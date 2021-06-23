11 best bedroom plants that help to purify the air

Our homes have taken on new significance over the last year and as such, it’s been necessary to find ways to brighten up and refresh the space. Enter, plants – an easy, low cost and aesthetically pleasing way to bring some natural lightness into your home.

The benefits of plants go far beyond their looks, with indoor greenery known to boost our mood, reduce anxiety and increase productivity. This in turn means they’re great for bedrooms – helping you to relax before your head hits the pillow.

“Green is a colour our brain finds naturally soothing, so bringing a few plants into the bedroom can immediately make it a nicer place to relax and wind down,” Richard Hull from Patch Plants tells The Independent.

Even better? Plants also boast air purifying properties that help remove toxic agents from the air. The unlikely research group behind these findings was the space agency NASA, who teamed up with the US government in the 1980s to determine the most effective indoor plants for cleaning the air.

The toxins that NASA found were effectively removed by plants included benzene, ammonia, formaldehyde and xylene with the agency recommending placing at least one plant per 100 square feet of your home.

“Try putting small, low-maintenance plants on your bedside table, so you wake up to a calming view,” Hull recommends. And certain plants are better than others. “Most houseplants will release oxygen during the day whereas snake plants, peace lilies, spider plants and aloe veras are great for the bedroom as they oxygenate the room at night,” says Hull.

Here, we’ve rounded up some of the best plants that are beneficial to have in your bedroom, from the calming and low maintenance to the air purifying and pretty.

Patch Plants Pippa peace lily

Best: Overall

One of the small number of plants found to oxygenate at night by NASA were peace lilies. Known also to increase room humidity by up to five percent – great for our breathing while asleep – the plant also helps to purify the air from toxins, including formaldehyde, toluene and carbon monoxide. Good for newbie plant owners, too, peace lilies only need indirect light and will droop and let you know when they require watering, with their leaves perking up again within hours. An attractive option, their glossy leaves produce white, long-stemmed flowers that make for a pretty focal point in your bedroom.

Buy now £55.00, Patchplants.com

Bloom & Wild Chinese money plant

Best: For small spaces

The Chinese money plant boasts a distinctive look with their round, flat and leathery leaves – lending it the other nicknames of a UFO plant and a pancake plant. Small in size, they’re perfect for a bedside table and require little maintenance. Only water when the soil is dry and keep it in a bright spot. Making a great gift for someone, the Chinese money plant comes already planted in a ceramic blue pot and in Bloom & Wild’s lovely packaging.

Buy now £32.00, Bloomandwild.com

Bloombox Club Australian chestnut

Best: For uniqueness

Originating from Australia, if you hadn’t guessed, the otherwise known castano grows out of chestnuts, contributing to its unique look. In its natural habitat, it can grow as tall as 100 ft and thrives best in bright light. Known to help remove nasty toxins from your room, it’s a great option for your bedroom windowsill or bedside table, as long as it’s got plenty of sunlight. The Australian chestnut requires regular pruning and watering once a week – and look out in the summer for small, orange clusters of blooming flowers.

Buy now £15.00, Bloomboxclub.com

Bloom & Wild snake plant

Best: Air purifier

Another plant that oxygenates at night, you can rest easy with a snake plant in your bedroom. Low-maintenance and known for surviving droughts, they thrive when left alone – requiring infrequent watering, a sunny spot and the occasional wipe down to remove dust. Bloom & Wild’s snake plant comes pre-planted in a lovely ceramic pot and would make the perfect gift for a newbie plant parent. They’re also great at purifying the air – filtering out toxins including benzene, formaldehyde, xylene and toluene.

Buy now £32.00, Bloomandwild.com

Pointless Plants Eddie epipremnum aureum

Best: For shelves and bookcases

Also known as golden pothos and devil’s ivy, this plant can grow up to eight feet long and is a great way to revamp tired looking surfaces or shelves. The greenery is also considered one of the most effective indoor air purifiers, helping to eliminate common toxins including carbon monoxide, benzene and more. Preferring a warm environment, a quick mist will keep it in good condition and it doesn’t require too much sunlight. A note that devil’s ivy is potentially toxic to some animals, so keep out of reach from pets.

Buy now £29.99, Pointlessplants.com

Patch Plants Robin rubber plant

Best: Striking plant

Large, shiny and thickly textured leaves award the ficus elastica its more colloquial “rubber plant” name. Beyond the foliage’s unique look, the plant produces plenty of oxygen – helping to eliminate air toxins while removing mold spores and bacteria by up to 60 per cent, meaning it’s a great option for purifying the air in your bedroom. Great for those wanting something low maintenance, the rubber plant can tolerate lower light conditions and requires watering once a week.

Buy now £8.00, Patchplants.com

Pointless Plants Andy yucca

Best: Beginner-friendly plant

Requiring little maintenance and adapting well to most environments, yucca’s are a great beginner-friendly option that look the part, too, with their tree-like appearance and speared leaves livening up any surface top or corner of the bedroom. A bonus? They’re also one of the most powerful air cleaners found by NASA, helping to filter out nasty chemicals including benzene, formaldehyde and trichloroethylene, so you can breathe easy in your bedroom.

Buy now £59.99, Pointlessplants.com

Beard & Daisies areca palm

Best: For a tropical feel

Awarding your bedroom the feel of warmer climates and holidays, the areca palm brings a touch of the tropical into your home. Often likened to a mini palm tree, the plant is native to the Madagascan tropics and is a natural cooler that helps remove xylene and toluene from the atmosphere. Not just filtering the air, the areca palm transpires water into it, too – helping create a fresh and clean environment.

Buy now £74.99, Beardsanddaisies.co.uk

The Stem aloe vera

Best : Low-maintenance plant

Perfect for the accidentally neglectful plant parent, aloe vera’s are one of the most low-maintenance plants you can own and like their soil very, very dry. Used for its healing and medicinal capabilities since 16th century BC, aloe vera juice boasts anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties that are used to treat wounds and skin conditions. A popular house plant for good reason, its striking, stemmed look is perfect for lightening up a side table or cabinet.

Buy now £14.00, Thestem.co.uk

Beard & Daisies philodendron xanadu

Best: Fast growing plant

The philodendron xanadu and its large, deep leaves were also found by NASA to effectively remove indoor air pollution – in particular, the toxin formaldehyde. A good looking plant with its shiny green and leathery leaves, the philodendron grows wider rather than taller. Low maintenance, the plant requires moderate to bright light and when watering you should allow the top half of the soil to dry out before re-watering. Make sure to keep away from children and pets as the plant can be toxic.

Buy now £19.99, Beardsanddaisies.co.uk

The Stem weeping fig

Best: Focal point

Effective at removing toxins including formaldehyde, benzene and trichloroethylene, the weeping fig isn’t just practical but also a lovely aesthetic addition to your bedroom. The mass of hanging, pointed and glossy green leaves make for a nice focal point and after watering and regular misting, we noticed it growing after just one week. The fig has good tolerance for low lighting and requires regular misting to prevent the leaves turning yellow.

Buy now £18.00, Thestem.co.uk

The verdict: Plants for bedrooms

Creating a focal point in your room with its elegant glossy green leaves and contrasting white spathe flowers, the peace lily from Patch Plants also boasts air purifying properties and oxygenates at night – making it a great option for your bedroom.

If allergies to flowering plants are a concern, Bloom & Wild’s snake plant doesn’t just look striking but is almost unkillable and also helps to purify the air where you sleep. We also love the weeping fig from The Stem for its cascading appearance and low-maintenance upkeep that makes it perfect for a shady corner of your bedroom.

