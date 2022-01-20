Clemson Football Schedule: 2022 opponents

Clemson football schedule: Opponents for 2022 season

Home: Louisiana Tech, Furman, South Carolina, Louisville, Miami (FL), NC State, Syracuse

Away: Georgia Tech, Notre Dame, Boston College, Florida State, Wake Forest

Come back in the spring when we make predict the results of the 2022 Clemson football schedule.

Clemson football roster outlook

All our predictions are based on the Tigers starting these key players:

QB – D.J. Uiagalelei

RB – Will Shipley, Kobe Pace, Lyn-J Dixon, Phil Mafah

WR – Justyn Ross, Joseph Ngata, E.J. Williams, Beaux Collins, Frank Ladson Jr.

TE – Davis Allen, Braden Galloway

Clemson Tigers 2021 season results

Week 1 – Clemson lost 10-3 vs. Georgia Bulldogs

When: Saturday, Sept. 4 at 7:30 PM on ABC

Saturday, Sept. 4 at 7:30 PM on ABC Spread: Clemson -3.5 (via DraftKings )

Clemson -3.5 (via DraftKings ) Moneyline: Georgia +125; Clemson -145

Georgia +125; Clemson -145 Sportsnaut Prediction: Clemson 28, Georgia 24

Week 2 – Clemson won 49-3 vs. South Carolina State Bulldogs

When: Saturday, Sept. 11 at 5:00 PM on ACC Network

Saturday, Sept. 11 at 5:00 PM on ACC Network Sportsnaut Prediction: Clemson 49, South Carolina State 7

Week 3 – Clemson won 14-8 vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

When: Saturday, Sept. 18 @ 3:30 PM on FS1

Saturday, Sept. 18 @ 3:30 PM on FS1 Spread: Clemson -28

Clemson -28 Moneyline: Georgia Tech +2200; Clemson -6500

Georgia Tech +2200; Clemson -6500 Over/under: 52

52 Sportsnaut prediction: Clemson 56, Georgia Tech 14

Week 4 – Clemson lost to North Carolina State, 27-21

When: Saturday, Sept. 25 at 3:30 PM

Saturday, Sept. 25 at 3:30 PM Spread: Clemson -9.5 (via DraftKings )

Clemson -9.5 (via DraftKings ) Moneyline: North Carolina State +290; Clemson -380

North Carolina State +290; Clemson -380 Over/under: 47.5

47.5 Sportsnaut prediction: Clemson 35, NC State 10

Week 5 – Clemson wins 19-13 vs. Boston College Eagles

When: Saturday, Oct. 2 at 7:30 PM

Saturday, Oct. 2 at 7:30 PM Spread: Clemson -15 (via BetMGM )

Clemson -15 (via BetMGM ) Moneyline: Boston College +500; Clemson -750

Boston College +500; Clemson -750 Over/under: 46

46 Sportsnaut prediction: Clemson 41, Boston College 24

WEEK 6 BYE

Week 7 – Clemson Tigers win 17-14 vs Syracuse Orange

When: Friday, Oct. 15 at 7:00 PM

Friday, Oct. 15 at 7:00 PM Spread: Clemson -13.5

Clemson -13.5 Moneyline: Clemson -600; Syracuse +425

Clemson -600; Syracuse +425 Over/under: 44.5

44.5 Sportsnaut prediction: Clemson 49, Syracuse 17

Week 8 – Tigers lose 27-17 to Pittsburgh Panthers

When: Saturday, Oct. 23 at 3:30 PM

Saturday, Oct. 23 at 3:30 PM Spread: Pittsburgh -3.5 (via DraftKings )

Pittsburgh -3.5 (via DraftKings ) Moneyline: Clemson +140; Pittsburgh -170

Clemson +140; Pittsburgh -170 Over/under: 48

48 Sportsnaut prediction: Pittsburgh 24, Clemson 21

Week 9 – Tigers win 30-20 vs Florida State Seminoles

When: Saturday, Oct. 30 at 3:30 PM

Saturday, Oct. 30 at 3:30 PM Spread: Clemson -9.5

Clemson -9.5 Moneyline: Florida State +280; Clemson -340

Florida State +280; Clemson -340 Over/under: 47.5

47.5 Sportsnaut prediction: Clemson 40, Florida State 24

Week 10 – Clemson wins 30-24 vs. Louisville Cardinals

When: Saturday, Nov. 6 at 7:30 PM

Saturday, Nov. 6 at 7:30 PM Spread: Clemson -3.5

Clemson -3.5 Moneyline: Clemson -175; Louisville +145

Clemson -175; Louisville +145 Over/under: 46

46 Sportsnaut prediction: Clemson 31, Louisville 24

Week 11 – Clemson wins 44-7 over UConn Huskies

When: Saturday, Nov. 13 at 12:00 PM

Saturday, Nov. 13 at 12:00 PM Spread: Clemson -40.5

Clemson -40.5 Moneyline: Clemson +5000; UConn -20000

Clemson +5000; UConn -20000 Over/under: 51.5

51.5 Week 11 prediction: Clemson 42, UConn 10

Week 12 – Clemson wins 48-27 over Wake Forest Demon Deacons

When: Saturday, Nov. 20 at 12:00 PM

Saturday, Nov. 20 at 12:00 PM Spread: Clemson -4.5

Clemson -4.5 Moneyline: Wake Forest +165; Clemson -200

Wake Forest +165; Clemson -200 Over/under: 56.5

56.5 Sportsnaut prediction: Wake Forest 35, Clemson 20

Week 13 – Clemson wins 30-0 over South Carolina Gamecocks

When: Saturday, Nov. 27 at 7:30 PM

Saturday, Nov. 27 at 7:30 PM Spread: Clemson -11.5

Clemson -11.5 Moneyline: Clemson -450; South Carolina +340

Clemson -450; South Carolina +340 Over/under: 42.5

42.5 Sportsnaut prediction: Clemson 37, South Carolina 17

Clemson beats Iowa State 20-13 in Cheez-It Bowl

When: Wednesday, Dec. 29 at 5:45 PM

Wednesday, Dec. 29 at 5:45 PM Spread: Clemson -2.5

Clemson -2.5 Moneyline: Iowa State +115; Clemson -135

Iowa State +115; Clemson -135 Over/under: 44.5

44.5 Sportsnaut prediction: Clemson 31, Iowa State 21

The 2021 Clemson football schedule is over. We’ll list their 2022 scheduled opponents soon and begin making game-by-game predictions as well.

