Clemson Football Schedule: Tigers take on Tennessee in Capital One Orange Bowl

Clemson football schedule: Orange Bowl

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Fri, Dec. 30 Clemson vs Tennessee 8 PM ESPN Capital One Orange Bowl

Clemson-Tennessee point spread : Clemson -6.5

Clemson’s regular season is over after going 11-2, winning the ACC Championship by defeating the North Carolina Tar Heels. Dabo Swinney’s team will be back in action, this time against the Tennessee Volunteers in the Capital One Orange Bowl.

Clemson football roster outlook

All our predictions are based on the Tigers starting these key players:

QB – Cade Klubnik

RB – Will Shipley, Kobe Pace, Phil Mafah

WR – Joseph Ngata, Beaux Collins, Brannon Spector, Dacari Collins, E.J. Williams

TE – Davis Allen, Jake Briningstool

While several of Clemson’s players have graduated to the pros, head coach Dabo Swinney remains. After a 10-3 season in 2021, Clemson’s quarterback DJ Uiagalelei returns for his junior year, and he’ll have Will Shipley with him in the backfield. Justyn Ross has moved onto the NFL, but Joseph Ngata and Beaux Collins return for what should be big seasons.

The real story here is the defense. After allowing the second-fewest points in the nation a year ago, linebacker Trenton Simpson leads a star-studded cast into 2022. With Bryan Breese, Tyler Davis, and Myles Murphy forming the defensive line, the Tigers should have no trouble winning the battle of the trenches.

Clemson football scores

Week 1 – Clemson Tigers sting Georgia Tech 41-10

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Mon, Sept. 5 Clemson Tigers 41, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 10 8 PM ESPN

Week 2 – Clemson claws past Furman 35-12

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Sat, Sept. 10 Clemson Tigers 35, Furman Paladins 12 3:30 PM ACCN

Week 3 – Clemson clobbers Louisiana Tech Bulldogs 48-20

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Sat, Sept. 17 Clemson Tigers 48, Louisiana Tech Bulldogs 20 8 PM ACCN

Week 4 – Clemson outlasts Wake Forest Demon Deacons 51-45 in 2OT

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Sat, Sept. 24 Clemson Tigers 51, Wake Forest Demon Deacons 45 (2OT) 12 PM ABC

Week 5 – Clemson Tigers climb past NC State Wolfpack

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Sat, Oct. 1 Clemson Tigers 30, NC State Wolfpack 20 7:30 PM ABC

Week 6 – Clemson Tigers de-claw Boston College Eagles

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Sat, Oct. 8 Clemson Tigers 31, Boston College Eagles 3 7:30 PM ABC

Week 7 – Clemson jumps past Florida State Seminoles

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Sat. Oct. 15 Clemson Tigers 34, Florida State Seminoles 28 7:30 PM ABC

Week 8 – Clemson fights back to beat the Syracuse Orange

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Sat, Oct. 22 Clemson Tigers 27, Syracuse Orange 21 12 PM ABC

Week 9 BYE

Week 10 – Clemson’s CFP hopes die against Notre Dame

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Sat, Nov. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish 35, Clemson 14 7:30 PM NBC/Peacock

Week 11 – Clemson climbs past Louisville Cardinals

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Sat, Nov. 12 Clemson Tigers 31, Louisville Cardinals 16 3:30 PM ESPN

Week 12 – Clemson sinks Miami Hurricanes

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Sat, Nov. 19 Clemson Tigers 40, Miami Hurricanes 10 3:30 PM ESPN

Week 13 – Clemson gets upset by South Carolina Gamecocks

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Sat, Nov. 26 South Carolina Gamecocks 31, Clemson Tigers 30 12 PM ABC

Week 14 – Clemson crushes North Carolina Tar Heels

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Sat, Dec. 3 Clemson Tigers 39, North Carolina Tar Heels 10 8 PM ABC/ESPN3 Subway ACC Championship played at Bank of America Stadium

Clemson Tigers 2022 schedule

Stay tuned to find out which opponents will be on Clemson’s 2023 football schedule. Once announced, we’ll also make game-by-game predictions for each outcome.

Clemson schedule prediction: 11-1

It’s difficult to find a game on the schedule that delivers a true problem for Dabo’s crew. There are several that could make life difficult for a few quarters, but Clemson just has so much defensive talent that likely gives them the eventual edge. The receivers will have to prove themselves, but a healthier rushing attack and the expected growth of Uiagalelei should carry this team all the way.

