Best TaylorMade Golf Bags 2022

TaylorMade has been one of the leading golf equipment manufacturers over the past four decades, known for quality and innovation of design in all areas of the game. The brand is not just focused on clubs though because TaylorMade also makes some of the best golf bags in the business too.

The golf bag is an essential item of equipment and finding the right one could help you make the difference when it comes to organising and planning your game. You need a bag that will protect your equipment, provide the right level of storage with easy access to clubs and accessories, and one that delivers the best possible ergonomic fit for you. Get all these things right and you can reduce on-course stress and direct all your energies to what’s important: playing the best possible game you can.

TaylorMade produces models that can deliver on all of these fronts and to sweeten the appeal, a couple of the models below are also used by some of the world's best players too - like Rory McIlroy , Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa.

What then are the best TaylorMade Golf Bags? We’ve reviewed and tested them and have selected our favorites below to help you make the right choice when selecting your next bag. If TaylorMade is not for you though, also make sure you check out some of our other bag guides from other brands – such as the best Titleist golf bags , best Sun Mountain golf bags , or the best Callaway golf bags .

Stand Bags

14-way divider for easy club organisation Can be used as a carry or cart bag Might be a bit heavy to use if you carry all the time

TaylorMade's FlexTech range of bags features four models and this FlexTech Crossover model's USP is that it works as well on a trolley as it does on your back. The 14-way divider certainly splits opinion, but when we tested it at Essendon Golf Course we loved how the divider stopped our shafts banging together and made club organization altogether easier when on the course. It also has more pockets than you'd know what to do with, which is ideal if you carry a lot on the course with you.

Don't be put off by the size and space of this bag however as, when using the FlexTech Crossover as a carry bag, we found it comfortable and the self-adjusting carry strap does a good job of distributing the weight evenly. For use on a trolley, the FlexTech Crossover has a base that fits universally on electric and push trolleys alike as well as legs that are neatly tucked away.

If you purely carry when on the golf course, there are definitely lighter bags that feature similar storage and organization. But, if you are after a well built and stylish bag that is as comfortable on a trolley as it is on your back, the TaylorMade FlexTech Crossover is undoubtedly one of the best stand bags on the market.

Cleverly placed, useful pockets Innovative Strap Pass system is unique to this bag Not fully waterproof

With a slightly smaller overall footprint than the FlexTech Crossover (above), the FlexTech stand bag offers much of the same great storage, just with a more common 5-way top rather than the 14-way top of the Crossover model

It comes with an impressive 11 pockets and every pocket feels like it was placed there for a reason by TaylorMade, not just shoved on at the last minute to make up the numbers. We especially liked the large water bottle pocket and the small side pocket toward the bottom of the bag which we found useful for putting small, looser items in. It shares the same Strap Slider System as all the FlexTech bags in the range which evenly distributes the weight of the bag on its own once you have the bag straps at your desired length.

The only discernible drawback to this bag is the fact it isn't fully waterproof, but this is a minor detail in an altogether complete package from TaylorMade.

Very comfortable Good strap system Sturdy construction Excellent storage space Quality materials and design Not significantly lighter than the standard FlexTech model Not fully waterproof

With a self-adjusting strap system and four full length dividers, the TaylorMade FlexTech Lite is a bag designed for ease of use and we certainly found this when using it. As such we also included it in our guide on the best lightweight golf bags .

The Strap Slider System allows the bag to stay stable while carrying and adjusts itself as you move. Meanwhile the FlexTech stand system is easy to use and means the bag is easy to access while walking. The 4-way top provides plenty of space for clubs

Eight pockets include a suede lined valuables pocket, a large apparel pockets and a large insulated cooler pocket meaning there is plenty of space to store all the essentials and more.

TaylorMade FlexTech Waterproof Stand Bag

Comfortable self adjusting strap system Good level of waterproofing Lightweight rather than super robust

Another great option in the FlexTech series if you want a fully waterproof stand bag. Some of the only drawbacks of the other bags in the FlexTech range are that they aren't waterproof and this bag solves all of those problems and is ideal for the golfer who plays in all weather conditions. The fabric is waterproof and the pockets are seam sealed to keep the rain out.

The FlexTech stand system is smooth to operate and, working together with a collapsible base, the bag sits neatly even on undulating terrain. Clubs are protected by a 5-way top and two full length dividers. They’re also well separated meaning you won’t have to deal with any wrestling to get clubs out.

The styling is cool and understated and, overall, there’s little to fault in one of the best waterproof golf bags money can buy.

TaylorMade Pro Stand 8.0 Bag

7-way top offers easy club organisation Good amount of storage for a stand bag Slightly bulkier than some stand bags

The TaylorMade Pro Stand 8.0 Bag is a versatile piece of equipment. It’s something of a crossover, delivering comfortable carrying as well as good storage options. With its 7-way, 9-inch top, it offers good club separation and a chance to organize your clubs in such a way as to make them easily visible and accessible. There’ll be no losing your 9-iron under a headcover with this bag.

Grab handles on top and side make it easy to lift and move into and out of cars or lockers, while the 4-point adjustable backpack strap makes for extremely stable and comfortable carrying. The stand is nice and robust – no feeling it’s going to give way – and the angled base further increases stability when the stand is deployed.

There are seven strategically placed pockets delivering an impressive level of storage. This bag ticks a lot of boxes and will suit players with quite a broad range of requirements. Not to mention that because it is a slightly older model, you can find it for a bargain price at several different retailers as well.

Cart Bags

TaylorMade Storm Dry Cart Bag

One-year guarantee on waterproofing Sleek looking aesthetics On the pricier side

TaylorMade has used a very lightweight waterproof material to make its Storm Dry cart bag and that makes this a great option for a bag you can easily transport to and from the golf club, even when full of gear. In fact we enjoyed it so much it also made our guide on the best golf cart bags too.

The Storm Dry 14-way top features three full-length dividers and has its own dedicated putter well to keep your putter protected and away from other clubs. We also really like the variety in colors available because you can get a red/black model with the Stealth inspiration pictured above, or all black, blue or a navy option.

TaylorMade Pro Cart 8.0 Bag

Solid and stable cart bag Key Lock base keeps bag firmly on trolley Not fully waterproof

The TaylorMade Pro Cart 8.0 is a high-performance bag that delivers on a number of levels. Firstly, it sits solidly and stably on any trolley and that stability is enhanced by the innovative key lock base that holds the bag in position. A clever design means all eight pockets are easily accessible when the bag is on a trolley or cart and those pockets provide ample storage for apparel and accessories.

The fur-lined valuables pocket is a nice touch and there are dedicated spaces for balls, water bottle and range finder. The 14-way top makes for good club access while grab handles top and bottom are useful for moving the bag around. When it comes to lifting, the bag is also pretty lightweight for a cart bag so you won’t find it too cumbersome when moving from car to cart.

TaylorMade Cart Lite Bag

Super lightweight for a cart bag Stylish design Less storage than some cart bags

The TaylorMade Cart Lite golf bag weighs in at just 2.5kg – that’s as light as some stand bags. It’s an impressive design and one that offers a good number of features to commend it.

With a 14-way padded divider, clubs are well protected while the cart-optimised base and solid design mean the bag is stable on most trollies or a cart. The pockets are all front facing meaning they’re easily accessible at all times when the bag is sitting on a trolley. The cart strap pass through means that remains the case when the bag is on a cart.

Grab handles top and bottom, make maneuvering this bag straightforward while a comfortable single strap makes for easy carrying when required. Available in three stylish colors, it’s also a nice-looking bag that will give you confidence on the fairways.

TaylorMade Deluxe Waterproof Cart Bag

Lightweight with excellent waterproofness Fits firmly onto any trolley Waterproof fabric slightly flimsy

The TaylorMade Deluxe Waterproof Cart Bag is a premium product. It offers tremendous protection for your clubs and equipment while providing ample storage for waterproofs and other accessories you might need on a challenging day.

Constructed from a lightweight waterproof fabric and with welded seams and sealed zippers, this is a highly waterproof bag that will stand up to the most extreme elements. It has a 14-way top with integrated, oversized putter well. Combined with three full length dividers, clubs are well separated and easy to organize.

Storage comes in seven sizeable pockets, all easily accessible when the bag is sitting on a trolley or cart. Thanks to the robust design and key lock base system, the bag remains very stable on most trolleys, but a single shoulder strap and well positioned grab handles mean it’s also easily lifted. The TaylorMade Deluxe Waterproof Cart Bag performs well on all levels – An excellent lightweight but stable offering that will protect your kit in all weathers.

TaylorMade Tour Staff Bag

Ultimate in storage Looks fantastic Pretty hefty at 5.1kg

There’s nothing like a Tour bag for the ultimate in equipment management. There’s a reason these bags are used by the world’s best players – they offer the ultimate in protection, storage and accessibility. This Stealth design is one of the best tour golf bags money can buy and has been designed with input from TaylorMade Tour professionals.

It’s as durable and sturdy a golf bag as you will find and there’s storage for all the equipment you could possibly need, with 12 pockets including two apparel pockets, two velour-lined valuables pockets, plus two hard-shell accessories pockets for added protection. It may be heavier than most, but if you’re strong enough to move it around, or lucky enough to have a caddy – the TaylorMade Tour Staff Bag is tough to beat.

Pencil Bags

TaylorMade Quiver Stand Bag

As light as they come Nice little stand to keep bag up off wet ground Streamlined bag means less storage

This bag is ideal for those who like to travel light. It’s a slim, pencil-style bag that’s supremely lightweight at just 1.4kg and takes up very little room in the boot of a car or in a locker. It’s a perfect choice for the player who wants to walk a quick nine holes or to take half a set out. But, it can easily fit a full set of clubs and there’s storage enough for a waterproof jacket plus a decent amount of accessories.

It’s very comfy to carry thanks to the self adjusting strap while the extended grab handle and short, retractable legs make it easy to quickly lift and move around. There are six pockets providing good storage for a pencil bag and the 5-way top keeps clubs separated nicely. Overall, it’s a nifty little bag that’s perfect for someone looking for a lightweight, minimal carrying option.

How we test golf bags

When it comes to the best golf bags , let alone ones from specific brands like TaylorMade, we take the testing process very seriously. We look to put every product through its paces and then this can inform our reviews and buying advice, which therefore best informs you. Every member of the Golf Monthly team is an avid golfer and as such, knows what does and doesn't make for good golf bag.

As far as our methodology goes, we review all products properly, which means we have used each and every feature. We do this by using bags over a number of rounds and in different conditions because this helps us gauge performance on things like - ease of use, comfort, waterproofing, stability and so on. We should also mention that even in brand specific guides, no manufacturer can buy a good review because we tell it how it is.

What to consider when buying a golf bag

There are several key factors to consider when thinking about buying a golf bag and we have gone into those below...

Bag Type - Put simply what kind of bag do you want? Do you want a stand bag? Or a cart model? Or perhaps a pencil model? All of these types of bag have their positives and negatives and you should think about what you think is important to your golf.

Stand bags tend to be lightweight and comfortable because they are designed to be carried. As a result they do require more effort to use and the storage tends to be a little less when compared with cart models.

However, that being said there are several stand bags above that can also be used on golf carts as well so maybe that is a way of killing two birds with one stone.

Cart bags tend to be larger and therefore offer more storage, whilst they are usually designed specifically for carts as well. The main negative is they are just bulkier and have to be taken off the cart before and after the round, whereas stand bags offer a bit more freedom. Pencil bags are the lightest and most convenient for quick rounds but don't provide all that much storage so weigh up the pros and cons of each and then pick accordingly.

Storage - Storage is important in golf these days because a good golf bag has to offer pockets for lots of different things as we mentioned above. Cart bags tend to have larger pockets because they are just that, larger. They also require less effort to use too which means players are able to carry more stuff with them if needed. Stand bags on the other hand usually have enough to house the essentials.

As such have a think about how much gear you want to take onto the golf course, and pick a bag accordingly.

Waterproofing - If you live or golf somewhere that gets a lot of rain then this is a no-brainer really, get a bag that offers protection from the rain. Whereas if you don't, then this factor won't be as important. We should acknowledge that some models above are better than others in this regard because they have been designed as such.

Weight - Across all types of bag, weight is important. Stand bags obviously have to be lightweight because players will be carrying them on their backs and shoulders all day, whilst cart bags should also have a degree of lightness too so they are easy to maneuver on the golf course, and from the car to the cart itself. Thankfully brands like TaylorMade make lightweight models across its range of bags.

Looks - How do you want your golf bag to look? Whether it be a stand or cart model, brands try their best to create design aesthetics that stand out, or blend in on the golf course. Therefore have a think about which models you like the look of, or if some bags have different color schemes. We think TaylorMade make some of the best looking bags in the game and in lots of colors as well so just pick a model that you like the look of.

Budget - Our final factor to consider is of course price. There are golf bags at every single price point so if you want to go for a premium cart model you can, or if you want a cheap stand bag you can also do that too.

