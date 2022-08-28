ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Clemson Football Schedule: Visiting Georgia Tech in Week 1

By Andrew Buller-Russ
Clemson football schedule: Week 1 – Clemson @ Georgia Tech

Date: Game Time (ET) TV
Mon, Sept. 5 Clemson Tigers @ Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 8 PM ESPN
  • Clemson vs Georgia Tech spread: Clemson -21.5
  • Clemson vs Georgia Tech moneyline: Clemson -1650
  • Prediction: Clemson 44, Georgia Tech 13

While several of Clemson’s players have graduated to the pros, head coach Dabo Swinney remains. After a 10-3 season in 2021, Clemson’s quarterback DJ Uiagalelei returns for his junior year, and he’ll have Will Shipley with him in the backfield. Justyn Ross has moved onto the NFL, but

The real story here is the defense. After allowing the second-fewest points in the nation a year ago, linebacker Trenton Simpson leads a star-studded cast into 2022. With Bryan Breese, Tyler Davis, and Myles Murphy forming the defensive line, the Tigers should have no trouble winning the battle of the trenches.

Especially against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. They finished 3-9 last season and arguably their best player (Jahmyr Gibbs) from a season ago is no longer on the roster. This only puts more on the shoulders of sophomore QB Jeff Sims, who hasn’t been able to stay healthy. Monday night’s game will be a bloodbath.

Clemson football roster outlook

All our predictions are based on the Tigers starting these key players:

  • QB – D.J. Uiagalelei
  • RB – Will Shipley, Kobe Pace, Phil Mafah
  • WR – Joseph Ngata, Beaux Collins, Brannon Spector, Dacari Collins, E.J. Williams
  • TE – Davis Allen, Jake Briningstool

Clemson Tigers 2022 schedule

Week 2 – Clemson vs. Furman Paladins

Date: Game Time (ET) TV
Sat, Sept. 10 Furman Paladins @ Clemson Tigers 3:30 PM ACCN
  • Prediction: Clemson 62, Furman 6
Week 3 – Clemson vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

Date: Game Time (ET) TV
Sat, Sept. 17 Louisiana Tech Bulldogs @ Clemson Tigers 8 PM ACCN
  • Prediction: Clemson 48, Louisiana Tech 10

Week 4 – Clemson @ Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Date: Game Time (ET) TV
Sat, Sept. 24 Clemson Tigers @ Wake Forest Demon Deacons TBD TBD
  • Prediction: Clemson 38, Wake Forest 13

Week 5 – Clemson vs. NC State Wolfpack

Date: Game Time (ET) TV
Sat, Oct. 1 NC State Wolfpack @ Clemson Tigers TBD TBD
  • Prediction: Clemson 33, NC State 16
Week 6 – Clemson @ Boston College Eagles

Date: Game Time (ET) TV
Sat, Oct. 8 Clemson Tigers @ Boston College Eagles TBD TBD
  • Prediction: Clemson 42, Boston College 24

Week 7 – Clemson @ Florida State Seminoles

Date: Game Time (ET) TV
Sat. Oct. 15 Clemson Tigers @ Florida State Seminoles TBD TBD
  • Prediction: Clemson 28, Florida State 17
Week 8 – Clemson vs. Syracuse Orange

Date: Game Time (ET) TV
Sat, Oct. 22 Syracuse Orange @ Clemson Tigers TBD TBD
  • Prediction: Clemson 42, Syracuse 13

Week 9 BYE

Week 10 – Clemson @ Notre Dame

Date: Game Time (ET) TV
Sat, Nov. 5 Clemson Tigers @ Notre Dame Fighting Irish 7:30 PM TBD
  • Prediction: Clemson 33, Notre Dame 28

Week 11 – Clemson vs. Louisville Cardinals

Date: Game Time (ET) TV
Sat, Nov. 12 Louisville Cardinals @ Clemson Tigers TBD TBD
  • Prediction: Clemson 32, Louisville 20
Week 12 – Clemson vs. Miami (FL) Hurricanes

Date: Game Time (ET) TV
Sat, Nov. 19 Miami (FL) Hurricanes @ Clemson Tigers TBD TBD
  • Prediction: Clemson 41, Miami 27

Week 13 – Clemson vs. South Carolina Gamecocks

Date: Game Time (ET) TV
Sat, Nov. 26 South Carolina Gamecocks @ Clemson Tigers TBD TBD
  • Prediction: Clemson 36, South Carolina 28

Clemson schedule prediction: 12-0

It’s difficult to find a game on the schedule that delivers a true problem for Dabo’s crew. There are several that could make life difficult for a few quarters, but Clemson just has so much defensive talent that likely gives them the eventual edge. The receivers will have to prove themselves, but a healthier rushing attack and the expected growth of Uiagalelei should carry this team all the way.

Raleigh News & Observer

The coach the world forgot — Clemson legend Danny Ford on life, football and farming

Long before Clemson was a college football superpower, Danny Ford led the Tigers to their first-ever national championship. That 1981 national title came when Ford was just 33 years old, and for most of that decade Clemson dominated the ACC. But following the 1997 season, after his tenures at Clemson and then at Arkansas both ended under unhappy circumstances, Ford was out of the coaching game. He was only 49 years old.
