RS Recommends: The Best Cold Brew Coffee Makers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Making the switch from buying coffee from your favorite coffeehouse to making your own at home isn’t easy for everyone, and if you’re an iced coffee drinker, that transition can be even harder.

Consider cold brew coffee, which boasts a richer flavor, less acidic than coffee made from a drip coffee maker and can be stored for longer periods of time. But like any cup of coffee, making the perfect cold brew starts with having a good cold brew maker.

What Makes a Good Cold Brew Maker?

When compiling our list of the best cold brew makers, we looked at the following criteria.

Price: The perk of making coffee at home is that it can save you money, and that starts with your cold brew maker. There are plenty of affordable options that will produce a delicious, crisp cold brew that will get you through your day with a smile on your face.

Storage: For those of us who are back to being on the go or just working steadily throughout the day, it’s important to make sure you have a good amount of coffee to get you through your week. Your cold brew maker should not only fit comfortably in your fridge, but produce a good supply that’s made to last so you’re not taking up precious time to refill your supply. Your cold brew should be good for a few days if kept in these makers (which double as pitchers) and kept in the fridge.

Taste: It all comes back to if it tastes good. You want your homemade cold brew to taste just as good as the cup you could pick up from your favorite coffee house, if not better. No one enjoys watered down cold brew; your maker should preserve the coffee’s rich flavor and keep you coming back for more. Keep in mind: the longer you seep your coffee grounds, the stronger and bolder your cold brew will taste.

Usability: You want a cold brew maker that doesn’t take a barista to figure out how to use it. Making coffee from home should help save you time, not waste it. The best cold brew makers are easy to use, working a bit like a French press: insert coffee grounds, add cold water, plunge and seal. Let the grounds sit in the water for a few hours (or even overnight) while refrigerated and then enjoy your cold brew the next morning.

What Are the Best Cold Brew Coffee Makers?

We’ve rounded up a list of the best cold brew coffee makers to pick up online right now based on design, ease of use and versatility.

1. Takeya Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker

The Takeya Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker features a plethora of features that makes it the perfect choice for someone with an on-the-go lifestyle. Available in two sizes (one quart or two quart) and three different colors (black, stone and white), this cold brew maker boasts an airtight lid and non-slip silicone handle, and can produce four servings of cold brew with any coffee grounds.

Unlike other coffee makers, this BPA-free cold brew maker is guaranteed to keep any coffee grounds out of your delicious cold brew with an effective filter.

Takeya Deluxe Cold Brew Maker $24.98

2. KitchenAid Cold Brew Maker

For the strongest cold brew concentrate we’ve tasted yet, you can’t beat KitchenAid’s Cold Brew Maker, which also comes with a convenient tap pouring. To prepare the cold brew, all you need to do is add your coffee grounds to the filter and slowly pour water over the grounds. After 12 to 24 hours, just remove the filter and grounds, then pour straight from the tap and dilute the concentrate with the water or milk of your choosing.

The flavor you get is super intense and rich, and comes with a reusable environmentally friendly stainless steel steeper instead of paper filters. It’s a little heavy (nearly six pounds), and won’t make the most cold brew concentrate (it makes up to 28 oz of coffee concentrate that stays fresh in the fridge for up to 2 weeks), but we think the compact design and bold flavor makes it a must-have.

KitchenAid Cold Brew Maker $99.99

2. Ovalware Airtight Cold Brew Coffee Maker

We love this cold brew coffee maker for a number of reasons. For starters, the craftsmanship is excellent. Made from lab-tested borosilicate glass, featuring an easy-access airtight seal and a medical grade stainless steal filter and cap, this was made to fit perfectly in your fridge’s shelf. The cold brew it makes is 70% less acidic than hot brewed coffee, with a richer taste as well. The cherry on top is that’s it’s easy to use and dishwasher safe; just mix and pour. It’s a no brainer.

This doubles as both a cold brew and a tea maker, hot and iced. Whether you’re using loose leaf tea or tea bags, just brew it like a traditional tea pot or brew it cold in the fridge — whatever tickles your fancy.

Ovalware Airtight Cold Brew Maker $39.99

3. Cafe du Chateau Cold Brew Coffee Maker

This cold brew maker may be easy to use, but it does a lot to deliver a satisfyingly delicious supply of coffee. Made from 304-grade stainless steel that protects it from warping, rust and corrosion, this cold brew maker is engineered to last a lifetime so you never have to worry about your caffeine supply again. The laser cut filter allows it to produce iced tea that is equally as delicious, with an airtight seal that keeps out unwanted contaminants from ruining the taste.

And if anything were to happen to your coveted cold brew maker, this one comes with a lifetime replacement policy. You can’t beat that.

Cafe du Chateau Cold Brew Maker $24.95

4. Zulay Kitchen Cold Brew Coffee Maker

With the ability to brew one gallon of cold brew, this coffee maker is the heaviest hitter of the group and gets you the most bang for your buck (though there is a 1.5-liter option if you prefer a smaller size). But don’t let the size worry you, this will still fit inside of your fridge.

Boasting a stylish and practical design, the high-quality stainless steel spigot and filter guarantee a delicious result every time. The stainless steel mesh filter can fit a lot of coffee grounds, ensuring a blend made overnight. This is perfect for someone who requires cold brew coffee on tap and the occasional cold brew drinker; this coffee maker will keep your brew fresh for up to two weeks.

Zulay Kitchen Cold Brew Maker $39.99

