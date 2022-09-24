Clemson Football Schedule: Tigers try to tackle NC State Wolfpack in Week 5

WR – Joseph Ngata, Beaux Collins, Brannon Spector, Dacari Collins, E.J. Williams
TE – Davis Allen, Jake Briningstool
While several of Clemson’s players have graduated to the pros, head coach Dabo Swinney remains. After a 10-3 season in 2021, Clemson’s quarterback DJ Uiagalelei returns for his junior year, and he’ll have Will Shipley with him in the backfield. Justyn Ross has moved onto the NFL, but Joseph Ngata and Beaux Collins return for what should be big seasons.
The real story here is the defense. After allowing the second-fewest points in the nation a year ago, linebacker Trenton Simpson leads a star-studded cast into 2022. With Bryan Breese, Tyler Davis, and Myles Murphy forming the defensive line, the Tigers should have no trouble winning the battle of the trenches.
Sportsnaut’s prediction: Clemson 36, South Carolina 28
Clemson schedule prediction: 12-0
It’s difficult to find a game on the schedule that delivers a true problem for Dabo’s crew. There are several that could make life difficult for a few quarters, but Clemson just has so much defensive talent that likely gives them the eventual edge. The receivers will have to prove themselves, but a healthier rushing attack and the expected growth of Uiagalelei should carry this team all the way.
A national college football analyst released his updated top 12 rankings following Week 4 of the college football season. Clemson moved up in CBS Sports analyst Danny Kanell's new rankings. The former (...)
ESPN released its latest college football power rankings after Week 4 of the season. Clemson (4-0, 2-0 ACC) moved up to No. 4 in the power rankings following its 51-45, double-overtime win over Wake (...)
“We pride ourselves on the way we play,” NC State LB Drake Thomas said. “We want to play aggressive, we want to play hard, we want to play physical. But we want to play confident, too. We want to play with a little bit of swagger.”
Following fifth-ranked Clemson's 51-45 double-overtime win at No. 21 Wake Forest on Saturday in Winston-Salem, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was asked about Sheridan Jones, Andrew Mukuba and Malcolm (...)
Alabama football’s coaching staff is continuing to stay in contact with Clemson pledge, Peter Woods. Woods is a product of Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama. He is undoubtedly one of the top defensive line prospects in the country. Clemson secured a commitment from Woods in July, beating out...
Paul Finebaum watched on Saturday afternoon as Georgia struggled with MAC foe Kent State. Yes, the No. 1 team in the country scored a 39-22 victory over the Golden Flashes, but it wasn’t the kind of dominant performance we’ve come to expect from Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs. What...
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Several high school football teams have made schedule changes for their Week 6 matchups due to potential impacts from Hurricane Ian. Below are the games that have been changed. (We will continue to add to this list as we learn more) Games to be played Wednesday,...
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. Did you know that North Carolina is the 7th largest apple producing state in the USA? Or that Henderson County is the largest apple-producing county in the state of North Carolina?. There are...
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville restaurant is closing its doors as it faces a “labor situation” according to the owner. Emilie Blanchard, founder of Tasty As Fit, posted a video on Instagram saying the decision to close the restaurant on Augusta Street was one of the hardest decisions she’s ever had to make.
BMW Manufacturing has a lot coming down the road as they continue to expand in the Upstate, notably a new stamping facility at the company’s Spartanburg plant. BMW announced in March 2022 it was building a new on-site metal stamping plant as the company’s largest manufacturing facility continues to grow.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A school bus and a car collided Monday on an Upstate highway and injuries were reported in the crash, according to troopers. The crash happened at about 4:40 p.m. on Highway 9 near Boiling Springs Road, in Spartanburg County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol website.
Library board chair says they’re ‘not here to promote LGBTQ things’. As calls to challenge books increase around the country, multiple employees and members of the public called upon the Board of Trustees to take a hard stance efforts to restrict reading material. Updated: 2 hours ago. |
SENECA — John and Debra Dotson saw the riderless Sea-Doo first, cutting circles in the surface of Lake Keowee as its engine continued to run. Then they saw the two people in the water, struggling to stay afloat without life vests. We have to help them, Debra, 70, told...
TRYON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Town of Tryon announced that Chief of Police Jeff Arrowood is retiring at the end of this month after nearly 30 years of service. Officials said Arrowood began serving the town in 1993 as a Patrol Officer. He became the Chief of Police in 2003.
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect is facing numerous charges after shots were fired in a restaurant parking lot following an altercation inside on Saturday night. According to the sheriff’s office, Jonlee Chad Ricks was taken into custody Monday morning. Deputies...
Comments / 12