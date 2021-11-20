Clemson Football Schedule: Tigers face South Carolina Gamecocks in Palmetto Bowl
Clemson football schedule this week
Week 13 – @ South Carolina Gamecocks
|Date
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Saturday, Nov. 27
|7:30 PM
|SEC Network
- Spread: TBD
- Moneyline: TBD
- Over/under: TBD
To cap off the regular season, we have the Palmetto Bowl between Clemson and South Carolina. The big issue here is the coaching matchup. Shane Beamer is in his first year at the helm of the Gamecocks and has just endured a brutal SEC gauntlet, only to face Dabo Swinney’s squad at the end of a frustrating year. Look for Clemson’s D to put the clamps on senior quarterback Jason Brown.
- Week 13 prediction: Clemson 37, South Carolina 17
Clemson football schedule predictions, roster outlook
- Clemson is unranked and sitting at 8-3 in the 2021 college football season.
- The Tigers’ bye was Week 6, and was set between ACC matchups vs. Boston College and at Syracuse (Oct. 2 and Oct. 15).
- Sportsnaut predicts Clemson will end the regular season with an 9-3 record.
Let’s take a look at the team’s complete 2021 schedule and make predictions for each game.
Clemson football roster outlook
All our predictions are based on the Tigers starting these key players:
- QB – D.J. Uiagalelei
- RB – Will Shipley, Kobe Pace, Lyn-J Dixon, Phil Mafah
- WR – Justyn Ross, Joseph Ngata, E.J. Williams, Beaux Collins, Frank Ladson Jr.
- TE – Davis Allen, Braden Galloway
Clemson lost their top three pass-catchers from 2020, including Etienne, and D.J. Uiagalelei is taking over under center for Lawrence. Uiagalelei showed out last season when pressed into action, which suggests he can be a worthy encore act to his legendary predecessor. With a deep backfield, two capable receiving tight ends, and Justyn Ross back from injury after missing 2020 , look for the Tigers to lean on the run and play-action/RPOs more this year.Also Read:
Week 1 – Clemson lost 10-3 vs. Georgia Bulldogs
- When: Saturday, Sept. 4 at 7:30 PM on ABC
- Spread: Clemson -3.5 (via DraftKings )
- Moneyline: Georgia +125; Clemson -145
- Sportsnaut Prediction: Clemson 28, Georgia 24
Kirby Smart is an excellent defensive mind and has a viable quarterback in JT Daniels. Despite losing cornerbacks Tyson Campbell and Eric Stokes to the NFL, Smart dialed up the heat on Clemson QB D.J. Uiagalelei, and forced him into a pick-six that proved costly, as Georgia defeated the Tigers 10-3 in Week 1.Also Read:
Week 2 – Clemson won 49-3 vs. South Carolina State Bulldogs
- When: Saturday, Sept. 11 at 5:00 PM on ACC Network
- Sportsnaut Prediction: Clemson 49, South Carolina State 7
After the difficulty of Week 1, Clemson breathed a sigh of relief against an FCS opponent. It’s not like South Carolina State was going to be a total pushover, but there was no chance the massive underdogs would into Death Valley and pull off an upset. In an act of vengeance for their loss to kick off the season, the Tigers fired back with a big win.
Week 3 – Clemson won 14-8 vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- When: Saturday, Sept. 18 @ 3:30 PM on FS1
- Spread: Clemson -28
- Moneyline: Georgia Tech +2200; Clemson -6500
- Over/under: 52
- Sportsnaut prediction: Clemson 56, Georgia Tech 14
it’s truly stunning that Clemson failed to blow out the Yellow Jackets. D.J. Uiagalelei has gone from Heisman hopeful to barely-competent starting college quarterback. He threw for 125 yards on 25 attempts versus Georgia Tech. Maybe the season opener against Georgia shook his confidence. Whatever the case may be, you can see how heavily favored the Tigers were. They came out flat and almost suffered a huge upset.
Week 4 – Clemson lost to North Carolina State, 27-21Also Read:
Week 5 – Clemson wins 19-13 vs. Boston College Eagles
- When: Saturday, Oct. 2 at 7:30 PM
- Spread: Clemson -15 (via BetMGM )
- Moneyline: Boston College +500; Clemson -750
- Over/under: 46
- Sportsnaut prediction: Clemson 41, Boston College 24
Clemson’s College Football Playoff hopes are over. It’s the earliest we’ve seen this happen to the Tigers in years. They responded with a win, but not a very convincing one. Clemson put the clamps on what was a strong BC rushing attack and responded by running for 231 yards of their own to close the game out.Also Read:
WEEK 6 BYE
Week 7 – Clemson Tigers win 17-14 vs Syracuse Orange
The first game the Clemson Tigers have played as an unranked team since 2014 went fairly well, they got the win. But only because the Syracuse kicker missed a game-tying field goal with less than 40 seconds remaining. The Tigers will need to pick things up offensively if they hope to beat better opponents again.
- When: Friday, Oct. 15 at 7:00 PM
- Spread: Clemson -13.5
- Moneyline: Clemson -600; Syracuse +425
- Over/under: 44.5
- Sportsnaut prediction: Clemson 49, Syracuse 17
Week 8 – Tigers lose 27-17 to Pittsburgh Panthers
- When: Saturday, Oct. 23 at 3:30 PM
- Spread: Pittsburgh -3.5 (via DraftKings )
- Moneyline: Clemson +140; Pittsburgh -170
- Over/under: 48
- Sportsnaut prediction: Pittsburgh 24, Clemson 21
Fifth-year senior quarterback Kenny Pickett is on fire for Pittsburgh, and it helped lead them to another victory, this time against Clemson. In a game where we saw D.J. Uigalelei briefly benched after a boneheaded shovel pass right into a Pitt defender, the Panthers simply made fewer mistakes.
Week 9 – Tigers win 30-20 vs Florida State Seminoles
- When: Saturday, Oct. 30 at 3:30 PM
- Spread: Clemson -9.5
- Moneyline: Florida State +280; Clemson -340
- Over/under: 47.5
- Sportsnaut prediction: Clemson 40, Florida State 24
The Seminoles couldn’t keep Tigers’ running back WIll Shipley from getting loose for 128 rushing yards and two touchdowns in this ACC showdown. D.J. Uiagalelei did just enough to carry the Tigers to victory.Also Read:
Week 10 – Clemson wins 30-24 vs. Louisville Cardinals
- When: Saturday, Nov. 6 at 7:30 PM
- Spread: Clemson -3.5
- Moneyline: Clemson -175; Louisville +145
- Over/under: 46
- Sportsnaut prediction: Clemson 31, Louisville 24
D.J. Uiagalelei came through in the clutch with the game on the line. But Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham was a constant threat, rushing for 134 yards and throwing for 174 more.
Week 11 – Clemson wins 44-7 over UConn Huskies
- When: Saturday, Nov. 13 at 12:00 PM
- Spread: Clemson -40.5
- Moneyline: Clemson +5000; UConn -20000
- Over/under: 51.5
- Week 11 prediction: Clemson 42, UConn 10
While the Huskies may have struck first, getting out to a surprising 7-0 lead, that was it. Clemson scored the next 44 points, with the Tiger defense restricting UConn to just 99 yards on the day.
Week 12 – Clemson wins 48-27 over Wake Forest Demon Deacons
- When: Saturday, Nov. 20 at 12:00 PM
- Spread: Clemson -4.5
- Moneyline: Wake Forest +165; Clemson -200
- Over/under: 56.5
- Sportsnaut prediction: Wake Forest 35, Clemson 20
Clemson was not supposed to beat the tenth-ranked Demon Deacons, but the Tigers ran for 333 yards and four scores to roll over Wake Forest. Not even Sam Hartman could get into the endzone more than once against a tough Tiger D.
Clemson football schedule predictions
Clemson Tigers record prediction: 9-3
