Cleveland, OH

Four Points by Sheraton names Genuine Hospitality as operator

Terrence Jacobs
Terrence Jacobs
 10 days ago

Four Points - Cleveland Airport - Hub Bar & Grill

CLEVELAND — Located at 4181 W 150th St., the new Sheraton hotel has the most strategic location in town. It is three miles from the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport and nine miles from downtown Cleveland.

The Four Points by Sheraton-Cleveland / Airport will make the third Four Points by Sheraton and fifth Marriott asset within the 9-hotel Genuine Hospitality portfolio, adding to the SpringHill Suites-Chicago / Bolingbrook, IL, Four Points by Sheraton–Mt. Prospect / Chicago O'Hare, IL, Four Points by Sheraton–Omaha / Midtown, NE, and the opening soon, TownePlace Suites–Waukegan / Gurnee, IL.

"The Four Points by Sheraton-Cleveland / Airport will be our first in the Cleveland market providing a terrific product to the transient, corporate and group customers, staying in the Cleveland Airport market." Said Kurt Furlong, Chief Revenue Officer & Partner of Genuine Hospitality.

The 147-room Four Points by Sheraton–Cleveland / Airport possessed 7,800 sq. ft. of meeting space, including 3,000 sq. ft. of meeting space on the top floor, indoor heated pool, complimentary Wi-Fi, complimentary airport transportation, and an upgraded fitness center.

The hotel also has The Hub Bar & Grill, which serves a wide variety of American cuisine combined with local brews, a full-service bar, 15 TVs, and much more.

Genuine Hospitality executives understand and acknowledge the complexities linked with hotel development, grow partnerships and investors, investment risk, and asset value by delivering better results.

Genuine Hospitality was formed in 2018 and has quickly become a major hotel management company in the Midwest. Co-founders Rob Willard & Kurt Furlong collaborated with over 60 years of experience in hotel development, operations, revenue management, revenue generation, accounting services, and asset management.

Cleveland, OH
