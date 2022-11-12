Notre Dame Football schedule: Fighting Irish take aim at Boston College

Notre Dame football schedule: Week 12

Week 12 – Notre Dame vs Boston College Eagles

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Sat, Nov. 19 Boston College Eagles @ Notre Dame Fighting Irish 2:30 PM NBC

Notre Dame vs Boston College spread: Notre Dame -17.5

Notre Dame -17.5 Notre Dame vs Boston College moneyline: Notre Dame -1000

Notre Dame -1000 Sportsnaut’s prediction: Notre Dame 37, Boston College 24

Notre Dame football roster outlook

All our predictions are based on the Fighting Irish starting these key players:

QB – Drew Pyne , Tyler Buchner (injured)

RB – Chris Tyree, Logan Diggs, Audric Estime

WR – Lorenzo Styles, Jayden Thomas, Braden Lenzy, Deion Colzie, Matt Salerno

TE – Michael Mayer, Kevin Bauman

Notre Dame football scores

Week 1 – Notre Dame loses 21-10 to Ohio State

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Sat, Sept. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes 21, Notre Dame Fighting Irish 10 7:30 PM ABC

Week 2 – Notre Dame falls 26-21 to Marshall Thundering Herd

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Sat, Sept. 10 Marshall Thundering Herd 26, Notre Dame Fighting Irish 21 2:30 PM NBC

Week 3 – Notre Dame tops California Golden Bears 24-17

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Sat, Sept. 17 Notre Dame Fighting Irish 24, California Golden Bears 17 2:30 PM NBC

Week 4 – Notre Dame victorious in battle vs North Carolina Tar Heels

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Sat, Sept. 24 Notre Dame Fighting Irish 45, North Carolina Tar Heels 32 3:30 PM ESPN

Week 5 BYE

Week 6 – Notre Dame topples BYU Cougars

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Sat, Oct. 8 Notre Dame Fighting Irish 28, BYU Cougars 20 7:30 PM NBC Shamrock Series at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

Week 7 – Stanford Cardinal sneaks past Notre Dame

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Sat, Oct. 15 Stanford Cardinal 16, Notre Dame Fighting Irish 14 7:30 PM NBC

Week 8 – Notre Dame fends off UNLV Rebels

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Sat, Oct. 22 Notre Dame Fighting Irish 44, UNLV Rebels 21 2:30 PM Peacock

Week 9 – Notre Dame paints Syracuse Orange

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Sat, Oct. 29 Notre Dame Fighting Irish 41, Syracuse Orange 24 12 PM ABC

Week 10 – Notre Dame bruises Clemson Tigers

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Sat, Nov. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish 35, Clemson 14 7:30 PM NBC

Week 11 – Notre Dame sinks Navy Midshipmen

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Sat, Nov. 12 Notre Dame Fighting Irish 35, Navy Midshipmen 32 12 PM ABC Neutral site – M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland

Notre Dame football schedule 2022

Week 13 – Notre Dame @ USC Trojans

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Sat, Nov. 26 Notre Dame Fighting Irish @ USC Trojans TBD TBD

Sportsnaut’s prediction: USC 34, Notre Dame 31

Notre Dame schedule prediction: 8-4

We see Notre Dame finishing with one less win than last season. Yet there are many variables that could either make or break their year. The Fighting Irish defense has been efficient at creating turnovers, that’s not expected to change under Freeman, yet it’s no guarantee. If the defense slips, even a little, it could prevent Pyne from leading this team to where they want to go.

