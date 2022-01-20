Clemson Football Schedule: 2022 opponents
Clemson football schedule: Opponents for 2022 season
- Home: Louisiana Tech, Furman, South Carolina, Louisville, Miami (FL), NC State, Syracuse
- Away: Georgia Tech, Notre Dame, Boston College, Florida State, Wake Forest
Come back in the spring when we make predict the results of the 2022 Clemson football schedule.
Click here to keep up with every game on the schedule in our College Football Games Today flagship post
Clemson football roster outlook
All our predictions are based on the Tigers starting these key players:
- QB – D.J. Uiagalelei
- RB – Will Shipley, Kobe Pace, Lyn-J Dixon, Phil Mafah
- WR – Justyn Ross, Joseph Ngata, E.J. Williams, Beaux Collins, Frank Ladson Jr.
- TE – Davis Allen, Braden Galloway
Heisman Watch 2022: Bryce Young, Tyler Van Dyke among 2022 Heisman Trophy candidates
Clemson Tigers 2021 season results
Week 1 – Clemson lost 10-3 vs. Georgia Bulldogs
- When: Saturday, Sept. 4 at 7:30 PM on ABC
- Spread: Clemson -3.5 (via DraftKings )
- Moneyline: Georgia +125; Clemson -145
- Sportsnaut Prediction: Clemson 28, Georgia 24
2022 College Football Rankings: Alabama on top, Texas A&M making noise
Week 2 – Clemson won 49-3 vs. South Carolina State Bulldogs
- When: Saturday, Sept. 11 at 5:00 PM on ACC Network
- Sportsnaut Prediction: Clemson 49, South Carolina State 7
Week 3 – Clemson won 14-8 vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- When: Saturday, Sept. 18 @ 3:30 PM on FS1
- Spread: Clemson -28
- Moneyline: Georgia Tech +2200; Clemson -6500
- Over/under: 52
- Sportsnaut prediction: Clemson 56, Georgia Tech 14
Week 4 – Clemson lost to North Carolina State, 27-21Also Read:
WATCH: Will Shipley keeps Clemson’s home winning streak alive vs. Florida State
Week 5 – Clemson wins 19-13 vs. Boston College Eagles
- When: Saturday, Oct. 2 at 7:30 PM
- Spread: Clemson -15 (via BetMGM )
- Moneyline: Boston College +500; Clemson -750
- Over/under: 46
- Sportsnaut prediction: Clemson 41, Boston College 24
Top 10 college football quarterbacks: Bryce Young sets the stage
WEEK 6 BYE
Week 7 – Clemson Tigers win 17-14 vs Syracuse Orange
- When: Friday, Oct. 15 at 7:00 PM
- Spread: Clemson -13.5
- Moneyline: Clemson -600; Syracuse +425
- Over/under: 44.5
- Sportsnaut prediction: Clemson 49, Syracuse 17
Best college football stadiums: Ranking the NCAA gridiron’s premier venues in 2021
Week 8 – Tigers lose 27-17 to Pittsburgh Panthers
- When: Saturday, Oct. 23 at 3:30 PM
- Spread: Pittsburgh -3.5 (via DraftKings )
- Moneyline: Clemson +140; Pittsburgh -170
- Over/under: 48
- Sportsnaut prediction: Pittsburgh 24, Clemson 21
See who ranks in our list of top 10 college football quarterbacks
Week 9 – Tigers win 30-20 vs Florida State Seminoles
- When: Saturday, Oct. 30 at 3:30 PM
- Spread: Clemson -9.5
- Moneyline: Florida State +280; Clemson -340
- Over/under: 47.5
- Sportsnaut prediction: Clemson 40, Florida State 24
Highest-paid college football coaches 2022: Kirby Smart moves up after CFP championship title
Week 10 – Clemson wins 30-24 vs. Louisville Cardinals
- When: Saturday, Nov. 6 at 7:30 PM
- Spread: Clemson -3.5
- Moneyline: Clemson -175; Louisville +145
- Over/under: 46
- Sportsnaut prediction: Clemson 31, Louisville 24
Week 11 – Clemson wins 44-7 over UConn Huskies
- When: Saturday, Nov. 13 at 12:00 PM
- Spread: Clemson -40.5
- Moneyline: Clemson +5000; UConn -20000
- Over/under: 51.5
- Week 11 prediction: Clemson 42, UConn 10
Week 12 – Clemson wins 48-27 over Wake Forest Demon Deacons
- When: Saturday, Nov. 20 at 12:00 PM
- Spread: Clemson -4.5
- Moneyline: Wake Forest +165; Clemson -200
- Over/under: 56.5
- Sportsnaut prediction: Wake Forest 35, Clemson 20
Week 13 – Clemson wins 30-0 over South Carolina Gamecocks
- When: Saturday, Nov. 27 at 7:30 PM
- Spread: Clemson -11.5
- Moneyline: Clemson -450; South Carolina +340
- Over/under: 42.5
- Sportsnaut prediction: Clemson 37, South Carolina 17
Clemson beats Iowa State 20-13 in Cheez-It Bowl
- When: Wednesday, Dec. 29 at 5:45 PM
- Spread: Clemson -2.5
- Moneyline: Iowa State +115; Clemson -135
- Over/under: 44.5
- Sportsnaut prediction: Clemson 31, Iowa State 21
The 2021 Clemson football schedule is over. We’ll list their 2022 scheduled opponents soon and begin making game-by-game predictions as well.
More must-reads:
Comments / 9