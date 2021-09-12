CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson Football Schedule and 2021 season predictions

By Matt Fitzgerald
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

Clemson football schedule this week

Week 3 – vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Date Time (ET) TV
Saturday, Sept. 18 3:30 PM FS1

The Yellow Jackets are still transitioning out of their flexbone, triple option era on offense, so they’re still far off from being truly competitive in the ACC. Opening conference play with an adversary it beat by a score of 73-7 in 2020 bodes well for Clemson to get some early momentum going.

  • Week 3 prediction: Clemson 56, Georgia Tech 14

Clemson football schedule predictions, roster outlook

  • Clemson lost to the Georgia Bulldogs 10-3 in Week 1 of the college football season.
  • The Tigers’ bye is Week 6, and is set between ACC matchups vs. Boston College and at Syracuse (Oct. 2 and Oct. 15).
  • Sportsnaut predicts Clemson will end the regular season with an 11-1 record.

Let’s take a look at the team’s complete 2021 schedule and make predictions for each game.

Nov 28, 2020; Clemson, SC, USA; Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross (8) warms up with his team before the game against Pittsburgh at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Clemson football roster outlook

All our predictions are based on the Tigers starting these key players:

  • QB – D.J. Uiagalelei
  • RB – Lyn-J Dixon, Kobe Pace, Chez Mellusi, Darien Rencher
  • WR – Justyn Ross, Joseph Ngata, E.J. Williams, Frank Ladson Jr.
  • TE – Braden Galloway, Davis Allen

Clemson lost their top three pass-catchers from 2020, including Etienne, and D.J. Uiagalelei is taking over under center for Lawrence. Uiagalelei showed out last season when pressed into action, which suggests he can be a worthy encore act to his legendary predecessor. With a deep backfield, two capable receiving tight ends, and Justyn Ross back from injury after missing 2020 , look for the Tigers to lean on the run and play-action/RPOs more this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26lYk8_0aHNfSdQ00
Week 1 – Clemson lost 10-3 vs. Georgia Bulldogs

  • When: Saturday, Sept. 4 at 7:30 PM on ABC
  • Spread: Clemson -3.5 (via DraftKings )
  • Moneyline: Georgia +125; Clemson -145
  • Sportsnaut Prediction: Clemson 28, Georgia 24

Kirby Smart is an excellent defensive mind and has a viable quarterback in JT Daniels. Despite losing cornerbacks Tyson Campbell and Eric Stokes to the NFL, Smart dialed up the heat on Clemson QB D.J. Uiagalelei, and forced him into a pick-six that proved costly, as Georgia defeated the Tigers 10-3 in Week 1.

Week 2 – Clemson won 49-3 vs. South Carolina State Bulldogs

  • When: Saturday, Sept. 11 at 5:00 PM on ACC Network
  • Sportsnaut Prediction: Clemson 49, South Carolina State 7

After the difficulty of Week 1, Clemson breathed a sigh of relief against an FCS opponent. It’s not like South Carolina State was going to be a total pushover, but there was no chance the massive underdogs would into Death Valley and pull off an upset. In an act of vengeance for their loss to kick off the season, the Tigers fired back with a big win.

Clemson football schedule predictions

Jan 13, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Clemson Tigers tight end Braden Galloway (88) runs after a reception against the LSU Tigers in the College Football Playoff national championship game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Week 4 – @ NC State Wolfpack

Date Time (ET) TV
Saturday, Sept. 25 TBD TBD

Despite producing a decent number of NFL player in recent years, the Wolfpack just don’t have the chops talent-wise to hang with an opponent like the Tigers. This may be Clemson’s first true road trip of the 2021 season, but there’s no need for its fans to be on alert here. It should be an easy victory to improve to 2-0 in the ACC.

  • Week 4 prediction: Clemson 35, NC State 10
Week 5 – vs. Boston College Eagles

Date Time (ET) TV
Saturday, Oct. 2 TBD TBD

In Uiagalelei’s first start as a freshman in place of Lawrence, the Eagles gave Clemson all it could handle as the Tigers barely won 34-28. It took a 342-yard passing performance from Uiagalelei to get the job done. Given how well he responded to the adversity in the last meeting between these teams, look for Uiagalelei to post similar numbers in another win.

  • Week 5 prediction: Clemson 41, Boston College 24

WEEK 6 BYE

Week 7 – @ Syracuse Orange

Date Time (ET) TV
Friday, Oct. 15 7:00 PM ESPN

A prime-time national TV game fresh off the bye week is a great way to ensure Clemson doesn’t overlook the Orange. There’s little danger of an upset here, but the Tigers must be on their guard. Syracuse may have won only one game in 2020, but its non-conference slate was brutal, and the Orange actually kept within striking distance of Clemson in the third quarter of a 47-21 loss.

  • Week 7 prediction: Clemson 49, Syracuse 17
Week 8 – @ Pittsburgh Panthers

Date Time (ET) TV
Saturday, Oct. 23 TBD TBD
  • Spread: Clemson -18 (via DraftKings )
  • Moneyline: Clemson -1000; Pittsburgh +650

Fifth-year senior quarterback Kenny Pickett is returning for Pittsburgh, whose only two truly ugly losses from last season were against Notre Dame and Clemson. Pickett at least provides experience and leadership at a key position, which should keep things competitive. However, the Tigers’ skill position players will overwhelm the Panthers in the end.

  • Week 8 prediction: Clemson 38, Pittsburgh 21

Week 9 – vs. Florida State Seminoles

Date Time (ET) TV
Saturday, Oct. 30 TBD TBD

If the Seminoles were living up to their typical reputation as a powerhouse, the ACC would be a lot more interesting. As it stands, though, Florida State is still a program searching for an identity amid a rebuild. The foundation isn’t yet there to notch quality road wins against elite opponents.

Week 9 prediction: Clemson 48, Florida State 24

Week 10 – @ Louisville Cardinals

Date Time (ET) TV
Saturday, Nov. 6 TBD TBD

Malik Cunningham is an intriguing dual-threat QB who might give the Cardinals a puncher’s chance at pulling off a shocker in Louisville. This is definitely among the most dangerous foes for the Tigers down the stretch, but following a few facile wins, you can bet the visitors will be up to the task for this one and show how sharp they are for the College Football Playoff selection committee.

  • Week 10 prediction: Clemson 41, Louisville 27
Week 11 – vs. UConn Huskies

Date Time (ET) TV
Saturday, Nov. 13 TBD TBD

So, the Huskies are much better known as a basketball school, won only two games during the 2019 campaign, and didn’t have a season last year. This seems like a pretty sure bet that Clemson will cover the spread, no matter how high it is.

  • Week 11 prediction: Clemson 63, UConn 0
Oct 31, 2020; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (5) returns the ball to a referee after a 30-yard run for a touchdown against the Boston College Eagles during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Josh Morgan-USA TODAY Sports

Week 12 – vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Date Time (ET) TV
Saturday, Nov. 20 TBD TBD

You can’t really say the Demon Deacons are a total cupcake matchup, because they really battled last year, losing by three to NC State, six to North Carolina and would’ve probably beat Wisconsin in a bowl game if not for four interceptions thrown by Sam Hartman. But Carlos Basham Jr. is no longer on Wake Forest’s defensive line, and its offense just isn’t good enough to keep up with the Tigers.

  • Week 12 prediction: Clemson 52, Wake Forest 14
Week 13 – @ South Carolina Gamecocks

Date Time (ET) TV
Saturday, Nov. 27 TBD TBD

Wow, and to cap off the regular season, we have the Palmetto Bowl between Clemson and South Carolina. The big issue here is the coaching matchup. Shane Beamer is in his first year at the helm of the Gamecocks, and will have just endured a brutal SEC gauntlet, only to face one of the top-flight teams in the country to cap off his maiden season. Swinney and Clemson’s staff will have an edge too overwhelming for the hosts to overcome.

  • Week 13 prediction: Clemson 37, South Carolina 17

Clemson Tigers record prediction: 12-0

