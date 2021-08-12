Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Astronaut Experiences

spacecenter.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe offer two ways to interact with astronauts at Space Center Houston. Each option provides the opportunity to hear first-hand space exploration stories from a NASA astronaut. Our astronaut experiences include Breakfast with an Astronaut and Astronaut Mission Memories. Find out what each experience offers, explore the astronaut schedule, and...

spacecenter.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wolfgang Puck
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Exploration#The Astronauts#Q A#Danish#Discovery Circle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Russia Blames American Astronaut for Mysterious Space Station Hole

The strange case of a mysterious hole discovered in a Soyuz capsule attached to the International Space Station back in 2018 has taken a troubling turn as an official with the Russian space agency now says that the damage was intentionally caused by an American astronaut. The bold accusation reportedly came by way of an article from the Russian news agency TASS. In the piece, an anonymous "high ranking" official with the Russian space agency put forward a rather elaborate scenario for how the curious hole, which measured approximately 2 millimeters in diameter, in the Soyuz capsule came to be and pointed the finger at American astronaut Serena Auñón-Chancello as the alleged culprit.
Fontana, CAFontana Herald News

Local astronaut will be special guest at Fontana event

Commander Victor Glover Jr., an Inland Empire native, is a U.S. Navy aviator and astronaut assigned to NASA. On Sept. 18, he is scheduled to attend the Chillin’ N Grillin’ “UNITY in commUNITY” BBQ ComPITition at Fontana Park’s Sports Pavilion next to the Jessie Turner Center. Commander Glover was born...
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceNews.com

Astronauts conduct second Chinese space station spacewalk

HELSINKI — Chinese astronauts Nie Haisheng and Liu Boming embarked on a second Shenzhou-12 spacewalk late Thursday to carry out work on a space station robotic arm. Shenzhou-12 mission commander Nie opened the hatch of the Tianhe module at 8:38 p.m. Eastern Aug. 19 to begin a planned near seven-hour extravehicular activity, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) said.
IndustrySpaceRef

Enhanced Diet May Help Astronauts Adapt to Spaceflight

Fresh whole fruits and other food items float around NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy, who on Expedition 63 participated in a study to gauge how an enhanced diet affected his physiology. Credits: NASA. Eating healthily benefits the human body, both on Earth and in space. Just as a healthy diet can...
AgriculturePosted by
The Counter

Gardening could be an essential part of astronaut self-care

Indoor farming is helping an isolated NASA crew thrive in Antarctica, and could reap future psychological benefits for space explorers. Polar night is finally over at Neumayer Station III, a remote research station perched on Antarctica’s Ekstrom Ice Shelf. For almost 64 days, the 10 members of the skeleton winter crew, the overwinterers—a cook, a doctor, and eight engineers and researchers—did not see the sun. For those 63 days, 23 hours, and 18 minutes, perpetual darkness was broken only by brief periods of twilight, when the sun approached but did not rise above the horizon. Average temperatures in June and July fluctuate between 0 and -24 degrees Fahrenheit, and the station is often pounded by winds that can exceed 100 kilometers per hour. A webcam of the station feeds photos to a livestream every 10 minutes, but during snowstorms it may not be possible to see the station at all.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Space.com

In photos: The astronauts of Expedition 65 to the International Space Station

Expedition 65 is the 65th long-duration crewed mission to the International Space Station (ISS) and one of the busiest yet. The mission began on April 17, 2021 with seven crewmembers on board the orbiting lab: the three-person crew of the Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft and four astronauts with SpaceX's Crew-1 mission. When a second SpaceX Crew Dragon vehicle arrived with four additional Crew-2 astronauts on April 24, it brought the ISS population up to 11 inhabitants — almost double the typical crew size.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Axios

Introducing How it Happened Season Two: The Next Astronauts

In How it Happened: The Next Astronauts, Axios space reporter Miriam Kramer follows the first space flight to orbit without professional astronauts. Kramer will take listeners inside the story of the Inspiration4 mission, which SpaceX aims to launch on Sept. 15. The podcast will chronicle the selection of these four...
Arkansas StateSpaceRef

Arkansas, Florida Students to Hear from Space Station Astronauts

Students in Arkansas and Florida will have opportunities this week to hear from astronauts aboard the International Space Station. The Earth-to-space calls will air live on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency’s website. On Wednesday, Aug. 18, NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough will answer prerecorded video questions from students...
Aerospace & Defensedallassun.com

NASA delivers pizza to Space Station astronauts

A supply rocket sent to the International Space Station included not only space station necessities, but also a pizza delivery for seven astronauts. Along with pizza, the 8,200-pound shipment also included fresh apples, tomatoes and kiwi, along with a pizza kit and cheese smorgasbord for the seven astronauts. This is...
Aerospace & Defensetexomashomepage.com

Boeing astronaut capsule grounded for months by valve issue

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Boeing’s astronaut capsule is grounded for months and possibly even until next year because of a vexing valve problem. Boeing and NASA officials said Friday that the Starliner capsule will be removed from the top of its rocket and returned to its Kennedy Space Center hangar for more extensive repairs.
Bradenton, FLArkansas Online

Piece of Apollo history on display from astronaut's family

BRADENTON, Fla. -- Fifty years after the Apollo 15 crew visited the moon, members of the family of astronaut Jim Irwin, the lunar module pilot who also drove the lunar rover, unveiled his NASA Ambassador of Exploration Award at The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature. The award, which includes...
Aerospace & DefenseTaylor Daily Press

NASA helps an astronaut after blazing Russian accusations

On Friday afternoon, NASA retracted the Russian state news service’s personal attacks on NASA astronaut Serena Onion Chancellor. “NASA astronauts, including Serena Onion Chancellor, are highly respected, serve their country and make an invaluable contribution to the agency,” Kathy Luders costume:, chief of human spaceflight for NASA. “We stand behind Serena and her professional behavior and do not believe these allegations are credible,” he added.
Friendswood, TXHouston Chronicle

City of Friendswood honors Space Station astronaut

Until Aug. 12, the last time Friendswood Mayor Mike Foreman had handed a fellow astronaut something, he had to be careful that it wouldn’t float around due to the weightlessness of space. On Aug. 12, , Foremanstood beside a current astronaut in Friendswood City Council chambers handing him things that...
SportsVoice of America

Astronaut Olympics and Out-of-This-World Pizza Delivery

Astronauts aboard the International Space Station hold unsanctioned Summer Olympics. Plus, Perseverance comes up short, and a pizza delivery that’s out of this world. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi has the Week in Space. Produced by: Arash Arabasadi. Camera: AP/REUTERS/NASA TV/NASA/JPL-CALTECH/MSSS/ NASA/JPL-CALTECH/NASA/GODDARD/SVS/CLEAN AIR TASK FORCE.
Aerospace & Defensespacecenter.org

Artemis astronaut feature: Raja Chari

Last year, NASA named the first Artemis astronauts. The mission to return to the Moon begins with the first Artemis flight scheduled to launch later this year. We are featuring each of the Artemis astronauts to help you get to know these pioneering explorers. This week meet Raja Chari. He’s...
Aerospace & DefenseBBC

Space: Pizza and slime sent to astronauts on ISS

A rocket carrying pizza and slime is on its way to the International Space Station (ISS). It's the latest delivery heading up to drop off supplies, equipment and science experiments for the crew on board. The Cygnus spacecraft, with all the supplies on it, is on the Antares rocket which...
Sportshazard-herald.com

Zero-G gymnastics? Watch astronauts spoof the Olympics

The Olympic Games transcend gravity and Earthly boundaries. Watch astronauts from around the world compete in their own version of the Games on the International Space Station, including events such as synchronized space swimming.
AstronomyUSC News

From artist to astronaut, this USC alum is on a mission to Mars

A mission to Mars is just one of the many out-of-this-world pit stops for USC Roski School of Art and Design alum Richelle Gribble. “I am an expeditionary artist, and my art is my passport,” she said. “I travel to far-reaching and unassuming places to reflect where humanity, technology and the environment collide.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy