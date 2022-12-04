Clemson Football Schedule: Tigers take on Tennessee in Capital One Orange Bowl

Clemson’s regular season is over after going 11-2, winning the ACC Championship by defeating the North Carolina Tar Heels. Dabo Swinney’s team will be back in action, this time against the Tennessee Volunteers in the Capital One Orange Bowl.
All our predictions are based on the Tigers starting these key players:
QB – Cade Klubnik
RB – Will Shipley, Kobe Pace, Phil Mafah
WR – Joseph Ngata, Beaux Collins, Brannon Spector, Dacari Collins, E.J. Williams
TE – Davis Allen, Jake Briningstool
While several of Clemson’s players have graduated to the pros, head coach Dabo Swinney remains. After a 10-3 season in 2021, Clemson’s quarterback DJ Uiagalelei returns for his junior year, and he’ll have Will Shipley with him in the backfield. Justyn Ross has moved onto the NFL, but Joseph Ngata and Beaux Collins return for what should be big seasons.
The real story here is the defense. After allowing the second-fewest points in the nation a year ago, linebacker Trenton Simpson leads a star-studded cast into 2022. With Bryan Breese, Tyler Davis, and Myles Murphy forming the defensive line, the Tigers should have no trouble winning the battle of the trenches.
Week 10 – Clemson’s CFP hopes die against Notre Dame
Sat, Nov. 5
Notre Dame Fighting Irish 35, Clemson 14
7:30 PM
NBC/Peacock
Week 11 – Clemson climbs past Louisville Cardinals
Sat, Nov. 12
Clemson Tigers 31, Louisville Cardinals 16
3:30 PM
ESPN
Week 12 – Clemson sinks Miami Hurricanes
Sat, Nov. 19
Clemson Tigers 40, Miami Hurricanes 10
3:30 PM
ESPN
Week 13 – Clemson gets upset by South Carolina Gamecocks
Sat, Nov. 26
South Carolina Gamecocks 31, Clemson Tigers 30
12 PM
ABC
Week 14 – Clemson crushes North Carolina Tar Heels
Sat, Dec. 3
Clemson Tigers 39, North Carolina Tar Heels 10
8 PM
ABC/ESPN3
Subway ACC Championship played at Bank of America Stadium
Clemson Tigers 2022 schedule
Clemson schedule prediction: 11-1
It’s difficult to find a game on the schedule that delivers a true problem for Dabo’s crew. There are several that could make life difficult for a few quarters, but Clemson just has so much defensive talent that likely gives them the eventual edge. The receivers will have to prove themselves, but a healthier rushing attack and the expected growth of Uiagalelei should carry this team all the way.
