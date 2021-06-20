Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Income Tax

Homeowner Stimulus Checks Are Coming – How to Get Your Money From This $10B Fund

Posted by 
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24oSIv_0aIaAbWs00

Although the future of a fourth stimulus check is uncertain, there is still a huge chunk of money homeowners can tap into to get relief if they are struggling with housing expenses. While lesser-known, the Homeowners Assistance Fund provides billions of dollars to homeowners to prevent them from losing their homes .

See: Fourth Stimulus Checks Rumors Are Everywhere – Here’s What’s Really Going On (and How to Get Some Cash)
Find: A Petition With Over 2 Million Signatures Calls for $2,000 Monthly Stimulus Checks for Every American

As part of the American Rescue Plan stimulus relief bill, $10 billion dollars was included in the Homeowners Assistance Fund providing money to homeowners in assistance with mortgage payments in order to prevent delinquencies, foreclosures and late payments on utilities amongst other things.

The law prioritizes funds for homeowners who have been hardest hit by the pandemic. The Treasury Department states that it uses local and national income indicators to maximize the impact of where the money is distributed.

The HAF provides a minimum of $50 million for each state, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico and $498 million for Tribes or Tribally-designated housing entities and the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands. $30 million is also available for the territories of Guam, American Samoa, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.

Homeowners are eligible to receive HAF money if they have experienced financial hardship after January 21, 2020 AND have income equal to or less than 150% of the area median income. This means three times the income limit for very low income families, for the relevant household size, as published by HUD, according to the Treasury Department.

You must also prove the nature of the financial hardship, like a job loss or reduction in income, health care costs, etc. In order to qualify homeowners must also hold a mortgage balance of less than $548,250 as of 2021.

See: New Stimulus Perk Helps Pay for Your WiFi and Laptop
Find: Child Tax Benefits Will Start Hitting Accounts July 15

In February, President Joe Biden directed federal housing regulators to extend forbearance for an additional six months and prolong other foreclosure relief programs past their December 31 deadline. Recently, some of the nation’s largest banks revealed their plans, each with a varying degree of commitment to the directive. More than 3 million households are behind on their mortgage payments and nearly 1.7 million will exit their forbearance period in September, Fox News reports.

Money from HAF funds could help this population, but unlike stimulus payments, are not automatic . In order to apply for funds, you must visit your state’s housing agency website .

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Homeowner Stimulus Checks Are Coming – How to Get Your Money From This $10B Fund

GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
33K+
Followers
4K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stimulus Bill#Housing Assistance#Hud#The Treasury Department#Haf#Tribes#American#Hud#Fox News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
News Break
Economy
News Break
Income Tax
Country
Puerto Rico
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
News Break
POTUS
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
U.S. Department of the Treasury
News Break
Housing
News Break
Stimulus Check
Related
POTUSCBS News

IRS now sending millions more additional stimulus checks

The IRS said it is continuing to distribute federal stimulus checks to eligible Americans, with another 2.3 million payments issued last week. Some of those payments include "plus-up" adjustments for people who received less money than they were entitled to in earlier checks. The latest round of payments is part...
Economydigitalmarketnews.com

How To Receive Your Stimulus Check From the $10B Fund?

The 4th stimulus check and its future still remain uncertain. You can get more details about your 4th stimulus check for this article. There remains money that homeowners can easily tap into for getting some relief. However, these will be available only for homeowners still having problems meeting their housing expenses. The Assistance Fund for the Homeowners, which is less popular, provides amounts in billions to homeowners. This amount is provided to them so that they don’t lose their homes and slip into poverty.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Low-income Americans can now register for expanded child tax credit

(CNN) — Low-income American families who don't typically file tax returns can now register to receive the enhanced child tax credit, which will start going out next month. The Internal Revenue Service unveiled a sign-up tool on its website Monday that will allow users to provide the necessary information about their households and, if they choose, about their bank accounts so the agency can directly deposit the funds.
PoliticsPosted by
BGR.com

Aside from stimulus checks, your state may owe you hundreds of dollars – how to find out

While millions of Americans wait to receive the first of a new series of monthly stimulus checks starting next month — and to see whether or not the federal government ever gets behind the idea of a fourth stimulus check — there are actually plenty of other ways to squeeze money out of the government right now. For example, your state actually might be holding on to unclaimed money at the moment with your name on it, and without you even realizing it. State government websites include a link whereby residents can check to see if they have unclaimed property that...
U.S. PoliticsMotley Fool

Stimulus Check Update: $395 Billion in Funds Disbursed

The IRS has sent out more money to the public. Here's the latest tally. The stimulus checks that have been hitting Americans' bank accounts since mid-March have been a lifeline for many people. And the IRS is still busy getting that money out. Start your journey to financial success with...