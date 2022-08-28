Notre Dame Football schedule: Road battle vs Ohio State brings tough test

Notre Dame vs Ohio State moneyline: Notre Dame +520
Prediction: Ohio State 42, Notre Dame 21
As excited as the Fighting Irish are to begin play under new head coach Marcus Freeman, they won’t be ready to take on the juggernauts in the Big Ten. Ohio State just has too much offensive firepower to mute. Plus, there’s expected to be early growing pains as they make the transition from Jack Coan to Tyler Buchner as he prepares for his sophomore season. Maybe tight end Michael Mayer can help close the talent gap, and the secondary is full of playmakers, but the Fighting Irish just won’t have a chance against C.J. Stroud and Co.
Notre Dame football roster outlook
All our predictions are based on the Fighting Irish starting these key players:
We see Notre Dame finishing with one less win than last season. Yet there are many variables that could either make or break their year. The Fighting Irish defense has been efficient at creating turnovers, that’s not expected to change under Freeman, yet it’s no guarantee. If the defense slips, even a little, it could prevent Buchner from leading this team to where they want to go. Even then, Buchner’s reckless play style could leave the Fighting Irish without their’ starting QB at some point in the season. And we still don’t even know is Buchner is the solution to replace Coan, but his playmaking ability gives Notre Dame a unique look South Bend just isn’t used to seeing under center.
