ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

Say Goodbye to Eye Lines With This Peptide-Infused Tightening Gel

By Bernadette Deron
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The skin around our eyes is an incredibly sensitive area that's prone to many different issues we try to avoid: dark circles, puffiness, under-eye bags and signs of aging. No matter how old or young you are, you've likely experienced at least one of these concerns.

Even though there's truly no such thing as a skincare product that works universally, we might have found an eye treatment that can help with all of the common problems we see in that region! One shopper even proclaimed that it's "the best eye gel" that they've ever used. Naturally, we immediately wanted to see what all the buzz was about!

See it!

Get the Eve Hansen Anti-Aging Eye Gel with Peptides for just $17 , available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 2, 2021, but are subject to change.

This gel from Eve Hansen is a tightening treatment that can make your eyes look awake and more youthful, which in turn can completely transform your overall complexion. It's powered with peptides along with a slew of other incredible ingredients that help make the area around your eyes look firmer and smoother. It's suitable for all skin types, and shoppers say that the formula is super gentle on even the most sensitive skin. You can use this eye gel in the morning and at night after your usual skincare routine, and before applying your favorite moisturizer.

See it!

Get the Eve Hansen Anti-Aging Eye Gel with Peptides for just $17 , available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 2, 2021, but are subject to change.

A lot of shoppers have praised this eye gel for how well it works in terms of reducing the appearance of their fine lines and wrinkles, but also of note are the dramatic results some reviewers are reporting with their dark circles! One shopper that has spent years dealing with genetic dark circles feels they struck gold with this eye gel, as it finally minimized the appearance of the pesky circles.

One reviewer said that we should "believe the hype" when it comes to this Eve Hansen eye gel . It's an incredibly inexpensive product, but don't let the price fool you — this eye gel could become your new can't-live-without holy grail essential. All that's left to do is try it for yourself!

See it: Get the Eve Hansen Anti-Aging Eye Gel with Peptides for just $17 , available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 2, 2021, but are subject to change.

Stay Ultra-Cool All Summer Long With This ‘Frozen Cream’ Moisturizer

Read article

Not what you're looking for? Check out more products from Eve Hansen and shop all of the beauty and personal care available at Amazon! Don't forget to check out all of Amazon's Daily Deals here !

Check out more of our picks and deals here !

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team . The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks , self tanners , Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at
ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Dermatologists Swear By This Serum To Make Sagging Skin ‘Snap Back’

There are many beauty issues you may encounter as your body ages, from thinning hair to dark spots. One such issue is sagging skin due to a loss of collagen over time. Luckily, there are ways to slow this process and even reverse its effects by tightening your skin—including one serum that dermatologists say every woman who wants to maintain a youthful glow should have in her skincare routine.
SKIN CARE
Hypebae

Parade Introduces Gender Expansive Underwear Range, "New:Cotton"

Gen Z-favorite label Parade is making underwear more accessible and inclusive with the launch of “New:Cotton,” a line of basics that are gender-expansive. The collection, co-designed with the Parade community for over 12 months, is comprised of 10 essential styles. The Boxer, Boxer Brief, Trunk and Playsuit are created to celebrate individuality and to fit anyone, while being made from fabrics responsibly sourced from trees and upcycled cotton. Bras and briefs arrive in color options ranging from bright orange to lilac purple, while boxer shorts are offered in black, gray, green, blue and more. The collection also features cropped tank tops and bodysuits that double as casual wear when styled with jeans or a shirt.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peptide#Gel#Advertising
People

10 of the Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals That Are Only for Members

Amazon's Prime Day sale is still a few weeks away, but Prime members can score special savings in the weeks leading up to the big event — and beat the rush in the process. Amazon already dropped tons of early Prime Day deals, and there are droves that are just for Prime subscribers. Many are featured in its Just for Prime hub, but the majority are scattered across the online store, making it a little tricky to track them down. But don't fret, we rounded up 10 of the best deals happening right now — and the savings are up to 68 percent off. (FYI, non-members can unlock access to these savings by signing up for a free 30-day trial of Prime).
SHOPPING
shefinds

Kendall Jenner Arrived At Dinner In Malibu Wearing A Gray Crop Top So Short You’ll Want To Take Scissors To All Of Yours

Kendall Jenner always rocks minimal, classic and tailored pieces when the weather gets warmer, and the supermodel just donned a stylishly cozy outfit while grabbing dinner with friends in Malibu last week. The reality star, 26, was spotted heading from Soho House to head over to Nobu Malibu to meet gal pals Hailey Bieber, 25, and singer Justine Skye, 26.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Amazon
SheKnows

This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ For Thinning Hair Thanks to The ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ & It's 20% Off

Click here to read the full article. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand costs $32 for 6.7 ounces and just $12 for a 1.6-ounce bottle. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect...
HAIR CARE
Refinery29

Skinny Jeans Are Out. So What Shoes Do You Wear With Non-Skinny Jeans?

Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.
APPAREL
Parade

How Much Water Do You Need to Drink to Lose Weight?

Losing weight can be quite the challenge. And if you’ve recently lost some weight and you want to maintain that hard-won loss—or you want to lose some weight in the future—you definitely don’t want to unintentionally sabotage yourself. Could drinking more water for weight loss help?...
DIETS
WWD

Hulu’s ‘Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons’ Explores Relationship Between Fashion, Power and Influence

Click here to read the full article. Victoria’s Secret’s downfall and subsequent transformation have been well-documented by a number of media outlets over the last few years.  Matt Tyrnauer’s much-anticipated docuseries titled “Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons” — which premieres July 14 on Hulu — is no different, chronicling, among other things, the “mysterious relationship” between former parent company L Brands founder Leslie H. Wexner and financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein; Victoria’s Secret’s corporate culture, and the forces that allowed the retailer to carve out such a large slice of the U.S. lingerie market (and then proceed to lose...
TV & VIDEOS
Us Weekly

Larger Bust? These 21 Dresses Will Be Majorly Flattering on You

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Let’s be honest: A lot of clothes are not made for large bust sizes. We see photos of models and think, “Wow, I love that piece!” but when we finally try it on ourselves, it looks completely different. […]
APPAREL
SheKnows

Cher’s Secret To Glowing Skin at 76 Is This ‘Soothing’ $7 Cleanser

Click here to read the full article. After years of speculation, we have finally discovered Cher’s go-to skincare regimen and her holy grail cleanser. In a recent interview with the Sunday Times, the “If I Could Turn Back Time” singer said which product she has sworn by over any other. “I do have pretty good skin. It’s not as good as my mom’s, but it’s pretty good. I take care of it and get a facial once in a while, but I am not religious about any of it. [Except] I use Aveeno Ultra-Calming Foaming Cleanser on my face because it’s...
SKIN CARE
Shine My Crown

These 5 Hairstyles Will Make You Look Younger (for Real)

Aging isn’t always stress- and judgment-free for us women. We are constantly bombarded with advice and tips on how to look half our age; and while some of us (myself included) often succumb to the pressures of wanting to look as youthful as possible, I must admit, there are benefits to subscribing to some of those anti-aging rituals.
HAIR CARE
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

168K+
Followers
19K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy