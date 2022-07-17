11 Best Cellulite Treatments for Women

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Cellulite is a tough subject. Nearly all of us have it — 93% of women , in fact — but we often feel too embarrassed to talk about it or let it peek out of our clothing. There is certainly no shame in having it, but there's also no shame in wanting to get rid of it.

While cellulite is said to be physically harmless, it can be mentally taxing if you feel insecure about it. Diet and exercise could potentially help, but it's not just about body fat. Cellulite tends to be pretty stubborn, so kicking it to the curb can require some research — and some top-tier products.

What Is Cellulite?

Dr. Dendy Engelman explained this succinctly to The Healthy : “Cellulite is enlarged packets of body fat deep beneath the skin pushed against the vertical connective tissue that surrounds fat cells."

What Is the Cause of Cellulite?

Think about stuffing a pillow with cotton. When there's too much cotton or it's not evenly distributed, the outside of the pillow can look lumpy or uneven. Cellulite is similar. "When the fat cells expand," Dr. Engelman explained, "it limits the space under the skin and puts pressure on the connective tissue. The pressure forces the fat against the top layers and creates the dimpled look.” This doesn't happen because you gained weight necessarily. Cellulite can actually be genetic, so women of any size can get it!

Where Does Cellulite Form?

According to Healthline , the most common parts of the body that get cellulite are the hips, thighs, abdomen, buttocks and breasts. Men can get it too, but it's much more common on women.

What Are the Risk Factors for Developing Cellulite?

Again, genetics and hormones play a big role here, as does age — so you're not necessarily doing anything wrong if you start to develop cellulite. In general, however, an unhealthy diet, slow metabolism, a lack of physical activity and dehydration could be risk factors too, according to WebMD .

What Should You Look for in Cellulite Treatments?

Not all cellulite-reducing products are as miraculous as they seem. Great ingredients to look for include caffeine, aminophylline, theophylline and retinol, also according to WebMD .

How We Found the Best Cellulite Treatments

Having done our research on the causes of cellulite and certain ingredients to look for, we searched the web for products that we knew weren't making scientifically-false claims. We also checked for user reviews and any dermatologist approvals or study results. We even used our own experiences!

Best Overall: Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream

Amazon

11 Best Cellulite Treatments for Women

This caffeine-rich cream is famous for its delicious scent and skin-smoothing properties. Remember to take some time to rub it in, massaging the skin and creating heat for better absorption!

Pros:

Loved by celebrities including Hailey Bieber and Hilary Duff

and Absorbs quickly

Cons:

Some find the scent to be a little too strong

Get the Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream starting at just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 1, 2021, but are subject to change.

Best for Dimples: Kopari Pink Soufflé Body Mask

Kopari

This detoxifying body mask is a wash-off treatment, so within just 10 minutes your cellulite dimples could appear diminished. The brightening effect could make them less visible too!

Pros:

May also clear up acne and fine lines

Clean and cruelty-free

Cons:

Not everyone likes the effect of coconut oil on their skin

Get the Pink Soufflé Body Mask at Kopari and Amazon !

Best Splurge: Augustinus Bader The Body Cream

Violet Grey

You'll find Augustinus Bader in so many celebrities' skincare stashes, and for good reason. This cream actually uses stem cell technology to rejuvenate the skin!

Pros:

Free of parabens, fragrance, mineral oil, and sulfates

Numerous top-notch ingredients in its Trigger Factor Complex

Cons:

Expensive

Get The Body Cream by Augustinus Bader for $165 at Violet Grey!

Best for Firming: Medix 5.5 Argan Oil + 24KT Gold Age Rewind Cream

Amazon

You'd think this gold-infused cream would be off-the-charts expensive, but it's unbelievably affordable — especially considering its amazing reviews!

Pros:

Neutral 5.5 pH level may help balance skin

Lotus extract, aloe vera and coffee bean may target sagging and dimpled skin all at once

Cons:

Bottle design makes it difficult to get all of the product out

Get the Medix 5.5 Argan Oil + 24KT Gold Age Rewind Cream for just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 1, 2021, but are subject to change.

Best for Newly-Formed Cellulite: C.S.M. Body Brush

Amazon

If you're noticing new cellulite, we recommend grabbing a body brush. This one even has massaging nodules for even more potential benefits!

Pros:

Can be used wet or dry

May help flush the lymphatic system for quick results

Cons:

Takes a little time to get used to; may be uncomfortable at first

Get the C.S.M. Body Brush for just $10 at Amazon! P lease note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 1, 2021, but are subject to change.

Best for Legs: R.D. Alchemy Firming Cellulite & Vein Support Body Lotion

Amazon

If you're dealing with cellulite on your thighs along with varicose or spider veins, then a multi-tasker like this lotion could be your holy grail!

Pros:

Targets numerous skin concerns on the legs

Walnut shell exfoliates dull, dry skin

Cons:

Not too many reviews yet

Get the R.D. Alchemy Firming Cellulite & Vein Support Body Lotion for just $34 at Amazon! P lease note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 1, 2021, but are subject to change.

Best for Stomach: Rodial SUPER FIT Tummy Tuck

Dermstore

This stomach-toning gel claims that it can tighten, tone and even reduce fat up to one inch within eight weeks!

Pros:

May tone without zapping away moisture

Clear gel is less messy than many lotions and oils

Cons:

A bit expensive

Get the Rodial SUPER FIT Tummy Tuck for just $92 at Dermstore! Get 20% off with code SALEAWAY for a limited time!

Best for Butt: Honeydew Luxury Butt Nourishing Cream

Amazon

Luxury butt cream? At a low price? We're obviously all about this find. Peach booty, here we come!

Pros:

Specifically made for the buttocks

Anti-aging properties

Cons:

Recommended for use on warm, wet skin twice a day, while many shower just once

Get the Honeydew Luxury Butt Nourishing Cream for just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 1, 2021, but are subject to change.

Best Natural Product: Weleda Cellulite Body Oil

Dermstore

This certified natural body oil comes from Weleda, one of our favorite affordable skincare brands that's caught the attention of so many celebrities!

Pros:

Showed a 22% increase in tightness and a 21% increase in smoothness after one month of testing

Detoxifying

Cons:

Oil may be more uncomfortable to apply all over than lotion

Get the Weleda Cellulite Body Oil for just $21 at Dermstore! Get 10% off with code SALEAWAY for a limited time!

Best Device: NuFACE NuBODY Skin Toning Device

SkinStore

You've probably heard of NuFACE's facial toning devices, but there's a body version available too that you can use on your arms, abs, butt and thighs!

Pros:

Suitable for all skin types

Uses microcurrent technology

Cons:

Must be used with primer

Get the NuFACE NuBODY Skin Toning Device for just $319 at SkinStore!

Best Budget Product: Hot Slim Cream

Amazon

For just $9 — and free shipping if you're an Amazon Prime member — it's hard to go wrong with this popular firming cream!

Pros:

Super low price

May also relax muscles and alleviate aches

Cons:

30-40 minute process includes using plastic wrap on top

Get the Hot Slim Cream for just $9 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 1, 2021, but are subject to change.

