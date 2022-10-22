Notre Dame Football schedule: Fighting Irish take on Syracuse’s Garrett Shrader in Week 9
Notre Dame football schedule: Week 9 – vs Syracuse
Week 9 – Notre Dame @ Syracuse Orange
|Date:
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Sat, Oct. 29
|Notre Dame Fighting Irish @ Syracuse Orange
|7:30 PM
|NBC
- Notre Dame @ Syracuse spread: Notre Dame -1
- Notre Dame @ Syracuse moneyline: Notre Dame TBD
- Sportsnaut’s prediction: Notre Dame 34, Syracuse 24
Notre Dame football roster outlook
All our predictions are based on the Fighting Irish starting these key players:
- QB – Drew Pyne , Tyler Buchner (injured)
- RB – Chris Tyree, Logan Diggs, Audric Estime
- WR – Lorenzo Styles, Jayden Thomas, Braden Lenzy, Deion Colzie, Matt Salerno
- TE – Michael Mayer, Kevin Bauman
Notre Dame football scores
Week 1 – Notre Dame loses 21-10 to Ohio State
|Date:
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Sat, Sept. 3
|Ohio State Buckeyes 21, Notre Dame Fighting Irish 10
|7:30 PM
|ABC
Week 2 – Notre Dame falls 26-21 to Marshall Thundering Herd
|Date:
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Sat, Sept. 10
|Marshall Thundering Herd 26, Notre Dame Fighting Irish 21
|2:30 PM
|NBC
Week 3 – Notre Dame tops California Golden Bears 24-17
|Date:
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Sat, Sept. 17
|Notre Dame Fighting Irish 24, California Golden Bears 17
|2:30 PM
|NBC
Week 4 – Notre Dame victorious in battle vs North Carolina Tar Heels
|Date:
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Sat, Sept. 24
|Notre Dame Fighting Irish 45, North Carolina Tar Heels 32
|3:30 PM
|ESPN
Week 5 BYE
Week 6 – Notre Dame topples BYU Cougars
|Date:
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Sat, Oct. 8
|Notre Dame Fighting Irish 28, BYU Cougars 20
|7:30 PM
|NBC
Week 7 – Stanford Cardinal sneaks past Notre Dame
|Date:
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Sat, Oct. 15
|Stanford Cardinal 16, Notre Dame Fighting Irish 14
|7:30 PM
|NBC
Week 8 – Notre Dame fends off UNLV Rebels
|Date:
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Sat, Oct. 22
|Notre Dame Fighting Irish 44, UNLV Rebels 21
|2:30 PM
|Peacock
Notre Dame football schedule 2022
Week 10 – Notre Dame vs Clemson Tigers
|Date:
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Sat, Nov. 5
|Clemson Tigers @ Notre Dame Fighting Irish
|7:30 PM
|NBC
- Sportsnaut’s prediction: Clemson 33, Notre Dame 28
Week 11 – Notre Dame vs Navy Midshipmen (@ M&T Bank Stadium)
|Date:
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Sat, Nov. 12
|Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs Navy Midshipmen
|12:00 PM
|ABC/ESPN
- Sportsnaut’s prediction: Notre Dame 36, Navy 13
Week 12 – Notre Dame vs Boston College Eagles
|Date:
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Sat, Nov. 19
|Boston College Eagles @ Notre Dame Fighting Irish
|2:30 PM
|NBC
- Sportsnaut’s prediction: Notre Dame 37, Boston College 24
Week 13 – Notre Dame @ USC Trojans
|Date:
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Sat, Nov. 26
|Notre Dame Fighting Irish @ USC Trojans
|TBD
|TBD
- Sportsnaut’s prediction: USC 34, Notre Dame 31
Notre Dame schedule prediction: 8-4
We see Notre Dame finishing with one less win than last season. Yet there are many variables that could either make or break their year. The Fighting Irish defense has been efficient at creating turnovers, that’s not expected to change under Freeman, yet it’s no guarantee. If the defense slips, even a little, it could prevent Pyne from leading this team to where they want to go.
