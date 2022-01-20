ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Clemson Football Schedule: 2022 opponents

By Andrew Buller-Russ
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ijKW0_0aHNfSdQ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UetvT_0aHNfSdQ00

Clemson football schedule: Opponents for 2022 season

  • Home: Louisiana Tech, Furman, South Carolina, Louisville, Miami (FL), NC State, Syracuse
  • Away: Georgia Tech, Notre Dame, Boston College, Florida State, Wake Forest

Come back in the spring when we make predict the results of the 2022 Clemson football schedule.

Click here to keep up with every game on the schedule in our College Football Games Today flagship post

Clemson football roster outlook

All our predictions are based on the Tigers starting these key players:

  • QB – D.J. Uiagalelei
  • RB – Will Shipley, Kobe Pace, Lyn-J Dixon, Phil Mafah
  • WR – Justyn Ross, Joseph Ngata, E.J. Williams, Beaux Collins, Frank Ladson Jr.
  • TE – Davis Allen, Braden Galloway
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g4Zv2_0aHNfSdQ00
Also Read:
Heisman Watch 2022: Bryce Young, Tyler Van Dyke among 2022 Heisman Trophy candidates

Clemson Tigers 2021 season results

Week 1 – Clemson lost 10-3 vs. Georgia Bulldogs

  • When: Saturday, Sept. 4 at 7:30 PM on ABC
  • Spread: Clemson -3.5 (via DraftKings )
  • Moneyline: Georgia +125; Clemson -145
  • Sportsnaut Prediction: Clemson 28, Georgia 24
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GPZr2_0aHNfSdQ00
Also Read:
2022 College Football Rankings: Alabama on top, Texas A&M making noise

Week 2 – Clemson won 49-3 vs. South Carolina State Bulldogs

  • When: Saturday, Sept. 11 at 5:00 PM on ACC Network
  • Sportsnaut Prediction: Clemson 49, South Carolina State 7

Week 3 – Clemson won 14-8 vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

  • When: Saturday, Sept. 18 @ 3:30 PM on FS1
  • Spread: Clemson -28
  • Moneyline: Georgia Tech +2200; Clemson -6500
  • Over/under: 52
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Clemson 56, Georgia Tech 14

Week 4 – Clemson lost to North Carolina State, 27-21

  • When: Saturday, Sept. 25 at 3:30 PM
  • Spread: Clemson -9.5 (via DraftKings )
  • Moneyline: North Carolina State +290; Clemson -380
  • Over/under: 47.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Clemson 35, NC State 10
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38CgKg_0aHNfSdQ00 Also Read:
WATCH: Will Shipley keeps Clemson’s home winning streak alive vs. Florida State

Week 5 – Clemson wins 19-13 vs. Boston College Eagles

  • When: Saturday, Oct. 2 at 7:30 PM
  • Spread: Clemson -15 (via BetMGM )
  • Moneyline: Boston College +500; Clemson -750
  • Over/under: 46
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Clemson 41, Boston College 24
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MU2IL_0aHNfSdQ00 Also Read:
Top 10 college football quarterbacks: Bryce Young sets the stage

WEEK 6 BYE

Week 7 – Clemson Tigers win 17-14 vs Syracuse Orange

  • When: Friday, Oct. 15 at 7:00 PM
  • Spread: Clemson -13.5
  • Moneyline: Clemson -600; Syracuse +425
  • Over/under: 44.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Clemson 49, Syracuse 17
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25W81D_0aHNfSdQ00 Also Read:
Best college football stadiums: Ranking the NCAA gridiron’s premier venues in 2021

Week 8 – Tigers lose 27-17 to Pittsburgh Panthers

  • When: Saturday, Oct. 23 at 3:30 PM
  • Spread: Pittsburgh -3.5 (via DraftKings )
  • Moneyline: Clemson +140; Pittsburgh -170
  • Over/under: 48
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Pittsburgh 24, Clemson 21

See who ranks in our list of top 10 college football quarterbacks

Week 9 – Tigers win 30-20 vs Florida State Seminoles

  • When: Saturday, Oct. 30 at 3:30 PM
  • Spread: Clemson -9.5
  • Moneyline: Florida State +280; Clemson -340
  • Over/under: 47.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Clemson 40, Florida State 24
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZtZJR_0aHNfSdQ00 Also Read:
Highest-paid college football coaches 2022: Kirby Smart moves up after CFP championship title

Week 10 – Clemson wins 30-24 vs. Louisville Cardinals

  • When: Saturday, Nov. 6 at 7:30 PM
  • Spread: Clemson -3.5
  • Moneyline: Clemson -175; Louisville +145
  • Over/under: 46
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Clemson 31, Louisville 24

Week 11 – Clemson wins 44-7 over UConn Huskies

  • When: Saturday, Nov. 13 at 12:00 PM
  • Spread: Clemson -40.5
  • Moneyline: Clemson +5000; UConn -20000
  • Over/under: 51.5
  • Week 11 prediction: Clemson 42, UConn 10

Week 12 – Clemson wins 48-27 over Wake Forest Demon Deacons

  • When: Saturday, Nov. 20 at 12:00 PM
  • Spread: Clemson -4.5
  • Moneyline: Wake Forest +165; Clemson -200
  • Over/under: 56.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Wake Forest 35, Clemson 20

Week 13 – Clemson wins 30-0 over South Carolina Gamecocks

  • When: Saturday, Nov. 27 at 7:30 PM
  • Spread: Clemson -11.5
  • Moneyline: Clemson -450; South Carolina +340
  • Over/under: 42.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Clemson 37, South Carolina 17

Clemson beats Iowa State 20-13 in Cheez-It Bowl

  • When: Wednesday, Dec. 29 at 5:45 PM
  • Spread: Clemson -2.5
  • Moneyline: Iowa State +115; Clemson -135
  • Over/under: 44.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Clemson 31, Iowa State 21

The 2021 Clemson football schedule is over. We’ll list their 2022 scheduled opponents soon and begin making game-by-game predictions as well.

More must-reads:

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Furman, SC
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
State
Alabama State
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justyn Ross
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Davis Allen Clemson#Gridiron Football#Football Stadiums#American Football#Clemson Football Schedule#Louisiana Tech#Nc State#Syracuse Away#Notre Dame#Boston College#Florida State#College Football Games#Tigers#Qb#Heisman Watch#Heisman Trophy#Abc Spread#Clemson 145 Sportsnaut#Texas A M#Georgia Tech 2200
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Depth-first search
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
College
Syracuse University
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

37K+
Followers
34K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy