Jersey Shore’s Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino and Lauren Sorrentino’s Son Romeo’s Baby Album: Photos

By Riley Cardoza
 4 days ago
Welcome to the family! Ever since Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Lauren Sorrentino ’s son, Romeo, arrived in May 2021, the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation stars have loved sharing social media shots of the little one.

“So in love,” the new mom wrote via Instagram after giving birth. She and her husband both posted pics of the infant wrapped in a namesake blanket while sleeping.

The reality stars’ MTV costars shared their support in the comments, from Deena Cortese to “DJ Pauly D” Delvecchio Jr.

“Love you all so much !!!! [My son] Cameron can’t wait to meet his bestie ” Cortese, 34, wrote, while the Double Shot at Love star, 40, added, “Welcome to the family Romeo!!!!!! Can’t wait to meet ya.”

Mike and Lauren announced their pregnancy news in November 2020, one year after suffering a previous miscarriage. “We have a baby Situation,” the New York native wrote in their Christmas cookie-themed Instagram reveal.

Five months later, the MTV personalities exclusively told Us Weekly that they were prepared for their son’s arrival, from their nursery to his name . “Obviously, when we finally reveal it, you'll be like, 'Yeah, we would think the Situations would name their kid [that],” Mike said of the moniker in April 2021. “It’s a very strong name.”

Lauren chimed in, “It's very unique and something we both love. It does have a special meaning. … We did have, like, three top names that we loved and the first two were just not sticking. This third one was like, 'That's it.'"

The then-pregnant star documented her baby bump progress via Instagram, calling it a “surreal and special” experience in May. “We’re in full nesting mode over here, just cleaning the final pieces of baby clothes, organizing the nursery and anxiously waiting for go time!” the New Jersey native gushed at the time. “Our families are so excited. I can only imagine the amount of love we are about to be bursting with once baby joins us.”

Lauren exclusively told Us in January that her biggest pregnancy challenge was how “huge” her boobs became. “I had to go to the bathroom and adjust my [bra] straps [earlier],” she told Us. “I'm like, 'I don't know what's happening.' They're either too tight or they're too big and they're not supportive. I heard they get bigger after when you breast-feed. So, like, I don't even know what to do.”

Mike's college sweetheart also battled "meat aversions" and "carb cravings" while awaiting their son.

Keep scrolling to see the new parents’ best family photos with Romeo.

Comments / 9

Olivia Bouvier
05-29

I find him appalling and arrogant. What women see in him is beyond my comprehension. If he was the last man on earth, I would jump off a cliff.

Reply
10
