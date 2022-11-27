Notre Dame Football schedule: Fighting Irish take on South Carolina in TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
Notre Dame football schedule: Gator Bowl
|Date:
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Fri, Dec. 30
|Notre Dame vs South Carolina Gamecocks
|3:30 PM
|ESPN
- Notre Dame-South Carolina point spread: Notre Dame -2.5
The regular season is over for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Marcus Freeman’s first season as head coach delivered an 8-5 record. But the Fighting Irish still have a chance to go out on top with a win over the South Carolina Gamecocks in their upcoming TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on ESPN.
Notre Dame football roster outlook
All our predictions are based on the Fighting Irish starting these key players:
- QB – Tyler Buchner (injured) , Steve Angeli
- RB – Chris Tyree, Logan Diggs, Audric Estime
- WR – Lorenzo Styles, Jayden Thomas, Braden Lenzy, Deion Colzie, Matt Salerno
- TE – Michael Mayer, Kevin Bauman
Heisman Watch 2022: Caleb Williams wins Heisman Trophy, 2022 Heisman results
Notre Dame football scores
Week 1 – Notre Dame loses 21-10 to Ohio State
|Date:
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Sat, Sept. 3
|Ohio State Buckeyes 21, Notre Dame Fighting Irish 10
|7:30 PM
|ABC
Week 2 – Notre Dame falls 26-21 to Marshall Thundering Herd
|Date:
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Sat, Sept. 10
|Marshall Thundering Herd 26, Notre Dame Fighting Irish 21
|2:30 PM
|NBC
Week 3 – Notre Dame tops California Golden Bears 24-17
|Date:
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Sat, Sept. 17
|Notre Dame Fighting Irish 24, California Golden Bears 17
|2:30 PM
|NBC
Highest-paid college football coaches 2022: Luke Fickell, Matt Rhule contract details
Week 4 – Notre Dame victorious in battle vs North Carolina Tar Heels
|Date:
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Sat, Sept. 24
|Notre Dame Fighting Irish 45, North Carolina Tar Heels 32
|3:30 PM
|ESPN
Week 5 BYE
Week 6 – Notre Dame topples BYU Cougars
|Date:
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Sat, Oct. 8
|Notre Dame Fighting Irish 28, BYU Cougars 20
|7:30 PM
|NBC
Week 7 – Stanford Cardinal sneaks past Notre Dame
|Date:
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Sat, Oct. 15
|Stanford Cardinal 16, Notre Dame Fighting Irish 14
|7:30 PM
|NBC
Week 8 – Notre Dame fends off UNLV Rebels
|Date:
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Sat, Oct. 22
|Notre Dame Fighting Irish 44, UNLV Rebels 21
|2:30 PM
|Peacock
Most Heisman Trophy winners from college football’s elite schools: USC Trojans make history
Week 9 – Notre Dame paints Syracuse Orange
|Date:
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Sat, Oct. 29
|Notre Dame Fighting Irish 41, Syracuse Orange 24
|12 PM
|ABC
Week 10 – Notre Dame bruises Clemson Tigers
|Date:
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Sat, Nov. 5
|Notre Dame Fighting Irish 35, Clemson 14
|7:30 PM
|NBC
Top 10 college football quarterbacks: Max Duggan’s Heisman candidacy comes up short
Week 11 – Notre Dame sinks Navy Midshipmen
|Date:
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Sat, Nov. 12
|Notre Dame Fighting Irish 35, Navy Midshipmen 32
|12 PM
|ABC
Week 12 – Notre Dame hunts down Boston College Eagles
|Date:
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Sat, Nov. 19
|Notre Dame Fighting Irish 44, Boston College Eagles 0
|2:30 PM
|NBC
Week 13 – Notre Dame comes up short against USC Trojans
|Date:
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Sat, Nov. 26
|USC Trojans 38, Notre Dame Fighting Irish 27
|7:30 PM
|ABC
Notre Dame football schedule 2022
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have wrapped up their regular season schedule for 2022. With just a bowl game left to play, stay tuned for next season’s schedule and predictions.
Notre Dame schedule prediction: 8-4
We see Notre Dame finishing with one less win than last season. Yet there are many variables that could either make or break their year. The Fighting Irish defense has been efficient at creating turnovers, that’s not expected to change under Freeman, yet it’s no guarantee. If the defense slips, even a little, it could prevent Pyne from leading this team to where they want to go.Also Read:
Best college football stadiums: Ranking the NCAA gridiron’s premier venues in 2022
More must-reads:
Comments / 10