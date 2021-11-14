ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame Football schedule: Fighting Irish should have an easy bout vs Georgia Tech

By Andrew Buller-Russ
 4 days ago

Notre Dame football schedule this week

Week 12 – vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Date Time (ET) TV
Saturday, Nov. 20 2:30 PM NBC
  • Spread: Notre Dame -14.5 (via DraftKings )
  • Moneyline: Georgia Tech +410; Notre Dame -575
  • Over/under: TBD
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Notre Dame 49, Georgia Tech 7

Georgia Tech is still in the midst of a massive rebuild. Notre Dame has won five straight and they don’t appear to have another loss on the schedule. The Yellow Jackets won’t be able to overcome all the excess talent on the Fighting Irish sideline, particularly away from home.

Notre Dame football schedule predictions, roster outlook

  • (9) Notre Dame is 9-1 in the 2021 college football season.
  • The Fighting Irish’s bye was Week 7, set between matchups at Virginia Tech and home vs. USC (Oct. 9 and Oct. 23).
  • Sportsnaut predicts Notre Dame will end the regular season with an 11-1 record .

Let’s take a look at the team’s complete 2021 schedule and make predictions for each game.

May 1, 2021; Notre Dame, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Jack Coan (17) runs the ball in the first half of the Blue-Gold Game at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame football roster outlook

All our predictions are based on the Fighting Irish starting these key players:

  • QB – Jack Coan
  • RB – Kyren Williams, Chris Tyree, Tyler Buchner
  • WR – Braden Lenzy, Avery Davis, Kevin Austin Jr.
  • TE – Michael Mayer, George Takacs

Notre Dame is counting on Wisconsin transfer Jack Coan to lead the offense after losing Ian Book to the New Orleans Saints. Book excelled as a three-year starter and was the winningest quarterback in the program’s storied history. That’s quite an act for Coan to follow, but having a special tailback in Kyren Williams will help a lot.

Week 1 – Notre Dame won 41-38 @ Florida State Seminoles

  • When: Saturday, Sept. 5 @ 7:30 PM on ABC
  • Spread: Notre Dame -7.5 (via DraftKings )
  • Moneyline: Notre Dame -300; Florida State +235
  • Sportsnaut Prediction: Notre Dame 34, Florida State 21

Wisconsin transfer Jack Coan was absolutely stellar in his Irish debut, completing 26-of-35 passes for 366 yards with four touchdowns against one interception. Unfortunately for Notre Dame, the end result was a narrow 41-38 overtime win over a vastly inferior Seminoles squad . This came after Brian Kelly and Co. opened up a three-score lead in the second half. Notre Dame must play much better all-around football moving forward if it wants to be seen as a legit title contender.

Week 2 – Notre Dame won 32-29 vs. Toledo Rockets

  • When: Saturday, Sept. 11 at 2:30 PM
  • Spread: Notre Dame -17 (via DraftKings )
  • Moneyline: Toledo +600; Notre Dame -900
  • Sportsnaut Prediction: Notre Dame 31, Toledo 10

Toledo took out Norfolk State in their season opener on Sept. 4, 49-10, and evidently carried some of that momentum over to Notre Dame Stadium. The Rockets gave the Irish a legitimate scare, taking a late lead before committing a rash of penalties in the final minute, as Jack Coan’s touchdown pass to Michael Mayer sealed a Notre Dame victory.

Also Read:
Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly downplays tying Knute Rockne record

Week 3 – Notre Dame won 27-13 vs. Purdue Boilermakers

  • When: Saturday, Sept. 18 @ 2:30 PM on NBC
  • Spread: Notre Dame -7
  • Moneyline: Purdue +225; Notre Dame -280
  • Over/under: 58
  • Sportsnaut Prediction: Notre Dame 28, Purdue 17

The Boilermakers certainly gave Notre Dame another good run at home, but in the end, the Fighting Irish made a couple timely, explosive plays on offense that proved to be the difference. On a fourth down in the second quarter, QB Jack Coan hit tailback Kyren Williams on a short pass over the middle that went for a 39-yard touchdown. With six minutes remaining in the fourth, Williams ran the ball 51 yards to the end zone to ice the game.

Week 4 – Notre Dame beat Wisconsin, 41-13

  • When: Saturday, Sept. 25 at 12:00 PM
  • Spread: Notre Dame -6.5
  • Moneyline: Notre Dame +190; Wisconsin -235
  • Over/under: 47
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Wisconsin 27, Notre Dame 24

When quarterback Jack Coan went down with an injury, Notre Dame’s chances for a statement victory seemed to go out the window. But this young team battled at Soldier Field, outscoring the Badgers 31-3 in the fourth quarter. What a way for Brian Kelly to set a Notre Dame record for wins.

Most Heisman Trophy winners from college football’s elite schools

Week 5 – Notre Dame lost to Cincinnati, 24-13

  • Spread: Cincinnati -2.0 (via BetMGM )
  • Moneyline: Cincinnati -130; Notre Dame +110
  • Over/Under: 47.5
  • Score: Cincinnati 24, Notre Dame 13

Notre Dame entered Saturday’s game with a 26-game winning streak and hadn’t been shutout in front of their raucous crowd in the first half for more than a decade. All of that changed against Cincinnati. The Bearcats controlled the game throughout, taking a 17-0 lead and later putting the game away in the fourth quarter. Notre Dame’s CFB Playoff hopes are dead.

Week 6 – Notre Dame wins 32-29 vs Virginia Tech Hokies

  • When: Saturday, Oct. 9 at 7:30 PM
  • Spread: Notre Dame -1
  • Moneyline: Notre Dame -105; Virginia Tech -115
  • Over/under: 47
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Notre Dame 30, Virginia Tech 7

In an up-and-down game from Fighting Irish quarterback Jack Coan, he ultimately helped lead them to victory in a late thriller. But it took a 48-yard field goal to finally put this game to bed. Both teams had to play multiple quarterbacks after Hokies QB Braxton Burmeister had to leave after injuring his throwing hand. It shouldn’t have been this close.

WEEK 7 BYE

Top 10 college football quarterbacks: Caleb Williams begins freefall after benching

Week 8 – Notre Dame wins 31-16 over USC Trojans

  • When: Saturday, Oct. 23 at 7:30 PM on NBC
  • Spread: Notre Dame -7
  • Moneyline: Trojans +210; Fighting Irish -260
  • Over/under: 58
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Notre Dame 30, USC 20

Fighting Irish running back Kyren Williams ran wild for a season-high 138 rushing yards behind an efficient performance from quarterback Jack Coan. The Trojans hung around, putting up some yards, but they couldn’t find ways to get in the end zone.

Nov 30, 2019; Stanford, CA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive back Kyle Hamilton (14) jogs on the field during the second quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9 – Fighting Irish win 44-34 vs North Carolina Tar Heels

  • When: Saturday, Oct. 30 at 7:30 PM on NBC
  • Spread: Notre Dame -3.5 (via DraftKings )
  • Moneyline: North Carolina +145; Notre Dame -175
  • Over/under: 62.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Notre Dame 31, North Carolina 21

Tar Heels QB Sam Howell did his best to keep the game close, but the Fighting Irish had their running game going strong, with Kyren Williams leading the way for 199 yards on the ground in the win.

NFL mock draft 2022: Huge shakeups, five QBs come off the board

Week 10 – Notre Dame wins 34-6 vs. Navy Midshipmen (@ M&T Bank Stadium)

  • When: Saturday, Nov. 6 at 3:30 PM on NBC
  • Spread: Notre Dame -20.5
  • Moneyline: Navy +850; Notre Dame -1500
  • Over/under: 48
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Notre Dame 34, Navy 14

With Navy fully committing to the run game, with 55 rushes and just three pass attempts, their triple-option attack wasn’t the answer. Jack Coan led an efficient approach and Kyren Williams proved too much once again.

Week 11 – Notre Dame wins 28-3 over Virginia Cavaliers

  • When: Saturday, Nov. 13 at 7:30 PM on ABC
  • Spread: Notre Dame -5 (via DraftKings )
  • Moneyline: Notre Dame -200; Virginia +165
  • Over/under: 64.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Notre Dame 26, Virginia 17

Without their star quarterback Brennan Armstrong, who missed the game with a rib injury, Virginia couldn’t do much of anything. Meanwhile, the Fighting Irish ran for 249 yards, running their way to an easy victory.

Notre Dame football schedule predictions

Robert Franklin-USA TODAY Sports

Week 13 – @ Stanford Cardinal

Date Time (ET) TV
Saturday, Nov. 27 TBD TBD
  • Spread: Notre Dame -10 (via DraftKings )
  • Moneyline: Notre Dame -365; Stanford +280

If Davis Mills had stayed at Stanford, this one might’ve been really juicy, as there’s a real chance he could’ve been playing to be a first-round pick in 2022. Instead, the Cardinal may trot out a freshman at QB in Tanner McKee , and even at home, it’s a lot to put on someone so young to pull out a quality win in the regular-season finale.

  • Week 13 prediction: Notre Dame 23, Stanford 20

