on, the waterproofing is excellent. With sleek lines and a quilted finish, it also looks the business. If you want to make a statement on the first tee then look no further.

Carry Bags

As light as they come Comfy carrying Limited storage

Weighing in at just 1kg, the Titleist Premium Carry Bag is light as a feather. It’s specifically designed for a quick summer round or nine holes in the evening with a half set – You might not get all your kit in there, but there is space for a waterproof jacket, balls and accessories.

Hitting the fairways with a pencil bag like this feels great. You’re unencumbered by bulky equipment and you can just focus on enjoying the walk and your game. This bag is super comfy to carry thanks to the ergonomically designed double strap, but it’s pretty solid too and the mini stand legs keep it nicely off the ground to stop it getting wet. This is a great option as a second bag – If you want to travel light or quickly zip onto the course, it’s great to have the choice of throwing a few sticks in and striding out.

Read our full Titleist Premium Carry Bag Review

How we test golf bags

When it comes to the best golf bags , let alone ones from specific brands like Titleist, we take the testing process very seriously. Whether we are sent a bag or buy it ourselves, we put every product through its paces to ensure we can provide thorough and reliable advice. Every member of the Golf Monthly team is an avid golfer and as such, knows what does and doesn't make for a good bag.

As far as our methodology goes, we review all products properly, which means we have used each and every feature. For example, if the valuables pocket claims to be waterproof, we pour water on it to find out.

Testing for bags takes place over a number of rounds and in different conditions because this gives us an idea of overall performance, which is important to you. We should also mention that even in brand specific guides, no manufacturer can buy a good review because we tell it how it is.

What to consider when buying a golf bag

There are several key factors to consider when thinking about buying a golf bag and we have gone into those below...

Bag Type - Put simply what kind of bag do you want? Do you want a stand bag? Or a cart model? Or perhaps a pencil model? All of these types of bag have their positives and negatives and you should think about what you think is important to your golf.

Stand bags tend to be lightweight and comfortable because they are designed to be carried. As a result they do require more effort to use and the storage tends to be a little less when compared with cart models.

However, that being said there are several stand bags above that can also be used on golf carts as well so maybe that is a way of killing two birds with one stone.

Cart bags tend to be larger and therefore offer more storage, whilst they are usually designed specifically for carts as well. The main negative is they are just bulkier and have to be taken off the cart before and after the round, whereas stand bags offer a bit more freedom. Pencil bags are the lightest and most convenient for quick rounds but don't provide all that much storage so weigh up the pros and cons of each and then pick accordingly.

Storage - Storage is important in golf these days because a good golf bag has to offer pockets for lots of different things as we mentioned above. Cart bags tend to have larger pockets because they are just that, larger. They also require less effort to use too which means players are able to carry more stuff with them if needed. Stand bags on the other hand usually have enough to house the essentials.

As such have a think about how much gear you want to take onto the golf course, and pick a bag accordingly.

Waterproofing - If you live or golf somewhere that gets a lot of rain then this is a no-brainer really, get a bag that offers protection from the rain. Whereas if you don't, then this factor won't be as important. We should acknowledge that some models above are better than others in this regard because they have been designed as such.

Weight - Across all types of bag, weight is important. Stand bags obviously have to be lightweight because players will be carrying them on their backs and shoulders all day, whilst cart bags should also have a degree of lightness too so they are easy to maneuver on the golf course, and from the car to the cart itself. Thankfully brands like Titleist make lightweight models across its range of bags because not many players want to use a heavy bag.

Looks - How do you want your golf bag to look? Whether it be a stand or cart model, brands try their best to create design aesthetics that stand out, or blend in on the golf course. Therefore have a think about which models you like the look of, or if some bags have different color schemes. We think Titleist make some of the best looking bags in the game and in lots of colors as well so just pick a model that you like the look of.

Budget - Our final factor to consider is of course price. There are golf bags at every single price point so if you want to go for a premium cart model you can, or if you want a cheap stand bag you can also do that too.

