BOOMER Cartoon Caption Contest

Boomer Magazine
Boomer Magazine
 8 days ago

A new chance every month to exercise your sense of humor ... or judge someone else's!

Every month, the Boomer caption contest provides a new cartoon for readers to write their own clever caption. We also capture the top 10 caption submissions so readers can vote for their favorite. And we announce the winner from the cartoon before that!

This page is updated monthly with new cartoons, so bookmark it for your change to create, vote, or just laugh! (Latest update: Nov. 3, 2021)

November Boomer Caption Contest

Make us laugh with your caption!

October Boomer Caption Contest

The list has been winnowed … vote for your favorite caption!

September Boomer Caption Contest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M6uVP_0aIN376O00

See who the winners were!

August Boomer Caption Contest

Who’s funny?!

July Boomer Caption Contest

Will the winners make you laugh?

June Boomer Caption Contest

Winning captions.

May Boomer Caption Contest

!

April Contest

Does the April caption make you laugh?

March contest winners

Who was funniest?

Who delivered the best caption in February?

See who was tops among the January entries …

!

Laugh at the previous winners, including …

December:

November:

Congratulations to all our winners!

Get some tips on writing humorous captions from comedian Joe Toplyn.

Like nostalgia? Browse celebrity nostalgia on our website.

Or sign up for our monthly Nostalgia e-newsletter or other e-newsletters tailored for boomers!

Boomer Magazine celebrates baby boomers with tailored content for the 50+ crowd and other active adults. Our website, digital magazines, and e-newsletters serve up reader essays, nostalgia, travel, advice, book reviews, puzzles, cartoons, food and beverage news, health, profiles, and more. Headquartered in Virginia, our content speaks to readers everywhere. Live your best life!

