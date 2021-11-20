Ohio State Football Schedule: Historical classic lines up Buckeyes vs Michigan Wolverines in Week 13

Ohio State football schedule this week

Week 13 – @ Michigan Wolverines

Date Time (ET) TV Saturday, Nov. 27 12:00 PM FOX

Spread: Ohio State -13.5 (via DraftKings )

Ohio State -13.5 (via DraftKings ) Moneyline: Ohio State -560; Michigan +360

Ohio State -560; Michigan +360 Over/under : TBD

Michigan gave Jim Harbaugh a sort of backhanded contract extension , cutting his base salary in half before incentives prior to the start of the year. That’s in large part because the Wolverines can’t get it done in big games, and they haven’t beaten Ohio State since 2011. Until the talent gap is closed, expect the Buckeyes’ dominance to continue.

Week 13 prediction: Ohio State 42, Michigan 24

Ohio State football schedule predictions, roster outlook

(4) Ohio State has a 10-1 record in the 2021 college football season.

The Buckeyes’ bye was Week 7, and is set between Big Ten matchups vs. Maryland and at Indiana (Oct. 9 and Oct. 23).

Sportsnaut predicts Ohio State will end the regular season with an 11-1 record .

Ohio State football roster outlook

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

All our predictions are based on the Buckeyes starting these key players:

QB – C.J. Stroud

RB – TreVeyon Henderson, Master Teague III, Miyan Williams

WR – Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba

TE – Jeremy Ruckert, Cade Stover

Redshirt freshman C.J. Stroud takes over at quarterback after winning a competition over Jack Miller and true frosh Kyle McCord. After Quinn Ewers decided to forgo his senior year of high school and come to Columbus a year early, though, things may get complicated on the QB depth chart if Stroud doesn’t perform.

Nevertheless, Stroud had a stellar performance in the Spring Game, and can proficiently spread the ball around to a trio of excellent receivers in Olave, Wilson and Smith-Njigba.

Week 1 – Ohio State won 45-31 @ Minnesota Golden Gophers

When: Thursday, Sept. 2 @ 8 PM on FOX

Thursday, Sept. 2 @ 8 PM on FOX Spread: Ohio State -14 (via DraftKings )

Ohio State -14 (via DraftKings ) Moneyline: Minnesota +460; Ohio State -650

Minnesota +460; Ohio State -650 Sportsnaut Prediction: Ohio State 34, Minnesota 17

After trailing at halftime against the unranked Golden Gophers, Ohio State was able to pull away by outscoring Minnesota 35-17 in the final two quarters. Making his first career start, C.J. Stroud tallied four touchdowns on the ground. Meanwhile, Miyan Williams went for 125 yards on the ground. All-American Chris Olave scored two touchdowns while racking up 117 receiving yards.

Week 2 – Ohio State lost 35-28 vs. Oregon Ducks

Spread: Ohio State -14.5 (via DraftKings )

Ohio State -14.5 (via DraftKings ) Moneyline: Oregon +460; Ohio State -650

Oregon +460; Ohio State -650 Sportsnaut Prediction: Ohio State 42, Oregon 24

Kayvon Thibodeaux is projected to be a high first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, so after his injury suffered in Week 1, it seemed like the Buckeyes were a lock to win this. Oregon had other ideas. The Ducks absolutely stuck it to Ohio State, and even though C.J. Stroud threw for 484 yards, it wasn’t enough. It’s quite obvious the Bucks’ defense is going to be a serious issue if they don’t clean things up fast.

Week 3 – Ohio State won 41-20 vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane

When: Saturday, Sept. 18 @ 3:30 PM on FS1

Saturday, Sept. 18 @ 3:30 PM on FS1 Spread: Ohio State -24.5

Ohio State -24.5 Moneyline: Tulsa +1200; Ohio State -2500

Tulsa +1200; Ohio State -2500 Over/under: 61

61 Sportsnaut prediction: Ohio State 38, Tulsa 20

Any chance Tulsa could’ve had against the Buckeyes went out the window when Zaven Collins declared for the 2021 NFL Draft. Collins went to the Arizona Cardinals as the 16th overall pick, and left a massive void in the Golden Hurricane defense. TreVeyon Henderson ran for 277 yards and three scores to drive Ohio State’s victory.

Week 4 – Ohio State defeated the Akron Zips, 59-7

When: Saturday, Sept. 25 at 7:30

Saturday, Sept. 25 at 7:30 Spread: Ohio State -49.5

Ohio State -49.5 Over/under: 67.5

67.5 Sportsnaut prediction: Ohio State 70, Akron 0

Ohio State had no trouble against Akron on Saturday, even with a backup quarterback starting. The Buckeyes hung 38 points on the Zips by halftime and then took the foot off the gas. It’s an expected win for Ohio State, but there are big games looming in the months to come.

Week 5 – Ohio State beats Rutgers Scarlet Knights 52-13

When: Saturday, Oct. 2 at 3:30 PM

Saturday, Oct. 2 at 3:30 PM Spread: Ohio State -15 (DraftKings)

Ohio State -15 (DraftKings) Moneyline: Ohio State (-720); Rutgers (+500)

Ohio State (-720); Rutgers (+500) Over/Under: 57.5

57.5 Sportsnaut prediction: Ohio State 45, Rutgers 17

Ohio State, as predicted, crushed the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 52-13. The Buckeyes dominated from start to finish, especially on offense. After missing a game to nurse a shoulder injury, C.J. Stroud got back on track, throwing five touchdowns in the win.

Week 6 – Ohio State wins vs. Maryland Terrapins 66-17

When: Saturday, Oct. 9 at 12:00 PM

Saturday, Oct. 9 at 12:00 PM Spread: Ohio State -21

Ohio State -21 Moneyline: Maryland +800; Ohio State -1400

Maryland +800; Ohio State -1400 Over/under: 71

71 Sportsnaut prediction: Ohio State 49, Maryland 21

In a game that was never close, C.J. Stroud continued to star, throwing five touchdowns along with 406 passing yards. TreVeyon Henderson got going after a slow first half to finish over 100 yards on the ground. Maryland’s defense stood no chance against the powerhouse that is Ohio State.

WEEK 7 BYE

Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Master Teague III (33) against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2021 CFP National Championship Game. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Week 8 – Buckeyes win 54-7 against Indiana Hoosiers

When: Saturday, Oct. 23 at 7:30 PM

Saturday, Oct. 23 at 7:30 PM Spread: Ohio State -21 (via DraftKings )

Ohio State -21 (via DraftKings ) Moneyline: Ohio State -1300; Indiana +750

Ohio State -1300; Indiana +750 Over/under: 59.5

59.5 Sportsnaut prediction: Ohio State 42, Indiana 24

With C.J. Stroud and TreVeyon Henderson on a roll, Indiana stood no chance in this one. The Buckeyes dominated from start to finish, even scoring 30 points in the second quarter.

Week 9 – Buckeyes win 33-24 over Penn State

When: Saturday, Oct. 30 at 7:30 PM on ABC

Saturday, Oct. 30 at 7:30 PM on ABC Spread: Ohio State -18.5 (via DraftKings )

Ohio State -18.5 (via DraftKings ) Moneyline: Penn State +650; Ohio State -1100

Penn State +650; Ohio State -1100 Over/under: 61

61 Sportsnaut prediction: Ohio State 34, Penn State 21

Doing what they’ve done all year, the Buckeyes’ TreVeyon Henderson ran over the Nittany Lion defense for 152 yards and a touchdown, and CJ Stroud made enough plays to pull out the win.

Week 10 – Buckeyes win 26-17 over Nebraska Cornhuskers

When: Saturday, Nov. 6 at 12:00 PM

Saturday, Nov. 6 at 12:00 PM Spread: Ohio State -14.5

Ohio State -14.5 Moneyline: Buckeyes -675; Cornhuskers +475

Buckeyes -675; Cornhuskers +475 Over/under: 67.5

67.5 Sportsnaut prediction: Ohio State 35, Nebraska 14

While the Adrian Martinez-led Cornhuskers made things interesting thanks to career-best numbers from Samori Toure, the Buckeyes proved to be too tall of a task. CJ Stroud threw for 405 passing yards, with 240 going to Jaxon Smith-Njiba.

Week 11 – Buckeyes win 59-31 over Purdue Boilermakers

When: Saturday, Nov. 13 at 3:30 PM

Saturday, Nov. 13 at 3:30 PM Spread: Ohio State -21 (via DraftKings )

Ohio State -21 (via DraftKings ) Moneyline: Purdue +800; Ohio State -1400

Purdue +800; Ohio State -1400 Over/under: 63

63 Sportsnaut prediction: Ohio State 41, Purdue 10

While Purdue has one of the nation’s top pass rushers in George Karlaftis, Ohio State has a much deeper roster. Stroud was on point and had the offense rolling. It was a key win to help keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive.

Week 12 – Buckeyes win 56-7 over Michigan State Spartans

When: Saturday, Nov. 20 at 12:00 PM

Saturday, Nov. 20 at 12:00 PM Spread: Ohio State -19 (via DraftKings )

Ohio State -19 (via DraftKings ) Moneyline: Michigan State +700; Ohio State -1200

Michigan State +700; Ohio State -1200 Over/under: 67.5

67.5 Sportsnaut prediction: Ohio State 49, Michigan State 32

CJ Stroud was immaculate, taking on the Spartan defense, getting out to a 49-0 lead by halftime. Michigan State had no answer for the Buckeyes’ talented receiving corps, this one was over by kickoff.

Ohio State football schedule predictions

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (14) scores a rushing touchdown during the fourth quarter of a NCAA Division I football game between the Michigan State Spartans and the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan. Credit: Joshua A. Bickel/Columbus Dispatch via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Ohio State Buckeyes record prediction: 11-1

