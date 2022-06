NEW YORK - It's a day for many people to relax on the Memorial Day holiday, but it's important to remember what the day is really all about. Monday we honor those who died in military service for our country. At Arlington National Cemetery, President Joe Biden attended a ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown soldier, where remains of soldiers who could not be identified are kept. After a laying a wreath there, Biden spoke to families about the heartache of the day. "Memorial Day is always a day where pain and pride are mixed together. We all know it sitting here. Jill and...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO