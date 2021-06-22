Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Will there be a PS5 restock on Prime Day 2021?

By Alex Lee
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 17 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LiRcg_0aINdKkR00

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is in full swing: the shopping extravaganza began on 21 June and ends at midnight tonight. So far, we’ve seen impressive deals on Apple Watches , Ninja air fryers , Samsung TVs and much more.

We’ve been keeping track of the best deals over the course of the shopping spree on our Prime Day live blog , which we urge you to follow for all the biggest discounts as and when they drop. But what many people want to know has nothing to do with grabbing a bargain at all. Instead, it’s got everything to do with the PlayStation 5 .

Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2021 live blog for the latest updates

If you’ve been knees-deep in the PS5 restock ruckus , you’ll know how difficult it is to secure one of Sony’s elusive consoles. Ever since the console was first released in the UK back in November, people have been struggling to buy the console from every retailer under the sun.

The situation has become so dire that it’s spawned a whole Twitter community of stock trackers, as well as a 24,500-strong community of Redditors all trying to nab the console before it sells out again.

While we’re seeing plenty of gaming peripherals go on sale, will we get a restock of the PS5 as well? Read on for our predictions for the rest of Prime Day 2021.

Read more:

Our IndyBest team hand-picks every deal we feature. We may earn some commission from the links in this article, but our selections have been made independently and without bias. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent .

Will there be a PS5 restock on Prime Day 2021?

That’s the big question on everyone’s lips. A few weeks ago, we were certain that the answer would be no. With all the chaos Amazon has endured while trying to keep the PS5 in stock, we thought the chances of a Prime Day PS5 drop happening would be pretty slim. Prime Day already puts a large amount of strain on the retailer’s website, with millions of people around the world trying to snap up a bargain.

Gamers consistently crash retailers’ websites whenever there’s a PS5 restock, forcing companies like Game and Very to enforce queues to restrict the load. We thought it would be unlikely that Amazon would want to add to its Prime Day traffic by releasing a bunch of PS5 consoles as well.

An Amazon PS5 restock on 2 June lasted barely 30 minutes before the console sold out, with customers taking to Twitter to complain about error messages, while others complained about not being able to pay once they reached the checkout.

But now, we’ve had a slight change of mind. The chance that Amazon could have a drop during Prime Day 2021 is becoming increasingly likely. Why? Because Amazon didn’t have a PS5 restock release last week, despite Twitter stock trackers alleging the retailer had it in stock. Amazon has even created a bare-bones product page for a PS5 bundle with Ratchet & Clank on its site, in preparation of it going live.

The @PS5UKStock Twitter account told us that Amazon has a strict schedule for releasing PS5 stock, with drops only taking place between Monday and Wednesday – this puts a potential PS5 restock firmly inside the Prime Day window.

One thing we’re more certain Amazon is having a sale on, however, is PS5 accessories and PS5 games .

Will the PS5 be discounted on Prime Day 2021?

In our dreams. Amazon might not even have the PS5 in stock on Prime Day, let alone put it on sale. Amazon has seen such high demand for the console at its regular price that we find it hard to believe that any retailer will lower the price at all.

That said, less in-demand consoles like the Nintendo Switch lite have seen reductions – the coral Switch lite is currently 17 per cent off.

Best Prime Day PS5 game and accessory deals

While it remains a mystery whether the PS5 will be in stock on Amazon Prime Day, many PS5 games and PS5 accessories have been discounted. Here’s a round-up of a few games and accessories you should keep your eyes on during the rest of the two-day event.

PS5 dualsense controller and charging station bundle: Was £85.13, now £64.99, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Y3Os_0aINdKkR00

Got your hands on a new PS5? A bundle of the new dualsense controller with a charging station is currently on sale this Prime Day. Besides looking and feeling good, in our round-up of the best PS5 accessories we said it had “some useful features such as haptic feedback, which is a form of far superior vibration”. The charging station is a convenient bonus.

Buy now

‘Demon’s Souls’: Was £65.99, now £55.99, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mB2hQ_0aINdKkR00

This is one of our top picks for the best PS5 games. A complete remake of From Software’s infamously punishing action RPG, Demon’s Souls on PS5 is a showcase of what the new console is capable of. In our round-up of the best PS5 games , our reviewer said that “the oppressive gothic architecture, yawning arches and festering dungeons of this cult classic look spectacular on the new hardware, while remaining faultlessly faithful to the aesthetic and vibe of the original game.”

Buy now

‘Yakuza: Like A Dragon’: Was £49.99, now £34.50, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hAmnd_0aINdKkR00

Like A Dragon is a blend of turn-based street fighting, weird mini-games and goofy, dialogue-heavy roleplaying in which you’re throwing bicycles at drunk businessmen one moment and carrying out missions for a gang of nappy-wearing adult babies the next. “It defies summary. Knowingly strange and wantonly convoluted, there really isn’t any other game like it,” our reviewer said in our round-up of the best .

Buy now

‘Immortals Fenyx Rising’: Was £57.99, now £21.49, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DflaV_0aINdKkR00

This game brings grand mythological adventures to life. Playing as Fenyx, a new winged demigod, players are sent on a quest to save the Greek gods and their home from a dark curse, taking on mythological beasts such as Cyclops, Medusa and the Minotaur along the way. Players must use their wit to solve challenging puzzles and master the legendary powers of the gods in this epic fight for the ages.

Buy now

‘Watch Dogs Legion’: Was £57.99, now £21.99, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nR96l_0aINdKkR00

In Watch Dogs Legion , players must build a resistance to take back a near-future London that is facing its downfall after devastating terror attacks. Every single character in the open world is playable, and everyone has a backstory, personality, and skill set that will help you personalise your own unique team. You can recruit your friends and join the fight to take back London in four-player co-op missions, end-game challenges, special game modes and events.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on tech, gadgets and more, try the links below:

Read more on Amazon Prime Day 2021

Best Prime Day home appliance deals – Enjoy huge savings across big-name brands such as Shark, Dyson, Nespresso and Philips

Best Prime Day tech deals – Whether it’s a new phone, tablet, laptop or noise-cancelling headphones, you’ll find the best deal here

Best Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals – Calling all gamers: prepare for big discounts on the popular console and bundles

Best Prime Day fashion and clothing deals – With prices slashed on dresses, jeans and more, it’s time to get your re-entry outfit planned

Best Prime Day kids’ toys deals – Find discounts on toys, gadgets and board games for kids of all ages

Best Prime Day TV deals – Update your at-home cinema experience without paying full price with our featured deals

Best Prime Day gaming deals – Looking for a new console, or after a new controller or game? Here are the best deals for gamers

Best Prime Day laptop deals – This year we expect big discounts on MacBooks, Microsoft Surface laptops and more

Best Prime Day Amazon device deals – Get ready for big savings on Amazon’s cutting-edge smart home tech

Best Prime Day Apple deals – With rarely seen savings on the brand’s products, it’s the perfect time to invest in new tech

Best Prime Day alcohol deals –All the boozy savings you need to know about on spirits, wine and beer

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Independent

The Independent

171K+
Followers
88K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prime Day#Ratchet Clank#Jeans#Alcohol#Apple Watches#Indybest#Amazon Co Uk#Demon S Souls#Software#Demon S Souls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Samsung
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Twitter
News Break
SONY
News Break
Fashion
Related
ElectronicsCNET

One of the best Prime Day deals is still available for $29

Prime Day was just last week, but it already seems like a million years ago: All of the best Amazon device deals are long gone, as are the vast majority of other great sales, like historic low prices on some of our favorite Bose and Sony headphones. But one deal that remains is worth calling out: The Roku Express 4K Plus is still just $29. That's an $11 savings from the price where it debuted just a few short weeks ago.
ElectronicsPosted by
Tom's Guide

Best Buy just beat Prime Day with $999 OLED TV deal

Who needs Amazon's Prime Day when Best Buy offers deals this great?. While there's already a ton of Prime Day TV deals, this Vizio 55-inch OLED 4K TV on sale for $999 at Best Buy is definitely one to check out. At just under $1,000, it's $300 off its regular price, and one the cheapest OLED TV deals we've seen so far in 2021. This also happens to be one of the best TV deals of the year, too.
ComputersT3.com

Amazon Prime Day: the best laptop deals for all

Amazon Prime Day sees huge discounts across the whole of the Amazon store for Prime members. With so many savings on offer, it helps to know where to look for the best Prime Day deals. While you may find bigger discounts on smaller items and accessories, you can get some deals on bigger items on June 21 and 22, such as laptops.
Video GamesIGN

Here’s How One Indian Retailer Stopped PS5 Restock Cancellations

With the fourth wave of PS5 India restocks, multiple stores in the country have been unable to cope with demand, cancelling orders en-masse. Most recently we’ve seen Reliance Digital and Croma do this as well as Flipkart. All of them had taken orders for the PS5 only to cancel them days later. One exception to this, seems to be Vijay Sales.
Small BusinessEETimes.com

Bargain Hunting on 'Prime Day' Has its Limits

It's Amazon Prime Day, which has the retail world abuzz. The 48-hour deals event, which began as a 24-hour discount extravaganza in 2015, has turned into a summertime Black Friday, this year returning to summer after Covid-19 pushed it to October last year. Prime Day may have started with Amazon,...
Video Gamesgamingintel.com

PS5 Restock: Best Buy, Antonline, GameStop & More Expected to Drop This Week – June 28-July 4

It’s another week for those waiting on a PS5 restock – here are the retailers to watch from June 28-July 4. Although it seems that PS5 restocks are getting more common with every passing week, there are still millions of gamers looking for their next-gen consoles. And we can’t blame them for wanting an upgrade, especially after seeing the differences between Horizon Forbidden West on PS4 vs PS5.
BusinessInvestorPlace

Blockbuster Prime Day Reminds Us That Amazon Is Still a Show Stopper

From time to time, a market leader has to remind everyone of how powerful it truly is. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) undoubtedly leads the U.S. e-commerce category, but some AMZN stock traders might start to take the company for granted. Plus, the skeptics might argue that the share price is just too...
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Save $30 on the Amazon Halo Band for Prime Day

Prime Day is finally here and with comes your best chance to save big this year with amazing Prime Day deals on everything from smart home appliances to wearables. Today only, Amazon has discounted their Amazon Halo Band, and you can save $30. It’s down to a stunning $70, a dramatic 30% drop from its regular price of $100. If you’ve been looking for a chance to track your fitness, health, and sleep, this could be it.
Video GamesPosted by
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

The PS5 has been out for over six months now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately, with scalpers leading the charge.Availability of the PS5 isn’t likely to improve until...
ShoppingWGNtv.com

Amazon announces Prime Day 2021 dates — here’s how to prepare

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. It’s official, Prime Day 2021 is slated for June 21 and 22. Now that Amazon has announced the official dates for its biggest shopping event of the year, shoppers are already scrambling to prepare. It makes sense; if it’s anything like last year’s Prime Day there’s nearly $1.4 billion in savings up for grabs, according to Amazon.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

PS5 Stock UK: Earliest GAME and Argos PlayStation 5 Restock Dates

More PS5 additions are coming to the UK and there are reports that another could arrive later this week. The latest predictions and reports have been shared on when the next PS5 Stock drops in the UK will take place, following on from previous ones from Scan and Amazon. It’s...
RetailIGN

PS5 India Restock Deliveries Under Way

PS5 orders placed during the June 23 restock have begun shipping to customers. Several IGN India readers reached out confirming that they’ve already received their PS5s while others have stated they’re en route. Retailers that have shipped PS5 restock orders include Reliance Digital, Games The Shop, ShopAtSC, and Amazon to name a few.

Comments / 0

Community Policy