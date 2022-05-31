THEN AND NOW: 'The Hills' cast 16 years later

"The Hills" ran from 2006 to 2010. Bryan Bedder/Ethan Miller/GettyImages

"The Hills" premiered in 2006 and followed stars like Lauren Conrad, Heidi Montag, and Brody Jenner.

The MTV series came to an end in 2010 after six seasons.

Several of the cast members joined the show's 2019 reboot, "The Hills: New Beginnings."

Lauren Conrad on "The Hills." MTV

Lauren Conrad was the show's star for most of its run.

After rising to fame on the MTV reality show "Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County," Lauren got her own spin-off series, "The Hills."

The show detailed the fashion-focused star's platonic and romantic relationships until Lauren left during season five.

Lauren Conrad has a clothing collection with Kohl's. Bryan Steffy/Stringer/Getty Images

Lauren Conrad is now a mom and an author.

After leaving "The Hills," Lauren married William Tell in 2014, and they now have two sons together.

Lauren has her own clothing collection with Kohl's and has published both nonfiction and fiction books, like "LA Candy" and "The Fame Game."

Audrina Patridge on "The Hills." MTV

Audrina Patridge was known for dating a costar with two first names.

For most of "The Hills," Audrina was known as Lauren's closest confidante — they lived together and supported each other.

Audrina was also famous for dating singer Ryan Cabrera for a little while before entering a tumultuous on-again, off-again relationship with costar Justin Brescia, also known as Justin Bobby.

Audrina Patridge was on "The Hills: New Beginnings." Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

She's now a mom and was on the series' reboot.

Once "The Hills" ended, Audrina appeared on ABC's "Dancing With The Stars," acted in movies like "Sorority Row" (2009), and temporarily hosted the NBC travel show "1st Look."

In 2011, she starred on her own VH1 reality show called "Audrina," which lasted for one season.

Audrina married BMX rider Corey Bohan in November 2016 and gave birth to their daughter the same year.

In 2017, she filed for a divorce and a temporary restraining order against Corey due to an alleged domestic violence incident, according to People. She was granted full custody of their daughter later that year.

Audrina was on MTV's "The Hills: New Beginnings," a reboot of the original series that premiered in 2019. The show was canceled after two seasons.

She is set to release her memoir , "Choices," in July.

Heidi Montag on "The Hills." MTV

Heidi Montag was once Lauren's best friend but became an enemy.

At the start of "The Hills," Heidi was known as Lauren's best friend but became somewhat of a rival when she ended their friendship to be with Spencer Pratt.

As the show went on, much of Heidi's story revolved around her plastic surgery and relationship with Spencer.

Heidi Montag was on "Celebrity Big Brother" and "Celebrity Wife Swap." Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Heidi has since appeared on several reality-TV shows.

Years later, Heidi is still with Spencer — the two are married with a son, and they're often referred to as Speidi.

Heidi has also appeared on reality shows like ITV's "I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here," CBS' "Celebrity Big Brother," ABC's "Celebrity Wife Swap," and WE tv's "Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars."

She also acted in projects like "Just Go With It" (2011), alongside Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston , and "Assassin 33 A.D." (2020).

Heidi joined the cast of "The Hills: New Beginnings" in 2019.

Spencer Pratt on "The Hills." MTV

Spencer was once the show's main villain.

Pratt joined the show during season two, and it didn't take long for him to become known as the main villain of "The Hills."

Although he started dating Heidi, he seriously disliked Lauren, and that drove a wedge between the two best friends.

On camera, Pratt frequently flirted with other girls when Heidi wasn't around and caused trouble between Lauren and her friends.

Spencer Pratt was also on "The Hills: New Beginnings." Presley Ann/Getty Images

Spencer has since spoken about his interest in crystals, which he sells.

When "The Hills" ended, Spencer appeared on several different reality-TV shows alongside Heidi, like "Celebrity Wife Swap" and "Celebrity Big Brother."

Pratt told Insider in 2017 that he is still into crystals and now sells them on his site, Pratt Daddy .

He also won Snapchatter of the Year at the 2018 Shorty Awards for his popular presence on the social-media app.

Like many of his former costars, Pratt joined the cast of "The Hills: New Beginnings" in 2019.

Stephanie Pratt on "The Hills." MTV

Stephanie Pratt navigated being Spencer's sister and one of Lauren's closest friends.

When Stephanie first appeared on "The Hills," it seemed like she was going to team up with Spencer and Heidi and be Lauren's newest enemy.

Instead, she and Lauren quickly became close friends, and Stephanie acted as a sort of mediator between the three.

She eventually became one of the main faces of the show during season four.

Stephanie Pratt was on "Made in Chelsea." Amy Sussman/Getty Images

After the show, Stephanie became a UK reality star.

In 2014, Stephanie appeared on "Celebrity Big Brother," and has since made several appearances on E4's "Made In Chelsea," a UK reality show.

She released a 2015 memoir titled "Made in Reality," in which she opened up about her experiences with drug abuse and eating disorders.

Stephanie has since collaborated on a dress collection with UK designer brand Goddiva and appeared on "The Hills: New Beginnings."

Whitney Port on "The Hills." MTV

Whitney Port was Lauren's work buddy and good friend.

After meeting Lauren as interns in the Teen Vogue closet, Whitney also served as a confidante for the show's star.

Whitney Port has a son. Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Whitney has started a family.

When "The Hills" ended, Whitney starred on the MTV spin-off show "The City," which ran for two seasons.

While filming "The City," Whitney met her current husband , Tim Rosenman, who was an associate producer for the show.

They got engaged about two years after they met and tied the knot in 2015. Whitney gave birth to their first child in 2017.

In addition to working on her lifestyle blog , Whitney has also appeared on some episodes of "The Hills: New Beginnings."

Jason Wahler on "The Hills." MTV

Jason Wahler was best known for being Lauren's boyfriend.

Lauren and Jason dated at the beginning of "The Hills," and she even gave up her chance to go to Paris to get a house in Malibu, California, with him.

Although they broke up pretty early on , Jason is known as one of Lauren's most famous exes on the show.

Jason Wahler received the Voice of Recovery Award. Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Jason has worked to raise awareness about addiction.

After leaving the show, Jason shared he had been arrested 18 times , with multiple charges related to drinking.

In 2010 and 2011, he appeared on " Celebrity Rehab With Dr. Drew ," and has since worked to increase awareness about addiction.

In 2013, he married Ashley Slack, and they welcomed their first child together in 2017 . Later that year, he received the Voice of Recovery Award from Faces and Voices of Recovery.

He has since appeared on episodes of "The Hills: New Beginnings," and is now a father of two , as of June 2021.

Justin Brescia on "The Hills." MTV

Justin will likely always be known as the "homeboy who wore cowboy boots to the beach."

Justin was often seen as the show's disheveled bad boy and the other half of the turbulent on-and-off relationship with Audrina.

Justin Brescia is the punk-rock artist BobbyrocK. Mike Coppola/GettyImages

Justin is now a musician.

Unlike many of the other stars from the show, Justin focused on a career in music . He is now known as punk-rock artist BobbyrocK , and plays the guitar and sings.

Justin joined the cast of "The Hills: New Beginnings" in 2019.

Frankie Delgado was a memorable member of the show's cast. Scott Gries/GettyImages

Frankie Delgado was mainly known as Spencer and Brody Jenner's friend.

Although Frankie never had a huge role on "The Hills," his presence is hard to forget.

He was good friends with both Spencer and Brody, and he spent most of his time on the show getting them to go out to clubs with him and arranging huge parties.

Frankie Delgado and Jennifer Acosta have two kids together. Bryan Steffy/GettyImages

Frankie married someone who was also on "The Hills."

In 2013, Frankie got married to another former "Hills" star, Jennifer Acosta — a wedding that both Lauren and Brody attended.

They welcomed their first child in 2014 and second in 2016.

Like many of his former cast members, Frankie appeared on the show's recent reboot.

Brody Jenner on "The Hills." MTV

Brody and Lauren had a complicated relationship on the show.

During most of "The Hills," Brody and Lauren were seen as best friends who hung out in the same crowd.

After Lauren and Jason ended things, she and Brody got romantically involved, and their ambiguous relationship served as most of the show's drama, even though things didn't work out in the end.

Brody Jenner was on "The Hills: New Beginnings." Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for EJAF

Brody was also on the show's reboot.

A few years after "The Hills" ended, Brody returned to reality TV by appearing on the eighth season of E!'s "Keeping Up With The Kardashians."

In 2016, Brody proposed to his girlfriend of a few years, Kaitlynn Carter. They tied the knot in 2018 and announced their split a year later.

Brody starred on "The Hills: New Beginnings."