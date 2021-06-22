Amazon Prime Day 2021 is in full swing: the shopping extravaganza began on 21 June and ends at midnight tonight. So far, we’ve seen impressive deals on Apple Watches , Ninja air fryers , Samsung TVs and much more.

We’ve been keeping track of the best deals over the course of the shopping spree on our Prime Day live blog , which we urge you to follow for all the biggest discounts as and when they drop. But what many people want to know has nothing to do with grabbing a bargain at all. Instead, it’s got everything to do with the PlayStation 5 .

If you’ve been knees-deep in the PS5 restock ruckus , you’ll know how difficult it is to secure one of Sony’s elusive consoles. Ever since the console was first released in the UK back in November, people have been struggling to buy the console from every retailer under the sun.

The situation has become so dire that it’s spawned a whole Twitter community of stock trackers, as well as a 24,500-strong community of Redditors all trying to nab the console before it sells out again.

While we’re seeing plenty of gaming peripherals go on sale, will we get a restock of the PS5 as well? Read on for our predictions for the rest of Prime Day 2021.

Will there be a PS5 restock on Prime Day 2021?

That’s the big question on everyone’s lips. A few weeks ago, we were certain that the answer would be no. With all the chaos Amazon has endured while trying to keep the PS5 in stock, we thought the chances of a Prime Day PS5 drop happening would be pretty slim. Prime Day already puts a large amount of strain on the retailer’s website, with millions of people around the world trying to snap up a bargain.

Gamers consistently crash retailers’ websites whenever there’s a PS5 restock, forcing companies like Game and Very to enforce queues to restrict the load. We thought it would be unlikely that Amazon would want to add to its Prime Day traffic by releasing a bunch of PS5 consoles as well.

An Amazon PS5 restock on 2 June lasted barely 30 minutes before the console sold out, with customers taking to Twitter to complain about error messages, while others complained about not being able to pay once they reached the checkout.

But now, we’ve had a slight change of mind. The chance that Amazon could have a drop during Prime Day 2021 is becoming increasingly likely. Why? Because Amazon didn’t have a PS5 restock release last week, despite Twitter stock trackers alleging the retailer had it in stock. Amazon has even created a bare-bones product page for a PS5 bundle with Ratchet & Clank on its site, in preparation of it going live.

The @PS5UKStock Twitter account told us that Amazon has a strict schedule for releasing PS5 stock, with drops only taking place between Monday and Wednesday – this puts a potential PS5 restock firmly inside the Prime Day window.

One thing we’re more certain Amazon is having a sale on, however, is PS5 accessories and PS5 games .

Will the PS5 be discounted on Prime Day 2021?

In our dreams. Amazon might not even have the PS5 in stock on Prime Day, let alone put it on sale. Amazon has seen such high demand for the console at its regular price that we find it hard to believe that any retailer will lower the price at all.

That said, less in-demand consoles like the Nintendo Switch lite have seen reductions – the coral Switch lite is currently 17 per cent off.

Best Prime Day PS5 game and accessory deals

While it remains a mystery whether the PS5 will be in stock on Amazon Prime Day, many PS5 games and PS5 accessories have been discounted. Here’s a round-up of a few games and accessories you should keep your eyes on during the rest of the two-day event.

PS5 dualsense controller and charging station bundle: Was £85.13, now £64.99, Amazon.co.uk

Got your hands on a new PS5? A bundle of the new dualsense controller with a charging station is currently on sale this Prime Day. Besides looking and feeling good, in our round-up of the best PS5 accessories we said it had “some useful features such as haptic feedback, which is a form of far superior vibration”. The charging station is a convenient bonus.

‘Demon’s Souls’: Was £65.99, now £55.99, Amazon.co.uk

This is one of our top picks for the best PS5 games. A complete remake of From Software’s infamously punishing action RPG, Demon’s Souls on PS5 is a showcase of what the new console is capable of. In our round-up of the best PS5 games , our reviewer said that “the oppressive gothic architecture, yawning arches and festering dungeons of this cult classic look spectacular on the new hardware, while remaining faultlessly faithful to the aesthetic and vibe of the original game.”

‘Yakuza: Like A Dragon’: Was £49.99, now £34.50, Amazon.co.uk

Like A Dragon is a blend of turn-based street fighting, weird mini-games and goofy, dialogue-heavy roleplaying in which you’re throwing bicycles at drunk businessmen one moment and carrying out missions for a gang of nappy-wearing adult babies the next. “It defies summary. Knowingly strange and wantonly convoluted, there really isn’t any other game like it,” our reviewer said in our round-up of the best .

‘Immortals Fenyx Rising’: Was £57.99, now £21.49, Amazon.co.uk

This game brings grand mythological adventures to life. Playing as Fenyx, a new winged demigod, players are sent on a quest to save the Greek gods and their home from a dark curse, taking on mythological beasts such as Cyclops, Medusa and the Minotaur along the way. Players must use their wit to solve challenging puzzles and master the legendary powers of the gods in this epic fight for the ages.

‘Watch Dogs Legion’: Was £57.99, now £21.99, Amazon.co.uk

In Watch Dogs Legion , players must build a resistance to take back a near-future London that is facing its downfall after devastating terror attacks. Every single character in the open world is playable, and everyone has a backstory, personality, and skill set that will help you personalise your own unique team. You can recruit your friends and join the fight to take back London in four-player co-op missions, end-game challenges, special game modes and events.

