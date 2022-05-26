ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
International Booker Prize winner announced: Read this year’s crowned novel and the previous top titles

By Eva Waite-Taylor
David Diop has become the first French author to ever win the International Booker Prize , taking the award of his second novel At Night All Blood is Black. Drawing on his Senegalese great grandfather’s silence about his experiences in the First World War, it provides a visceral exploration into the emotional agony of the front line.

Chair of judges for the prize, Lucy Hughes-Hallett, said: "This story of warfare and love and madness has a terrifying power. The protagonist is accused of sorcery, and there is something uncanny about the way the narrative works on the reader.”

The judges noted that book’s “incantatory prose and dark, brilliant vision” jangled their emotions and blew their minds. It “had cast a spell on us,” Hughes-Hallett added.

David Diop beat five other finalists in a shortlist that was full of newcomers and independent publishers, with this year’s winning publisher Pushkin Press landing two spots in the line-up. Each of the brilliant shortlisted novels pushed boundaries and blurred the lines between fiction and non-fiction.

The award was open to any work of fiction, written in any language, and published over the past year in English in the UK or Ireland. It honours the best fiction from around the world, with previous champions including the youngest ever winner Marieke Lucas Rijneveld, Korean author Han Kang, as well as Polish laureate Olga Tokarczuk.

Read more:

The prize acts as an important reminder that storytelling transcends languages, cultures, and ways of experiencing the world, and gives us access to different places and characters. In honour of the International Booker Prize announcement, we take a look at this year's winning novel and the previous five top titles that have preceded it, all of which showcase the wonders of the written word.

2021 winner: ‘At Night All Blood Is Black’ by David Diop, translated by Anna Moschovakis, published by Pushkin Press

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YjPHs_0aIWvZOF00

This winning novel tells the story of two Senegalese soldiers, Mademba and Alfa, as they fight for France on the Western Front during the First World War.

When Mademba is mortally wounded, a traumatised Alfa is left to cope alone in the darkness of the trenches and begins to panic amid the savagery of the violence. Diop eloquently and powerfully explores themes of conflict, grief, friendship, guilt and survival in this visceral exploration into the emotional agony of the front line.

Buy now £8.99, Waterstones.com

2020 winner: 'The Discomfort of Evening' by Marieke Lucas Rijneveld translated by Michele Hutchison, published by Faber & Faber

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00WLNf_0aIWvZOF00

Intensely lyrical, raw, and gritty, The Discomfort of Evening explores what life is like within a devout Christian family in the Netherlands. It’s told from the perspective of 10-year-old Jas, whose brother dies in a sudden accident after she wishes him dead instead of her pet rabbit. It’s a dark portrait of childhood and is awash with compelling imagery of a family dislocated and destroyed, not just by grief, but by a failure to acknowledge and articulate it. Rijneveld’s debut carries heavy themes with confidence through wildly pervasive prose.

Buy now £8.99, Waterstones.com

2019 winner: ‘Celestial Bodies’ by Jokha Alharthi, translated by Marilyn Booth, published by Sandstone Press

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xOdB0_0aIWvZOF00

While this is the second novel written by Alharthi, it’s a first for many other literary reasons – it’s the first novel written in Arabic to win the International Booker Prize, and the first novel written by a woman from Oman to be translated into English. Celestial Bodies paints a vivid picture of the rapidly changing Omani culture – set between the 19th century slavery period to its 20th-century abolition and beyond.

Through telling the story of three sisters, Mayya, Asma, and Khawala, it exposes marriage and its miseries, passion, conflict, love, and loss. It provides a cross-generational glimpse into all degrees of society – from the poor local slave families to those making money through the advent of new wealth. Breaking free of narration that is commonly associated with Western fictional literature, it’s poetic and song-like. A cultural kaleidoscope you will devour.

Buy now £8.72, Blackwells.co.uk

2018 winner: 'Flights' by Olga Tokarczuk translated by Jennifer Croft, published by Fitzcarraldo Editions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PZ89K_0aIWvZOF00

This novel explores what it means to be a traveller, a wanderer, and a body in motion, not only through space but also time – from the 17th century through to the 19th century. Interweaving notions of the human body, life, death, motion, and migration, Flights analyses travel and human connection in a polarised world. Made up of a series of short observations sandwiched within a number of longer essays, this is a category-defying piece of work. Through its use of brilliantly imagined characters and narratives, it is a masterpiece in storytelling.

Buy now £8.99, Blackwells.co.uk

2017 winner: 'A Horse Walks Into a Bar' by David Grossman translated by Jessica Cohen, published by Vintage Publishing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r3sRr_0aIWvZOF00

Set in a Nineties comedy club in a small city in Israel, Dovaleh Greenstein, a comedian a bit past his time, is doing a stand-up night. But, it doesn’t go to plan. The audience members act as a cross-section of the country’s society (a group of off-duty soldiers, local kids, a lonely single or two, and young and old couples) and watch as the comedian falls apart on stage, crumbling before their very eyes. Over the course of his two-hour set, Dovaleh gradually unspools, releasing demon after demon. The narrative exposes his deep pain, grief, and loss, as well as an exploration into how the country has lost its ways. While a short book, it still manages to encapsulate major themes of humanity, relationships, politics, and trauma in an all-consuming way. A must-read.

Buy now £8.99, Waterstones.com

2016 winner: The Vegetarian by Han Kang translated by Deborah Smith, published by Portobello Books

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mfqAd_0aIWvZOF00

A taut novel that tells the story of two sisters, Yeong-hye and In-hye, and their marriages. Split into three sections, from three points of view, each acts as a novella in its own right. The first section begins with the painful conflicts between Yeong-hye and her husband as she breaks cultural norms and declares herself a vegetarian following a vicious dream that repels her from eating meat. It ends with a haunting family scene that escalates into an act of abuse that permeates the following two parts. Written in a poetic, but matter of fact way, The Vegetarian touches on shame, desire, and faltering attempts to understand one another. It is at once disturbing and beautiful.

Buy now £7.37, Whsmith.co.uk

