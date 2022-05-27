ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

How Much Top NASCAR Drivers Are Making From Endorsements

By George Malone
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 4 days ago

When you think of NASCAR drivers, sponsorships and product placements leap to mind.

Find Out: 50 Ways You're Throwing Money Away
Cash App Borrow: How To Borrow Money on Cash App

During the post-race interview, the winner inevitably manages to thank a bevy of sponsors, almost sounding like a "Saturday Night Live" skit as the driver says something like, "Well thanks, I couldn't have won without such a good AutoLights/Coca-Cola/NAPA/Interstate/Lowe's car." That's usually followed by a swig of whichever beverage sponsors that driver.

Jokes aside, that shows just how important sponsorships are to NASCAR. They are woven into the fabric of the race, and their logos cover the cars and tracksuits of the drivers.

How much are all those product placements worth for the drivers? Read on to see what some of your drivers make .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42r7RX_0aIrYHvn00

Chase Elliott

Elliott, the son of 1998 NASCAR Cup champion Bill Elliott, added his own Series crown to the family when he won the 2020 NASCAR Cup championship.

He has 14 race victories in his surging career and has appeared in video games and magazines.

Elliott, who has an $8 million salary from Hendrick Motorsports, made $2.2 million in endorsements in 2020. He has deals with Hooters, NAPA, Chevrolet, Valvoline and Untuckit, among others.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BPGTT_0aIrYHvn00

Kyle Larson

Kyle Larson entered the NASCAR scene in 2012 following a successful career as a dirt-track racer. Since joining Hendrick Motorsports, he has won 10 Cup series races, an All-Star Race and the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Championship.

Larson reportedly earns an annual salary of $8 million from Hendrick plus an additional $1 million in endorsements. His sponsors include Durst, Pristine Auction, JVI Group and Oakley.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O5EB1_0aIrYHvn00

Joey Logano

The 31-year-old driver won the 2018 NASCAR Cup Series title, and his nickname of "Sliced Bread" tells just how highly regarded this driver is. Logano was the youngest-ever winner of a Cup race when he won at New Hampshire Motor Speedway when he was 19.

Logano's primary sponsorship comes from Pennzoil in a deal that runs through 2023. He also has deals with AAA and Autotrader, bringing his total endorsement income to $1 million, to go along with $9 million in base salary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JPDnc_0aIrYHvn00

Brad Keselowski

Keselowski, 38, is one of a handful of drivers to win championships in the Cup Series and Xfinity Series. He earned the NASCAR Cup championship in 2012 and has 35 race wins at the top level.

Keselowski, who now drives for RFK Racing, earned $9.4 million in salary from Team Penske in 2021. Previously, while driving for Ford Monster Energy Racing, he earned $1 million in endorsements from Discount Tire, Miller Lite and Autotrader.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DdNAj_0aIrYHvn00

Martin Truex Jr.

TThe 2017 NASCAR Cup Series champion, Truex Jr. is raking in $10.4 million in salary from Joe Gibbs Racing in 2022. He adds an estimated $1.1 million in endorsements to that, primarily from Bass Pro Shops and Reser's Fine Foods.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dLTgM_0aIrYHvn00

Kevin Harvick

Harvick, 45, won the 2014 NASCAR Cup Series championship and the 2020 regular-season championship. In his long, storied career, he has won a Daytona 500 and three Brickyard 400s among his 59 Cup series career victories.

Harvick makes $10.9 million per year in salary under his current contract, which ends in 2023.  in 2020 and an estimated $1.5 million in endorsements. He has deals with Rheem, Subway, Busch, Ford and Mobil, among others.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sdW0L_0aIrYHvn00

Denny Hamlin

Hamlin sports high-profile endorsements from Logitech[ x ], FedEx, Toyota and Coca-Cola, but he also gets a chunk of his $1.5 million in endorsements from Nike's Michael Jordan brand.

Hamlin, 41, has 47 career victories, including three Daytona 500s, but he is still seeking his first NASCAR Cup Series championship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RWez0_0aIrYHvn00

Kyle Busch

Busch, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver, will earn $16.9 million in salary in 2022. Recent estimates put his annual endorsement earnings at $1.7 million.

Best known for his colorful cars sponsored by Mars Inc., maker of M&Ms, Busch also has deals with Toyota, Interstate Batteries, Skittles and over a dozen other companies.

The 36-year-old driver has won two NASCAR Cup titles and is the all-time wins leader in the Xfinity Series.

Daria Uhlig contributed to this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : How Much Top NASCAR Drivers Are Making From Endorsements

Comments / 2

Related
GOBankingRates

How Rich is Amber Heard?

Amber Heard, is an American actor, model and activist who is making more headlines from her messy divorce from Johnny Depp than she has for her films. She is most known for playing warrior princess...
TV SHOWS
GOBankingRates

How Much is Johnny Depp Worth?

Johnny Depp is an American actor and musician who is one of the biggest stars in the world. Despite all of his professional triumphs, his personal life is currently what's making the biggest...
MUSIC
thecomeback.com

NASCAR superstar’s wife files for divorce

NASCAR star Kurt Busch’s wife Ashley is filing for divorce, according to reports. The divorce papers were filed on May 9 and Busch’s wife accuses him of “committed a tortious act.”. Mrs. Busch did not explain what she meant by that. The couple has been together for...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Harvick
Person
Martin Truex Jr
Person
Brad Keselowski
Person
Joey Logano
The Spun

Legendary NASCAR Driver Has Reportedly Been Hospitalized

A legendary NASCAR driver has reportedly been hospitalized with a serious illness. According to reports, NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Red Farmer has been hospitalized with pneumonia. Farmer, who was inducted to the Hall of Fame alongside Dale Earnhardt Jr., is currently 89 years old. The NASCAR world is thinking...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To The Heated Post-Race Incident

The NASCAR Xfinity Series doesn't get as much attention as the Cup Series - or, say, the Indy 500 on Sunday - but it might have the most-heated incident of the weekend. Two Xfinity Series drivers, Noah Gragson and Jeb Burton, nearly came to blows following Saturday's race in North Carolina.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nascar Cup Series#Valvoline#Untuckit
CarBuzz.com

This Is What A Cadillac-Made Corvette Z06 Would Look Like

It's been a while since Cadillac had a horse in the two-door sports car race. There was the CTS-V Coupe a while back, but that car is long since dead. Before that, we had the luxury GT car that was the Cadillac XLR. While Cadillac has shifted its focus to high-powered sports saloons like the CT5-V Blackwing, Chevrolet has continued to carry the torch for two-door GM goodness.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ford Thunderbird To Return As Corvette-Fighting Sportscar

At the 1954 Detroit Auto Show, Ford lifted the lid on a two-seater convertible that, to this day, is much loved by enthusiasts and collectors alike. Introduced as the Thunderbird, the gorgeous styling and V8 powertrains brought many into Dearborn's fold and, interestingly, the Blue Oval's offering outsold the Corvette of the day by thousands.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
GOBankingRates

How Rich is Val Kilmer?

Val Kilmer, 62, is an American actor who made a name for himself in Hollywood in the late 1980s. Now, Kilmer is revisiting a character that helped catapult him to fame: Iceman from "Top Gun."  With...
CELEBRITIES
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
152K+
Followers
11K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy