Best Harry Potter Merchandise and Collectibles for Every Kind of Fan

By Latifah Muhammad
IndieWire
IndieWire
 4 days ago
One of the things that makes the magical world of Harry Potter so appealing is that it gives fans a chance to escape into a rich world of possibilities. Fans of Harry Potter’s massive universe of wizardry have lots of characters to fall in love with, from the wand-slinging protagonist himself to his sidekicks, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley, and other characters such as Severus Snape, Bellatrix Lestrange, Draco Malfoy, Dolores Umbridge, Albus Dumbledore, Minerva McGonagall, Dobby, and even Lord Voldemort.

And if you’re looking to buy collectibles and other merchandise inspired by the franchise, we’ve put together a list that includes games, books, jewelry, and more cool items to shop. Plus, stocking up on merch is a great way to celebrate the 20th anniversary of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” and any of the items on our list make great holiday gifts.

In honor of the 20th anniversary of the first film in the franchise, the stars of Harry Potter will come together for the “ Return to Hogwarts” reunion special premiering on HBO Max on New Year’s Day. You can also stream Harry Potter movies on HBO Max , and Peacock .

Below, find some of the best merchandise and collectibles for Harry Potter fans to get their hands on. For more magical Potter options check out this spellbinding cookware from LeCrucet .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yz5ji_0aIo791B00

Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Harry Potter


Buy:
Target

$39.99



Buy it

Make room for these pocket-sized “Harry Potter” Advent calendar this holiday season. The set features the Wizarding World’s favorite witches, wizards, beasts, ghosts and house elves. The 24 Pocket Pops! vinyl figures include Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, Ron Weasley, and the rest of their pals. The figures range in height depending on the character, but are a maximum of 2″ tall. Potterheads might also like this Harry Potter: A Hogwarts Christmas Pop-Up (Advent Calendar) which recreates the iconic “Harry Potter” Great Hall via a 13″ pop-up Christmas tree, and the 25 keepsakes you’ll get throughout the month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bHsgG_0aIo791B00
LEGO Hogwarts Icon Collector’s Edition Structure


Buy:
LEGO

$249.99



Buy it

For the ultimate LEGO-loving Potter fan, this Hogwarts Icon Collector’s Edition structure features over 3000 pieces, including three minifigures, and other important details such as Harry’s iconic glasses and magic wand, a Golden Snitch, and a trio of bottles to store your Polyjuice Potion, Gillyweed, and “Liquid Luck” potion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z3zOt_0aIo791B00

Enesco Wizarding World of Harry Potter Decorative Goblet Figurine


Buy:
Amazon


$37.50

$34.27



Buy it

Harness your inner magic with a decorative goblet inspired by the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.  The 7” goblet figurine features the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardy crest, and delicate crystal accents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KPeSa_0aIo791B00

Harry Potter Golden Snitch Clock


Buy:
Pottery Barn Teens



$49



Buy it

Stay on time with this Golden Snitch Clock from Pottery Barn. This battery-operated clock comes with two 1.5V button cell batteries, and it’s easy to assemble (the hardware includes two screws and mini screwdriver to assemble the wings). This clock is a great holiday gift for fans of different ages.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zhCjZ_0aIo791B00

Alex & Ani Harry Potter Glassis + Scar Wrap Ring


Buy:
Amazon



$29



Buy it

Need some Potter jewelry? Try this Harry Potter Glasses + Scar wrap ring from Alex and Ani. The sterling silver ring boasts a customizable design to adjust to different ring sizes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FEcn7_0aIo791B00

Harry Potter Mini Ornaments, Set of 6


Buy:
Pottery Barn Teens



$89



Buy it

Bring a little Potter influence into your holiday décor. This enchanting ornament set has six mini, Harry Potter keepsakes which includes the a flying key, potion bottle, and a Golden Snitch. Speaking of the holidays, you might also like these Harry Potter Christmas stockings , Golden Snitch string lights , or this faux-fur throw blanket that’s perfect for curling up by the fire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J5vjr_0aIo791B00

Harry Potter Platform 9 3/4 Adjustable Lapdesk


Buy:
Pottery Barn Teens



$99



Buy it

The infamous 9 ¾ platform turns into a portable work surface suitable for any task. This portable lapdesk features an adjustable wooden top, a padded base covered in sparkle plush, and interior organization for your essentials. Measuring 17″ x 13″ x 5.5,” this unique lapdesk can open at 10, 20, 30-degree angles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZOQbh_0aIo791B00

Ultimate Harry Potter Quiz Game


Buy:
Amazon

$31.01



Buy it

From “Sorcerer’s Stone” to “Deathly Hallows,” test your knowledge of all eight movies in the franchise with this ultimate quiz game from Paladone. The goal is to be the first to collect a full set of eight movie cards. To start, players choose a house (Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, Slytherin, or Gryffindor) to determine which questions to answer. Next, spin the spinner and grab a corresponding movie card. The player to the left will read the question aloud and you only have one minute to answer. Each of the 1,600 question cards displays the answer along with a short explanation about the topic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FcQoL_0aIo791B00

Travel Magic: Platform 9 3/4: Artifacts from the Wizarding World Ephemera Kit


Buy:
Amazon

$24.99



Buy it

All aboard the Hogwarts Express! “Harry Potter: Travel Magic: Platform 9 ¾: Artifacts from the Wizarding World” ephemera kit contains more than a dozen removable prop replicas from the “Harry Potter” films as well as stickers, postcards, fun tidbits, and other stationery supplies. Fans will learn all about Platform 9 ¾ and the Hogwarts Express, relive magical moments from the Harry Potter movies, and dive into the behind-the-scenes magic that brought Harry Potter to life on the silver screen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20df9E_0aIo791B00

Harry Potter Collectible Book Set in Collectible Trunk-Like Toy Chest


Buy:
Amazon

$158.99



Buy it

When it comes to Harry Potter merch, a book set is a great place to start. This particular box set features the complete collection of Potter books, which all arrive in a collectible toy-like trunk chest with decorative stickers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UDOmL_0aIo791B00

Harry Potter Charm


Buy:
Pandora Jewelry

$55



Buy it

This adorable Harry Potter sterling silver charm comes complete with his iconic lightning bolt scar, round glasses, a magic wand, and his Gryffindor scarf, which is highlighted in yellow and dark red enamel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dzwlT_0aIo791B00

Luna Lovegood Ollivander Interactive Wand


Buy:
Amazon



$94.02



Buy it

Wands and wizardry go hand-in-hand (literally and figuratively speaking). The Luna Lovegood Ollivander wand makes a great gift for kids, and it comes in a sturdy box. The wand was designed exclusively for the Wizarding World of Harry Potter Universal Studios Parks and Resort and comes with a map, but you don’t have to visit the park to own one. This interactive wand lets you create an amazing magical experience, and maybe even cast a few spells.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vFYt8_0aIo791B00

LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle


Buy:
Amazon



$399.99



Buy it

Build a Hogwarts Castle replica with this massive LEGO set featuring over 6,000 pieces. The set comes complete with a bunch of Harry Potter characters, including four Harry Potter figures and 27 microfigures, all of which have  authentic details. The Chamber of Secrets, Hagrid’s Hut, the Whomping Willow, and much more are featured in the LEGO depiction from the mystical Wizarding World.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ihMF3_0aIo791B00

Hedwig Cookie Jar


Buy:
Williams Sonoma



$69.95



Buy it

Harry’s trusted owl companion inspired this cool 12” cookie jar (with a removable top). The cookie jar is made from sturdy earthenware with clear glaze finish, hand-painted eyes, nose and claws, and gray brushstrokes on the feathers. The Hedwig Cookie Jar will pair nicely with this Harry Potter Ravenclaw 16-piece dinner set .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WVBtP_0aIo791B00

Gringotts Vault Coin Bank


Buy:
Amazon



$36.90



Buy it

Keep your coins in place with a special edition banks designed after Gringotts Vault from “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.” The hand-painted, hand-crafted 6.57” x 5.51” x 6.26” bank is made from stone resin and includes a rubber plug seal with a Gringotts logo on back.

