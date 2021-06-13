Cancel
Akron, OH

Akron Art Museum to hold its annual auction in August

Terrence Jacobs
 10 days ago

Akron Art Museum

Akron Art Museum will present its 25th Annual Auction on August 28. The museum has been annually holding the auction to support thousands of children and adults in the community as part of its outreach program.

This year's auction will be an evening filled with a showcase of contemporary arts, great food, and extraordinary wines from DAOU Family Estates. It will be held in Beatrice Knapp McDowell Grand Lobby. The museum expects 200 community leaders, art lovers, and fine wine and gourmet dining enthusiasts to attend the event.

For prospective sponsors, a downloadable Sponsorship Packet is available on the official website of Akron Art Museum at www.akronartmuseum.org. Information about the order of the auction, prior and post events are also available on the packet.

Akron Art Museum is a modern and contemporary art museum whose mission is to enrich applied arts by promoting awareness, interest, appreciation, education, and participation in arts produced since 1850. The museum has been through a renovation due to a fire disaster and some building expansions until it becomes what it is now.

Akron Art Museum was initially the Akron Art Institute before it changed its name in 1980. The museum is located at 1 South High Street Akron, OH, and regularly opens every Thursday to Saturday.

To purchase tickets or for more information regarding the event, you can contact Katie Casenhiser, Development Officer/Events at kcasenhiser@AkronArtMuseum.org. To get more information on membership fees and other events held by the museum, please visit its official website.

