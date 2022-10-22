ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Notre Dame Football schedule: Fighting Irish take on Syracuse’s Garrett Shrader in Week 9

By Andrew Buller-Russ
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T1MNo_0aIh6UG500

Notre Dame football schedule: Week 9 – vs Syracuse

Week 9 – Notre Dame @ Syracuse Orange

Date: Game Time (ET) TV
Sat, Oct. 29 Notre Dame Fighting Irish @ Syracuse Orange 7:30 PM NBC
  • Notre Dame @ Syracuse spread: Notre Dame -1
  • Notre Dame @ Syracuse moneyline: Notre Dame TBD
  • Sportsnaut’s prediction: Notre Dame 34, Syracuse 24

Notre Dame football roster outlook

All our predictions are based on the Fighting Irish starting these key players:

  • QB – Drew Pyne , Tyler Buchner (injured)
  • RB – Chris Tyree, Logan Diggs, Audric Estime
  • WR – Lorenzo Styles, Jayden Thomas, Braden Lenzy, Deion Colzie, Matt Salerno
  • TE – Michael Mayer, Kevin Bauman
Notre Dame football scores

Week 1 – Notre Dame loses 21-10 to Ohio State

Date: Game Time (ET) TV
Sat, Sept. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes 21, Notre Dame Fighting Irish 10 7:30 PM ABC

Week 2 – Notre Dame falls 26-21 to Marshall Thundering Herd

Date: Game Time (ET) TV
Sat, Sept. 10 Marshall Thundering Herd 26, Notre Dame Fighting Irish 21 2:30 PM NBC

Week 3 – Notre Dame tops California Golden Bears 24-17

Date: Game Time (ET) TV
Sat, Sept. 17 Notre Dame Fighting Irish 24, California Golden Bears 17 2:30 PM NBC
Week 4 – Notre Dame victorious in battle vs North Carolina Tar Heels

Date: Game Time (ET) TV
Sat, Sept. 24 Notre Dame Fighting Irish 45, North Carolina Tar Heels 32 3:30 PM ESPN

Week 5 BYE

Week 6 – Notre Dame topples BYU Cougars

Date: Game Time (ET) TV
Sat, Oct. 8 Notre Dame Fighting Irish 28, BYU Cougars 20 7:30 PM NBC
Shamrock Series at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

Week 7 – Stanford Cardinal sneaks past Notre Dame

Date: Game Time (ET) TV
Sat, Oct. 15 Stanford Cardinal 16, Notre Dame Fighting Irish 14 7:30 PM NBC
Week 8 – Notre Dame fends off UNLV Rebels

Date: Game Time (ET) TV
Sat, Oct. 22 Notre Dame Fighting Irish 44, UNLV Rebels 21 2:30 PM Peacock

Notre Dame football schedule 2022

Week 10 – Notre Dame vs Clemson Tigers

Date: Game Time (ET) TV
Sat, Nov. 5 Clemson Tigers @ Notre Dame Fighting Irish 7:30 PM NBC
  • Sportsnaut’s prediction: Clemson 33, Notre Dame 28

Week 11 – Notre Dame vs Navy Midshipmen (@ M&T Bank Stadium)

Date: Game Time (ET) TV
Sat, Nov. 12 Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs Navy Midshipmen 12:00 PM ABC/ESPN
Neutral site – M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland
  • Sportsnaut’s prediction: Notre Dame 36, Navy 13

Week 12 – Notre Dame vs Boston College Eagles

Date: Game Time (ET) TV
Sat, Nov. 19 Boston College Eagles @ Notre Dame Fighting Irish 2:30 PM NBC
  • Sportsnaut’s prediction: Notre Dame 37, Boston College 24
Week 13 – Notre Dame @ USC Trojans

Date: Game Time (ET) TV
Sat, Nov. 26 Notre Dame Fighting Irish @ USC Trojans TBD TBD
  • Sportsnaut’s prediction: USC 34, Notre Dame 31

Notre Dame schedule prediction: 8-4

We see Notre Dame finishing with one less win than last season. Yet there are many variables that could either make or break their year. The Fighting Irish defense has been efficient at creating turnovers, that’s not expected to change under Freeman, yet it’s no guarantee. If the defense slips, even a little, it could prevent Pyne from leading this team to where they want to go.

