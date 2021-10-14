CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame Football schedule and 2021 season predictions

By Andrew Buller-Russ
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

Notre Dame football schedule this week

Notre Dame has a bye this week. They will get back to it against the USC Trojans on Saturday, October 23 at 7:30 PM on NBC.

Notre Dame football schedule predictions, roster outlook

  • (14) Notre Dame is 5-1 in the 2021 college football season.
  • The Fighting Irish’s bye is Week 7, and is set between matchups at Virginia Tech and home vs. USC (Oct. 9 and Oct. 23).
  • Sportsnaut predicts Notre Dame will end the regular season with an 8-4 record .

Let’s take a look at the team’s complete 2021 schedule and make predictions for each game.

May 1, 2021; Notre Dame, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Jack Coan (17) runs the ball in the first half of the Blue-Gold Game at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame football roster outlook

All our predictions are based on the Fighting Irish starting these key players:

  • QB – Jack Coan
  • RB – Kyren Williams, Chris Tyree, C’Bo Flemister
  • WR – Braden Lenzy, Avery Davis, Kevin Austin Jr.
  • TE – Michael Mayer, George Takacs

Notre Dame is counting on Wisconsin transfer Jack Coan to lead the offense after losing Ian Book to the New Orleans Saints. Book excelled as a three-year starter and was the winningest quarterback in the program’s storied history. That’s quite an act for Coan to follow, but having a special tailback in Kyren Williams will help a lot.

Week 1 – Notre Dame won 41-38 @ Florida State Seminoles

  • When: Saturday, Sept. 5 @ 7:30 PM on ABC
  • Spread: Notre Dame -7.5 (via DraftKings )
  • Moneyline: Notre Dame -300; Florida State +235
  • Sportsnaut Prediction: Notre Dame 34, Florida State 21

Wisconsin transfer Jack Coan was absolutely stellar in his Irish debut, completing 26-of-35 passes for 366 yards with four touchdowns against one interception. Unfortunately for Notre Dame, the end result was a narrow 41-38 overtime win over a vastly inferior Seminoles squad . This came after Brian Kelly and Co. opened up a three-score lead in the second half. Notre Dame must play much better all-around football moving forward if it wants to be seen as a legit title contender.

Week 2 – Notre Dame won 32-29 vs. Toledo Rockets

  • When: Saturday, Sept. 11 at 2:30 PM
  • Spread: Notre Dame -17 (via DraftKings )
  • Moneyline: Toledo +600; Notre Dame -900
  • Sportsnaut Prediction: Notre Dame 31, Toledo 10

Toledo took out Norfolk State in their season opener on Sept. 4, 49-10, and evidently carried some of that momentum over to Notre Dame Stadium. The Rockets gave the Irish a legitimate scare, taking a late lead before committing a rash of penalties in the final minute, as Jack Coan’s touchdown pass to Michael Mayer sealed a Notre Dame victory.

Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly downplays tying Knute Rockne record

Week 3 – Notre Dame won 27-13 vs. Purdue Boilermakers

  • When: Saturday, Sept. 18 @ 2:30 PM on NBC
  • Spread: Notre Dame -7
  • Moneyline: Purdue +225; Notre Dame -280
  • Over/under: 58
  • Sportsnaut Prediction: Notre Dame 28, Purdue 17

The Boilermakers certainly gave Notre Dame another good run at home, but in the end, the Fighting Irish made a couple timely, explosive plays on offense that proved to be the difference. On a fourth down in the second quarter, QB Jack Coan hit tailback Kyren Williams on a short pass over the middle that went for a 39-yard touchdown. With six minutes remaining in the fourth, Williams ran the ball 51 yards to the end zone to ice the game.

Week 4 – Notre Dame beat Wisconsin, 41-13

  • When: Saturday, Sept. 25 at 12:00 PM
  • Spread: Notre Dame -6.5
  • Moneyline: Notre Dame +190; Wisconsin -235
  • Over/under: 47
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Wisconsin 27, Notre Dame 24

When quarterback Jack Coan went down with an injury, Notre Dame’s chances for a statement victory seemed to go out the window. But this young team battled at Soldier Field, outscoring the Badgers 31-3 in the fourth quarter. What a way for Brian Kelly to set a Notre Dame record for wins.

Most Heisman Trophy winners from college football’s elite schools

Week 5 – Notre Dame lost to Cincinnati, 24-13

  • Spread: Cincinnati -2.0 (via BetMGM )
  • Moneyline: Cincinnati -130; Notre Dame +110
  • Over/Under: 47.5
  • Score: Cincinnati 24, Notre Dame 13

Notre Dame entered Saturday’s game with a 26-game winning streak and hadn’t been shutout in front of their raucous crowd in the first half for more than a decade. All of that changed against Cincinnati. The Bearcats controlled the game throughout, taking a 17-0 lead and later putting the game away in the fourth quarter. Notre Dame’s CFB Playoff hopes are dead.

Week 6 – Notre Dame wins 32-29 vs Virginia Tech Hokies

  • When: Saturday, Oct. 9 at 7:30 PM
  • Spread: Notre Dame -1
  • Moneyline: Notre Dame -105; Virginia Tech -115
  • Over/under: 47
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Notre Dame 30, Virginia Tech 7

In an up-and-down game from Fighting Irish quarterback Jack Coan, he ultimately helped lead them to victory in a late thriller. But it took a 48-yard field goal to finally put this game to bed. Both teams had to play multiple quarterbacks after Hokies QB Braxton Burmeister had to leave after injuring his throwing hand. It shouldn’t have been this close.

WEEK 7 BYE

Notre Dame football schedule predictions

Nov 30, 2019; Stanford, CA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive back Kyle Hamilton (14) jogs on the field during the second quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Top 10 college football quarterbacks: Matt Corral leaps back ahead after huge game

Week 8 – vs. USC Trojans

Date Time (ET) TV
Saturday, Oct. 23 7:30 PM NBC
  • Spread: Notre Dame -3 (via DraftKings )
  • Moneyline: USC +125; Notre Dame -145

USC is not the most fun opponent to face off a bye. Trojans field general Kedon Slovis is going to be in a chess match all game with stud Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton. Chances are, Slovis is going to get the upper hand, because the Irish aren’t strong enough in other key areas on their defense to defend what should be an excellent USC passing attack.

  • Week 8 prediction: USC 35, Notre Dame 24

Week 9 – vs. North Carolina Tar Heels

Date Time (ET) TV
Saturday, Oct. 30 7:30 PM NBC
  • Spread: Notre Dame -1.5 (via DraftKings )
  • Moneyline: North Carolina +105; Notre Dame -125

Sam Howell just lost all his significant skill position players to the NFL, yet the Tar Heels quarterback is still widely believed to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. It’s just hard to see the Irish overcoming such a big gap at the most important position on the field, and in the end, Howell should make enough plays to help UNC win.

  • Week 9 prediction: North Carolina 37, Notre Dame 34
NFL mock draft 2022: Quarterbacks make NFL history

Week 10 – vs. Navy Midshipmen (@ M&T Bank Stadium)

Date Time (ET) TV
Saturday, Nov. 6 3:30 PM NBC
  • Spread: TBD
  • Moneyline: TBD

The Baltimore Ravens’ home venue will host this rivalry showdown between Notre Dame and Navy. It’s always tough to defend the Midshipmen’s triple option rushing attack, because they can eat up time of possession and essentially shorten the game. That said, Williams’ running ability and the Irish’s superior talent should help them win the battle in the trenches well enough to pull this one out.

  • Week 10 prediction: Notre Dame 34, Navy 14

Week 11 – @ Virginia Cavaliers

Date Time (ET) TV
Saturday, Nov. 13 TBD TBD
  • Spread: Notre Dame -6 (via DraftKings )
  • Moneyline: Notre Dame -210; Virginia +175

This isn’t a road trip the Irish can completely take for granted. Virginia did defeat North Carolina in 2020, hung tough with the Miami Hurricanes and bested Louisville, too. That said, again, this Notre Dame team is going to be angry over all the losing earlier in the slate, and should manage to best the Cavaliers.

  • Week 11 prediction: Notre Dame 26, Virginia 13
Robert Franklin-USA TODAY Sports

Week 12 – vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Date Time (ET) TV
Saturday, Nov. 20 2:30 PM NBC
  • Spread: Notre Dame -14.5 (via DraftKings )
  • Moneyline: Georgia Tech +410; Notre Dame -575

Georgia Tech is still in the midst of a massive rebuild. There’s no reason why Notre Dame shouldn’t come into this one riding a winning streak of at least two. That’s a brutal combination the Yellow Jackets won’t be able to overcome, particularly away from home.

  • Week 12 prediction: Notre Dame 49, Georgia Tech 7

Week 13 – @ Stanford Cardinal

Date Time (ET) TV
Saturday, Nov. 27 TBD TBD
  • Spread: Notre Dame -10 (via DraftKings )
  • Moneyline: Notre Dame -365; Stanford +280

If Davis Mills had stayed at Stanford, this one might’ve been really juicy, as there’s a real chance he could’ve been playing to be a first-round pick in 2022. Instead, the Cardinal may trot out a freshman at QB in Tanner McKee , and even at home, it’s a lot to put on someone so young to pull out a quality win in the regular-season finale.

  • Week 13 prediction: Notre Dame 23, Stanford 20

