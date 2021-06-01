PVAMU’s new MOU with Diversity Fund Houston looks to develop innovation ecosystem, venture capital network
PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (June 1, 2021) – Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU) has a new memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Diversity Fund Houston (DFH), a micro venture capital (VC) fund created to invest in minority tech founders and provide opportunities for them to learn, scale and solve the challenges impacting their communities. Through this partnership, the university hopes to establish a program that introduces students to the world of venture capital and fund management as a career path.www.pvamu.edu