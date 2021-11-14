Clemson Football Schedule: Can the Tigers maul the Demon Deacons?

Clemson football schedule this week

Week 12 – vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Date Time (ET) TV Saturday, Nov. 20 12:00 PM ESPN

In a battle pitting one of the best offenses in the nation with the Demon Deacons against the great defense of the Tigers, this should be a fun battle in that sense. Unfortunately for Clemson, Wake Forest is led by Sam Hartman who’s had a fine season. Expect another loss for the Tigers.

Spread: Clemson -4

Clemson -4 Moneyline: Wake Forest +150; Clemson -170

Wake Forest +150; Clemson -170 Over/under: 58.5

58.5 Sportsnaut prediction: Wake Forest 35, Clemson 20

Clemson football schedule predictions, roster outlook

Clemson is unranked and sitting at 7-3 in the 2021 college football season.

The Tigers’ bye was Week 6, and was set between ACC matchups vs. Boston College and at Syracuse (Oct. 2 and Oct. 15).

Sportsnaut predicts Clemson will end the regular season with an 8-4 record.

Let’s take a look at the team’s complete 2021 schedule and make predictions for each game.

Nov 28, 2020; Clemson, SC, USA; Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross (8) warms up with his team before the game against Pittsburgh at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Clemson football roster outlook

All our predictions are based on the Tigers starting these key players:

QB – D.J. Uiagalelei

RB – Will Shipley, Kobe Pace, Lyn-J Dixon, Phil Mafah

WR – Justyn Ross, Joseph Ngata, E.J. Williams, Beaux Collins, Frank Ladson Jr.

TE – Davis Allen, Braden Galloway

Clemson lost their top three pass-catchers from 2020, including Etienne, and D.J. Uiagalelei is taking over under center for Lawrence. Uiagalelei showed out last season when pressed into action, which suggests he can be a worthy encore act to his legendary predecessor. With a deep backfield, two capable receiving tight ends, and Justyn Ross back from injury after missing 2020 , look for the Tigers to lean on the run and play-action/RPOs more this year.

Week 1 – Clemson lost 10-3 vs. Georgia Bulldogs

When: Saturday, Sept. 4 at 7:30 PM on ABC

Saturday, Sept. 4 at 7:30 PM on ABC Spread: Clemson -3.5 (via DraftKings )

Clemson -3.5 (via DraftKings ) Moneyline: Georgia +125; Clemson -145

Georgia +125; Clemson -145 Sportsnaut Prediction: Clemson 28, Georgia 24

Kirby Smart is an excellent defensive mind and has a viable quarterback in JT Daniels. Despite losing cornerbacks Tyson Campbell and Eric Stokes to the NFL, Smart dialed up the heat on Clemson QB D.J. Uiagalelei, and forced him into a pick-six that proved costly, as Georgia defeated the Tigers 10-3 in Week 1.

Week 2 – Clemson won 49-3 vs. South Carolina State Bulldogs

When: Saturday, Sept. 11 at 5:00 PM on ACC Network

Saturday, Sept. 11 at 5:00 PM on ACC Network Sportsnaut Prediction: Clemson 49, South Carolina State 7

After the difficulty of Week 1, Clemson breathed a sigh of relief against an FCS opponent. It’s not like South Carolina State was going to be a total pushover, but there was no chance the massive underdogs would into Death Valley and pull off an upset. In an act of vengeance for their loss to kick off the season, the Tigers fired back with a big win.

Week 3 – Clemson won 14-8 vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

When: Saturday, Sept. 18 @ 3:30 PM on FS1

Saturday, Sept. 18 @ 3:30 PM on FS1 Spread: Clemson -28

Clemson -28 Moneyline: Georgia Tech +2200; Clemson -6500

Georgia Tech +2200; Clemson -6500 Over/under: 52

52 Sportsnaut prediction: Clemson 56, Georgia Tech 14

it’s truly stunning that Clemson failed to blow out the Yellow Jackets. D.J. Uiagalelei has gone from Heisman hopeful to barely-competent starting college quarterback. He threw for 125 yards on 25 attempts versus Georgia Tech. Maybe the season opener against Georgia shook his confidence. Whatever the case may be, you can see how heavily favored the Tigers were. They came out flat and almost suffered a huge upset.

Week 4 – Clemson lost to North Carolina State, 27-21

When: Saturday, Sept. 25 at 3:30 PM

Saturday, Sept. 25 at 3:30 PM Spread: Clemson -9.5 (via DraftKings )

Clemson -9.5 (via DraftKings ) Moneyline: North Carolina State +290; Clemson -380

North Carolina State +290; Clemson -380 Over/under: 47.5

47.5 Sportsnaut prediction: Clemson 35, NC State 10

The Clemson Tigers came into this game with 36 consecutive victories against unranked opponents. That incredible streak is a thing of the past and there are now real problems for Dabo Swinney. D.J. Uiagalelei completed just 12-of-26 passes for 111 yards and the Tigers simply got outplayed in this stunning upset.

Week 5 – Clemson wins 19-13 vs. Boston College Eagles

When: Saturday, Oct. 2 at 7:30 PM

Saturday, Oct. 2 at 7:30 PM Spread: Clemson -15 (via BetMGM )

Clemson -15 (via BetMGM ) Moneyline: Boston College +500; Clemson -750

Boston College +500; Clemson -750 Over/under: 46

46 Sportsnaut prediction: Clemson 41, Boston College 24

Clemson’s College Football Playoff hopes are over. It’s the earliest we’ve seen this happen to the Tigers in years. They responded with a win, but not a very convincing one. Clemson put the clamps on what was a strong BC rushing attack and responded by running for 231 yards of their own to close the game out.

WEEK 6 BYE

Jan 13, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Clemson Tigers tight end Braden Galloway (88) runs after a reception against the LSU Tigers in the College Football Playoff national championship game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Week 7 – Clemson Tigers win 17-14 vs Syracuse Orange

The first game the Clemson Tigers have played as an unranked team since 2014 went fairly well, they got the win. But only because the Syracuse kicker missed a game-tying field goal with less than 40 seconds remaining. The Tigers will need to pick things up offensively if they hope to beat better opponents again.

When: Friday, Oct. 15 at 7:00 PM

Friday, Oct. 15 at 7:00 PM Spread: Clemson -13.5

Clemson -13.5 Moneyline: Clemson -600; Syracuse +425

Clemson -600; Syracuse +425 Over/under: 44.5

44.5 Sportsnaut prediction: Clemson 49, Syracuse 17

Week 8 – Tigers lose 27-17 to Pittsburgh Panthers

When: Saturday, Oct. 23 at 3:30 PM

Saturday, Oct. 23 at 3:30 PM Spread: Pittsburgh -3.5 (via DraftKings )

Pittsburgh -3.5 (via DraftKings ) Moneyline: Clemson +140; Pittsburgh -170

Clemson +140; Pittsburgh -170 Over/under: 48

48 Sportsnaut prediction: Pittsburgh 24, Clemson 21

Fifth-year senior quarterback Kenny Pickett is on fire for Pittsburgh, and it helped lead them to another victory, this time against Clemson. In a game where we saw D.J. Uigalelei briefly benched after a boneheaded shovel pass right into a Pitt defender, the Panthers simply made fewer mistakes.

Week 9 – Tigers win 30-20 vs Florida State Seminoles

When: Saturday, Oct. 30 at 3:30 PM

Saturday, Oct. 30 at 3:30 PM Spread: Clemson -9.5

Clemson -9.5 Moneyline: Florida State +280; Clemson -340

Florida State +280; Clemson -340 Over/under: 47.5

47.5 Sportsnaut prediction: Clemson 40, Florida State 24

The Seminoles couldn’t keep Tigers’ running back WIll Shipley from getting loose for 128 rushing yards and two touchdowns in this ACC showdown. D.J. Uiagalelei did just enough to carry the Tigers to victory.

Week 10 – Clemson wins 30-24 vs. Louisville Cardinals

When: Saturday, Nov. 6 at 7:30 PM

Saturday, Nov. 6 at 7:30 PM Spread: Clemson -3.5

Clemson -3.5 Moneyline: Clemson -175; Louisville +145

Clemson -175; Louisville +145 Over/under: 46

46 Sportsnaut prediction: Clemson 31, Louisville 24

D.J. Uiagalelei came through in the clutch with the game on the line. But Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham was a constant threat, rushing for 134 yards and throwing for 174 more.

Week 11 – Clemson wins 44-7 over UConn Huskies

While the Huskies may have struck first, getting out to a surprising 7-0 lead, that was it. Clemson scored the next 44 points, with the Tiger defense restricting UConn to just 99 yards on the day.

When: Saturday, Nov. 13 at 12:00 PM

Saturday, Nov. 13 at 12:00 PM Spread: Clemson -40.5

Clemson -40.5 Moneyline: Clemson +5000; UConn -20000

Clemson +5000; UConn -20000 Over/under: 51.5

51.5 Week 11 prediction: Clemson 42, UConn 10

Clemson football schedule predictions

Oct 31, 2020; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (5) returns the ball to a referee after a 30-yard run for a touchdown against the Boston College Eagles during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Josh Morgan-USA TODAY Sports

Week 13 – @ South Carolina Gamecocks

Date Time (ET) TV Saturday, Nov. 27 TBD TBD

Wow, and to cap off the regular season, we have the Palmetto Bowl between Clemson and South Carolina. The big issue here is the coaching matchup. Shane Beamer is in his first year at the helm of the Gamecocks, and will have just endured a brutal SEC gauntlet, only to face Dabo Swinney’s squad at the end of a frustrating year. Look for Clemson’s D to put the clamps on Zeb Noland.

Week 13 prediction: Clemson 37, South Carolina 17

Clemson Tigers record prediction: 8-4

