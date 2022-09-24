ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Clemson Football Schedule: Tigers try to tackle NC State Wolfpack in Week 5

By Andrew Buller-Russ
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ijKW0_0aHNfSdQ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UetvT_0aHNfSdQ00

Clemson football schedule: Week 5 – Clemson vs NC State

Week 5 – Clemson vs. NC State Wolfpack

Date: Game Time (ET) TV
Sat, Oct. 1 NC State Wolfpack @ Clemson Tigers TBD TBD
  • Clemson vs NC State spread: Clemson -7.5
  • Clemson vs NC State moneyline: Clemson -300
  • Sportsnaut’s prediction: Clemson 33, NC State 16

Clemson football roster outlook

All our predictions are based on the Tigers starting these key players:

  • QB – D.J. Uiagalelei
  • RB – Will Shipley, Kobe Pace, Phil Mafah
  • WR – Joseph Ngata, Beaux Collins, Brannon Spector, Dacari Collins, E.J. Williams
  • TE – Davis Allen, Jake Briningstool

While several of Clemson’s players have graduated to the pros, head coach Dabo Swinney remains. After a 10-3 season in 2021, Clemson’s quarterback DJ Uiagalelei returns for his junior year, and he’ll have Will Shipley with him in the backfield. Justyn Ross has moved onto the NFL, but Joseph Ngata and Beaux Collins return for what should be big seasons.

The real story here is the defense. After allowing the second-fewest points in the nation a year ago, linebacker Trenton Simpson leads a star-studded cast into 2022. With Bryan Breese, Tyler Davis, and Myles Murphy forming the defensive line, the Tigers should have no trouble winning the battle of the trenches.

Clemson football scores

Week 1 – Clemson Tigers sting Georgia Tech 41-10

Date: Game Time (ET) TV
Mon, Sept. 5 Clemson Tigers 41, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 10 8 PM ESPN

Week 2 – Clemson claws past Furman 35-12

Date: Game Time (ET) TV
Sat, Sept. 10 Clemson Tigers 35, Furman Paladins 12 3:30 PM ACCN

Week 3 – Clemson clobbers Louisiana Tech Bulldogs 48-20

Date: Game Time (ET) TV
Sat, Sept. 17 Clemson Tigers 48, Louisiana Tech Bulldogs 20 8 PM ACCN

Week 4 – Clemson outlasts Wake Forest Demon Deacons 51-45 in 2OT

Date: Game Time (ET) TV
Sat, Sept. 24 Clemson Tigers 51, Wake Forest Demon Deacons 45 (2OT) 12 PM ABC
Clemson Tigers 2022 schedule

Week 6 – Clemson @ Boston College Eagles

Date: Game Time (ET) TV
Sat, Oct. 8 Clemson Tigers @ Boston College Eagles TBD TBD
  • Sportsnaut’s prediction: Clemson 42, Boston College 24
Week 7 – Clemson @ Florida State Seminoles

Date: Game Time (ET) TV
Sat. Oct. 15 Clemson Tigers @ Florida State Seminoles TBD TBD
  • Sportsnaut’s prediction: Clemson 28, Florida State 17
Week 8 – Clemson vs. Syracuse Orange

Date: Game Time (ET) TV
Sat, Oct. 22 Syracuse Orange @ Clemson Tigers TBD TBD
  • Sportsnaut’s prediction: Clemson 42, Syracuse 13

Week 9 BYE

Week 10 – Clemson @ Notre Dame

Date: Game Time (ET) TV
Sat, Nov. 5 Clemson Tigers @ Notre Dame Fighting Irish 7:30 PM TBD
  • Sportsnaut’s prediction: Clemson 33, Notre Dame 28

Week 11 – Clemson vs. Louisville Cardinals

Date: Game Time (ET) TV
Sat, Nov. 12 Louisville Cardinals @ Clemson Tigers TBD TBD
  • Sportsnaut’s prediction: Clemson 32, Louisville 20
Week 12 – Clemson vs. Miami (FL) Hurricanes

Date: Game Time (ET) TV
Sat, Nov. 19 Miami (FL) Hurricanes @ Clemson Tigers TBD TBD
  • Sportsnaut’s prediction: Clemson 41, Miami 27

Week 13 – Clemson vs. South Carolina Gamecocks

Date: Game Time (ET) TV
Sat, Nov. 26 South Carolina Gamecocks @ Clemson Tigers TBD TBD
  • Sportsnaut’s prediction: Clemson 36, South Carolina 28

Clemson schedule prediction: 12-0

It’s difficult to find a game on the schedule that delivers a true problem for Dabo’s crew. There are several that could make life difficult for a few quarters, but Clemson just has so much defensive talent that likely gives them the eventual edge. The receivers will have to prove themselves, but a healthier rushing attack and the expected growth of Uiagalelei should carry this team all the way.

