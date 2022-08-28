Notre Dame Football schedule: Road battle vs Ohio State brings tough test

Notre Dame football schedule: Week 1 – Notre Dame @ Ohio State

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Sat, Sept. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish @ Ohio State Buckeyes 7:30 PM ABC

Notre Dame vs Ohio State spread: Ohio State -16.5

Ohio State -16.5 Notre Dame vs Ohio State moneyline: Notre Dame +520

Notre Dame +520 Prediction: Ohio State 42, Notre Dame 21

As excited as the Fighting Irish are to begin play under new head coach Marcus Freeman, they won’t be ready to take on the juggernauts in the Big Ten. Ohio State just has too much offensive firepower to mute. Plus, there’s expected to be early growing pains as they make the transition from Jack Coan to Tyler Buchner as he prepares for his sophomore season. Maybe tight end Michael Mayer can help close the talent gap, and the secondary is full of playmakers, but the Fighting Irish just won’t have a chance against C.J. Stroud and Co.

Notre Dame football roster outlook

All our predictions are based on the Fighting Irish starting these key players:

QB – Tyler Buchner

RB – Chris Tyree, Logan Diggs, Audric Estime

WR – Lorenzo Styles, Jayden Thomas, Avery Davis, Braden Lenzy, Deion Colzie, Matt Salerno

TE – Michael Mayer, Mitchell Evans

Notre Dame football schedule 2022

Week 2 – Notre Dame vs Marshall Thundering Herd

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Sat, Sept. 10 Marshall Thundering Herd @ Notre Dame Fighting Irish 2:30 PM TBD

Prediction: Notre Dame 40, Marshall 13

Week 3 – Notre Dame vs California Golden Bears

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Sat, Sept. 17 California Golden Bears @ Notre Dame Fighting Irish 2:30 TBD

Prediction: Notre Dame 44, California 20

Week 4 – Notre Dame @ North Carolina Tar Heels

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Sat, Sept. 24 Notre Dame Fighting Irish @ North Carolina Tar Heels TBD TBD

Prediction: Notre Dame 34, North Carolina 17

Week 5 BYE

Week 6 – Notre Dame vs BYU Cougars

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Sat, Oct. 8 BYU Cougars @ Notre Dame Fighting Irish 7:30 PM TBD Shamrock Series at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

Prediction: Notre Dame 31, BYU 24

Week 7 – Notre Dame vs Stanford Cardinal

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Sat, Oct. 15 Stanford Cardinal @ Notre Dame Fighting Irish 7:30 PM TBD

Prediction: Notre Dame 37, Stanford 16

Week 8 – Notre Dame vs UNLV Rebels

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Sat, Oct. 22 UNLV Rebels @ Notre Dame Fighting Irish 2:30 PM TBD

Prediction: Notre Dame 56, UNLV 6

Week 9 – Notre Dame @ Syracuse Orange

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Sat, Oct. 29 Notre Dame Fighting Irish @ Syracuse Orange TBD TBD

Prediction: Notre Dame 44, Syracuse 10

Week 10 – Notre Dame vs Clemson Tigers

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Sat, Nov. 5 Clemson Tigers @ Notre Dame Fighting Irish 7:30 PM TBD

Prediction: Clemson 33, Notre Dame 28

Week 11 – Notre Dame vs Navy Midshipmen (@ M&T Bank Stadium)

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Sat, Nov. 12 Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs Navy Midshipmen 12:00 PM ABC/ESPN Neutral site – M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland

Prediction: Notre Dame 36, Navy 13

Week 12 – Notre Dame vs Boston College Eagles

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Sat, Nov. 19 Boston College Eagles @ Notre Dame Fighting Irish 2:30 PM TBD

Prediction: Notre Dame 37, Boston College 24

Week 13 – Notre Dame @ USC Trojans

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Sat, Nov. 26 Notre Dame Fighting Irish @ USC Trojans TBD TBD

Prediction: USC 34, Notre Dame 31

Notre Dame schedule prediction: 9-3

We see Notre Dame finishing with one less win than last season. Yet there are many variables that could either make or break their year. The Fighting Irish defense has been efficient at creating turnovers, that’s not expected to change under Freeman, yet it’s no guarantee. If the defense slips, even a little, it could prevent Buchner from leading this team to where they want to go. Even then, Buchner’s reckless play style could leave the Fighting Irish without their’ starting QB at some point in the season. And we still don’t even know is Buchner is the solution to replace Coan, but his playmaking ability gives Notre Dame a unique look South Bend just isn’t used to seeing under center.

