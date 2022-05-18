ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Father's Day Food Gifts for Every Dad

By David Watsky
CNET
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. No two dads take the exact same approach to cooking and eating. If...

Mashed

The Surprising Way Empty Egg Cartons Can Help When You're Grilling

Grilling season is the reason our summer taste buds shake off their hibernation and get ready for all the delicious dishes we throw on the warm grates to eat at backyard gatherings and celebrations. There's just something about those toasty days that makes them pair beautifully with recipes that are perfect for the grill. According to the NPD Group, looking at data from April 2020 to February 2021 shows that 14 million grills and smokers were sold in less than a year, and almost two-thirds were gas or charcoal grills. So clearly, the grilling bug has bitten a lot of people.
RECIPES
Engadget

What we bought: Why Daily Harvest became my go-to meal delivery service

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Like many people, my food insecurity got pretty serious in April 2020....
INDUSTRY
Food & Wine

Chef Michael Symon Just Revealed His Secret to a Sparkling Dutch Oven

When it comes to versatile cookware, Dutch ovens are at the top of our list. You can use them for boiling, braising, frying, baking, and everything in between. They can handle blazing temperatures in the oven, high-heat flames on the stovetop, or switch to storage in the fridge, which is why chefs and home cooks use them on the regular.
FOOD & DRINKS
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Costco Fans Can't Get Enough Of This Unique Barbecue Sauce

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Summer is barbecue season. And though the best brand of barbecue sauce according to 48% of people polled by Mashed was Sweet Baby Ray's, there are so many varieties to choose from and so many new types that come out every year — it's hard to limit the pantry to being stocked with just one bottle.
FOOD & DRINKS
CNET

The Best Waffle Makers to Buy in 2022

CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Whether you've got an affinity for all things Dutch, or just love some good old-fashioned comfort food, there are few things better than fresh, fluffy homemade waffle. It could be the delicious melted butter and maple syrup dripping from all the nooks and crannies, or perhaps it's that perfect balance between a crispy exterior and a soft, fluffy interior. Or maybe you just enjoy the versatility of a waffle maker, which can crisp up practically anything you want.
SHOPPING
CNET

Don't Bother Leaving Home. Enjoy a Drink (Responsibly) and Get Alcohol Delivered

CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. You no longer need to go out to have a good time. There are some reputable liquor delivery services that make getting alcohol delivered to your door simple. Plus, you get a larger selection of beer, wine, spirits, hard seltzer and any other adult beverages you want. For the unaware, many of these booze delivery services work similarly to Uber Eats or GrubHub, sourcing inventory from local liquor stores and then dispatching on-demand delivery drivers to deliver the goods to you. The best alcohol delivery services will often be able to get your items to you in an hour or less.
DRINKS
CNET

6 Best Tea Subscriptions for National Tea Day

CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. No matter how you take your tea, National Tea Day (May 21) is as...
DRINKS
CNET

Best Grill for 2022

CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Grilling your food not only enriches the flavor, making it taste even better, but it's also a healthier alternative to frying. If you've been looking to enhance your diet plan with some tasty grilled options, our picks for the best grills on the market right now (as well as our guide to pellet, charcoal and gas grill types) can help you figure out which kind is best for you. This guide is designed for everyone, from first-time buyers to seasoned vets looking to upgrade. After all, there are a lot of grill types to consider, including gas grills, traditional charcoal grills, heat-loving kamado grills, infrared grills, portable grills and more.
LIFESTYLE
CNET

For a Relaxing Vacation, Let Iceland's Horses Write Work Emails for You

No need to worry about answering work emails while you're on vacation in Iceland. One of the country's communication-savvy Icelandic horses can do it for you. A creative campaign from tourism body Visit Iceland promises to "OutHorse Your Email" so you're free to unplug and visit the Nordic country's mountains, waterfalls and fjords uninterrupted.
ANIMALS

