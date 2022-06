The 50 biggest college football stadiums by capacity

From the “Big House” and a couple of “Death Valleys” to a horseshoe and a house a rock built, no sport has nicknames for their venues quite like college football does.

College football is the greatest game on the planet, and its just that much better when its actually played on a college campus instead of in an NFL venue.

What are the biggest stadiums in all the land?

You know some of the names toward the top of the list but have you ever wondered which college football stadiums actually are the biggest?

Here are the 50 largest college football stadiums based off capacity according to CollegeGridirons.com:

50. Arizona Stadium

Casey Sapio-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona Stadium

Capacity: 56,037

University of Arizona

Tucson, Arizona

49. Sun Devil Stadium

Chris Coduto/Getty Images

Sun Devil Stadium

Capacity: 56,232

Arizona State University

Tempe, Arizona

48. Carter-Finley Stadium

Rob Kinnan-USA Today Sports

Carter-Finley Stadium

Capacity: 57,583

North Carolina State University

Raleigh, North Carolina

47. Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Capacity: 58,530

Ole Miss

Oxford, Mississippi

46. Mountaineer Field

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Mountaineer Field

Capacity: 60,000

West Virginia University

Morgantown, West Virginia

45. Boone Pickens Stadium

Brett Deering/Getty Images

Boone Pickens Stadium

Capacity: 60,218

Oklahoma State University

Stillwater, Oklahoma

44. Memorial Stadium

USA TODAY Sports Photo

Memorial Stadium

Capacity: 60,670

University of Illinois

Champaign, Illinois

43. Jones AT&T Stadium

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Jones AT&T Stadium

Capacity: 60,862

Texas Tech University

Lubbock, Texas

T-41. Kroger Field

Photo Courtesy USA TODAY Sports

Kroger Field

Capacity: 61,000

University of Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky

T-41. Jack Trice Stadium

Photo Courtesy of USA TODAY Sports

Jack Trice Stadium

Capacity: 61,000

Iowa State University

Ames, Iowa

40. Scott Stadium

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Scott Stadium

Capacity: 61,500

University of Virginia

Charlottesville, Virginia

39. Liberty Bowl

Photo courtesy of USA TODAY Sports

Liberty Bowl

Capacity: 62,380

University of Memphis

Memphis, Tennessee

38. Ross-Ade Stadium

Photo courtesy of USA TODAY Sports

Ross-Ade Stadium

Capacity: 62,500

Purdue University

West Lafayette, Indiana

37. Memorial Stadium

John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Memorial Stadium

Capacity: 62,717

University of California-Berkeley

Berkeley, California

36. Kenan Memorial Stadium

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Kenan Memorial Stadium

Capacity: 66,980

University of North Carolina

Chapel Hill, North Carolina

35. LaVell Edwards Stadium

Rick Bowmer/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

LaVell Edwards Stadium

Capacity: 63,725

Brigham Young University

Provo, Utah

34. Davis Wade Stadium

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Davis Wade Stadium

Capacity: 64,038

Mississippi State University

Starkville, Mississippi

33. Alamodome

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Alamodome

Capacity: 65,000

University of Texas-San Antonio

San Antonio, Texas

32. Hard Rock Stadium

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Hard Rock Stadium

Capacity: 65,236

University of Miami

Miami Gardens, Florida

31. Heinz Field

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Heinz Field

Capacity: 65,500

University of Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

30. Raymond James Stadium

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Raymond James Stadium

Capacity: 65,587

University of South Florida

Tampa, Florida

29. Lane Stadium

Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Lane Stadium

Capacity: 66,233

Virginia Tech University

Blacksburg, Virginia

28. Lincoln Financial Field

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Lincoln Financial Field

Capacity: 68,532

Temple University

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

27. Gillette Stadium

Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports

Gillette Stadium

Capacity: 68,756

University of Massachusetts

Foxborough, Massachusetts

26. Husky Stadium

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Husky Stadium

Capacity: 70,138

University of Washington

Seattle, Washington

25. Kinnick Stadium

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Kinnick Stadium

Capacity: 70,585

University of Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa

24. Memorial Stadium

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Memorial Stadium

Capacity: 71,004

University of Missouri

Columbia, Missouri

23. Legion Field

USA TODAY Sports

Legion Field

Capacity: 71,594

University of Alabama-Birmingham

Birmingham, Alabama

22. Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

Capacity: 72,000

University of Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas

21. Spartan Stadium

USA TODAY Sports

Spartan Stadium

Capacity: 75,005

Michigan State University

East Lansing, Michigan

20. Notre Dame Stadium

Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Notre Dame Stadium

Capacity: 77,622

University of Notre Dame

Notre Dame, Indiana

19. Williams-Brice Stadium

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Williams-Brice Stadium

Capacity: 80,250

University of South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina

18. Camp Randall Stadium

Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

Camp Randall Stadium

Capacity: 80,321

University of Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin

17. Memorial Stadium

USA TODAY Sports

Memorial Stadium

Capacity: 81,500

Clemson University

Clemson, South Carolina

16. Doak Campbell Stadium

USA TODAY Sports

Doak Campbell Stadium

Capacity: 82,300

Florida State University

Tallahassee, Florida

15. Memorial Stadium

Mark D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports

Memorial Stadium

Capacity: 84,000

Oklahoma University

Norman, Oklahoma

14. Jordan-Hare Stadium

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan-Hare Stadium

Capacity: 87,451

Auburn University

Auburn, Alabama

13. Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

Capacity: 88,548

University of Florida

Gainesville, Florida

12. Rose Bowl

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Rose Bowl

Capacity: 89,702

UCLA

Pasadena, California

11. Memorial Stadium

Matt Ryerson-USA TODAY Sports

Memorial Stadium

Capacity: 92,000

University of Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska

10. Sanford Stadium

USA TODAY Sports

Sanford Stadium

Capacity: 92,746

University of Georgia

Athens, Georgia

9. Los Angeles Coliseum

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Coliseum

Capacity: 93,607

University of Southern California

Los Angeles, California

8. Darrell Royal Stadium

John Gutierrez-USA TODAY Sports

Darrell Royal Stadium

Capacity: 100,119

University of Texas

Austin, Texas

7. Tiger Stadium

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Tiger Stadium

Capacity: 100,500

Louisiana State University

Baton Rouge, Louisiana

6. Bryant-Denny Stadium

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Bryant-Denny Stadium

Capacity: 101,821

University of Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama

5. Neyland Stadium

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Neyland Stadium

Capacity: 102,521

University of Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee

4. Kyle Field

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Field

Capacity: 102,733

Texas A&M University

College Station, Texas

3. Ohio Stadium

Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio Stadium

Capacity: 104,944

Ohio State University

Columbus, Ohio

2. Beaver Stadium

Beaver Stadium

Capacity: 106,572

Penn State University

University Park, Pennsylvania

1. Michigan Stadium

USA TODAY Sports

Michigan Stadium

Capacity: 107,601

University of Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan