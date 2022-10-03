ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Bachelorette’s Garrett Yrigoyen and Girlfriend Alex Farrar’s Relationship Timeline

By Sarah Hearon
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3erSBV_0aIgjNcV00
Garrett Yrigoyen and Alex Farrar. Courtesy Garrett Yrigoyen/Instagram

Did Garrett Yrigoyen find The One after his messy split from Becca Kufrin? One year after the Bachelorette season 14 couple’s relationship started to crumble, he’s happy with girlfriend Alex Farrar.

Yrigoyen and Kufrin got engaged during the 2018 finale of her season of The Bachelorette. While they were going strong in early 2020 and moved in together ahead of the coronavirus pandemic, things got tense when he made headlines for his support of the police amid the Black Lives Matter movement.

After an emotional episode of Kufrin’s “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast with Rachel Lindsay, Yrigoyen revealed in June 2020 that the status of their romance was up in the air.

“It’s something that we are trying to work through and discuss and do work on at home at this time and that’s where the work will remain and that’s really the best I can give you at this point,” she said at the time.

Shortly after Kufrin moved into a new home without Yrigoyen that August, she confirmed their engagement was over.

“Garrett and I have decided to end our engagement. After many conversations, we came to this decision. It wasn’t something that we just arrived at one night,” she said in September 2020. “It wasn’t based solely off of one Instagram post or somebody else’s opinions or comments. There’s much more to it. To any relationship, there’s a lot of layers, and it’s not for me to divulge details.”

Six months later, Yrigoyen addressed the breakup for the first time.

“I understand everyone wanting to know what exactly happened because you feel so invested into our lives and relationships. I truly don’t want to be known for the show. It’s not what defines me or my character,” he replied via an Instagram Q&A in March 2021. “I’m only going to answer this question ever as, it just didn’t work out.”

Yrigoyen, who went public with Farrar in October 2020, added that it was a “rough few months” when his relationship with Kufrin was rocky.

“I ended it in my heart and mind,” he wrote. “Once I weighed every outcome, solution, what ifs, talked it out, practicality, etc. It’s completely done for me and no going back. Life is too short to dwindle. There’s amazing people out there and if you pour everything into one and it doesn’t work, then it wasn’t meant to be.”

Kufrin, for her part, went on to appear on season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise and met Thomas Jacobs. After more than six months of dating, she proposed to him, announcing the engagement in May 2022.

“In the ultimate plot twist … HE SAID YES!” she wrote via Instagram. “I finally found my chauffeur for life and the one who makes my heart smile every single day. I can’t wait to do it all with you Tommy, thanks for making me the happiest gal alive. I love you to the moon & back ♥️.”

Scroll through for a timeline of Yrigoyen and Farrar’s relationship:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Becca Kufrin
StyleCaster

Khloé Just Revealed Her 2nd Baby’s Name Is Similar to Tristan & True—Why It’s ‘Just Right’

Since her son’s birth, fans have wondered what Khloé Kardashian’s second baby’s name is and how involved Tristan Thompson has been involved in her newborn’s life. A representative for The Kardashians star confirmed on August 5, 2022, that Khloé and Tristan, who also share daughter True Thompson, had welcomed their second child, a baby boy, via surrogate. “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing,” the statement read. “We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.” Khloé confirmed she and Tristan were expecting a second child together in...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

‘The Voice’ Fans Are Losing It Over The ‘Tension’ Caught On Camera Between Gwen Stefani And Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello‘s arrival as the newest coach on The Voice initially excited fans, but after a “tense” and “awkward” new clip of her on the show dropped, some are worried about her relationship with co-worker Gwen Stefani. This week, the four judges (including Blake Shelton and John Legend) watched competitors perform in the long-awaited blind auditions, and tried to convince hopefuls to join their teams.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Celebrities Gossip#Gal
HollywoodLife

Arnold Schwarzenegger & Maria Shriver Reunite 11 Years After Split For Son Patrick’s 29th Birthday

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver posed with their son Patrick for a cute family photo to celebrate his 29th birthday on Monday, September 19. The Terminator star and his ex-wife had huge smiles on as Patrick held up a dessert with a birthday message on it. Despite having split up back in 2011, Arnold, 75, and Maria, 66, both looked glad to celebrate their son’s special day.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TMZ.com

Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show

There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Us Weekly

Kourtney Kardashian Breaks Down Why She and Husband Travis Barker ‘Stopped’ Their IVF Journey: ‘It Was A Lot’

Taking a pause. Kourtney Kardashian opened up about her plans to have a baby with husband Travis Barker — and how IVF is currently factoring into the decision. “We started an IVF journey, but I stopped. It was a lot. I took a break to just focus on our wedding and getting married,” Kardashian, 43, explained to WSJ. Magazine on Monday, September 12.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

222K+
Followers
22K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy