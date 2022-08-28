Clemson Football Schedule: Visiting Georgia Tech in Week 1
Clemson football schedule: Week 1 – Clemson @ Georgia Tech
|Mon, Sept. 5
|Clemson Tigers @ Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
|8 PM
|ESPN
- Clemson vs Georgia Tech spread: Clemson -21.5
- Clemson vs Georgia Tech moneyline: Clemson -1650
- Prediction: Clemson 44, Georgia Tech 13
While several of Clemson’s players have graduated to the pros, head coach Dabo Swinney remains. After a 10-3 season in 2021, Clemson’s quarterback DJ Uiagalelei returns for his junior year, and he’ll have Will Shipley with him in the backfield. Justyn Ross has moved onto the NFL, but
The real story here is the defense. After allowing the second-fewest points in the nation a year ago, linebacker Trenton Simpson leads a star-studded cast into 2022. With Bryan Breese, Tyler Davis, and Myles Murphy forming the defensive line, the Tigers should have no trouble winning the battle of the trenches.
Especially against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. They finished 3-9 last season and arguably their best player (Jahmyr Gibbs) from a season ago is no longer on the roster. This only puts more on the shoulders of sophomore QB Jeff Sims, who hasn’t been able to stay healthy. Monday night’s game will be a bloodbath.
Clemson football roster outlook
All our predictions are based on the Tigers starting these key players:
- QB – D.J. Uiagalelei
- RB – Will Shipley, Kobe Pace, Phil Mafah
- WR – Joseph Ngata, Beaux Collins, Brannon Spector, Dacari Collins, E.J. Williams
- TE – Davis Allen, Jake Briningstool
Clemson Tigers 2022 schedule
Week 2 – Clemson vs. Furman Paladins
|Sat, Sept. 10
|Furman Paladins @ Clemson Tigers
|3:30 PM
|ACCN
- Prediction: Clemson 62, Furman 6
Week 3 – Clemson vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
|Sat, Sept. 17
|Louisiana Tech Bulldogs @ Clemson Tigers
|8 PM
|ACCN
- Prediction: Clemson 48, Louisiana Tech 10
Week 4 – Clemson @ Wake Forest Demon Deacons
|Sat, Sept. 24
|Clemson Tigers @ Wake Forest Demon Deacons
|TBD
|TBD
- Prediction: Clemson 38, Wake Forest 13
Week 5 – Clemson vs. NC State Wolfpack
|Sat, Oct. 1
|NC State Wolfpack @ Clemson Tigers
|TBD
|TBD
- Prediction: Clemson 33, NC State 16
Week 6 – Clemson @ Boston College Eagles
|Sat, Oct. 8
|Clemson Tigers @ Boston College Eagles
|TBD
|TBD
- Prediction: Clemson 42, Boston College 24
Week 7 – Clemson @ Florida State Seminoles
|Sat. Oct. 15
|Clemson Tigers @ Florida State Seminoles
|TBD
|TBD
- Prediction: Clemson 28, Florida State 17
Week 8 – Clemson vs. Syracuse Orange
|Sat, Oct. 22
|Syracuse Orange @ Clemson Tigers
|TBD
|TBD
- Prediction: Clemson 42, Syracuse 13
Top 10 college football quarterbacks: Sam Hartman's injury causes shakeup
Week 10 – Clemson @ Notre Dame
|Sat, Nov. 5
|Clemson Tigers @ Notre Dame Fighting Irish
|7:30 PM
|TBD
- Prediction: Clemson 33, Notre Dame 28
Week 11 – Clemson vs. Louisville Cardinals
|Sat, Nov. 12
|Louisville Cardinals @ Clemson Tigers
|TBD
|TBD
- Prediction: Clemson 32, Louisville 20
Week 12 – Clemson vs. Miami (FL) Hurricanes
|Sat, Nov. 19
|Miami (FL) Hurricanes @ Clemson Tigers
|TBD
|TBD
- Prediction: Clemson 41, Miami 27
Week 13 – Clemson vs. South Carolina Gamecocks
|Sat, Nov. 26
|South Carolina Gamecocks @ Clemson Tigers
|TBD
|TBD
- Prediction: Clemson 36, South Carolina 28
Clemson schedule prediction: 12-0
It’s difficult to find a game on the schedule that delivers a true problem for Dabo’s crew. There are several that could make life difficult for a few quarters, but Clemson just has so much defensive talent that likely gives them the eventual edge. The receivers will have to prove themselves, but a healthier rushing attack and the expected growth of Uiagalelei should carry this team all the way.
