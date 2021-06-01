PVAMU’s new MOU with Diversity Fund Houston looks to develop innovation ecosystem, venture capital network

Seeking out venture capital is one of the most important activities for high growth companies. It's critical that everyone has an equal opportunity to receive such funding. There are many entrepreneurs emerging every day who have identified problems and designed innovative solutions. Still, only 3% of business investment goes towards women in the United States. This is clearly a huge gap and doesn't represent the number of deserving entrepreneurs seeking capital. Therefore, let's think about how this happened and what we can do as stakeholders in the innovation ecosystem to balance this inequality.