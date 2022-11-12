Ohio State Football Schedule: Buckeyes strive for perfection against Maryland
Ohio State football schedule: Week 12
Week 12 – Ohio State @ Maryland Terrapins
|Date:
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Sat. Nov. 19
|Ohio State Buckeyes @ Maryland Terrapins
|TBD
|ABC
- Ohio State vs Maryland spread: Ohio State -TBD
- Ohio State vs Maryland moneyline: TBD
- Sportsnaut’s prediction: Ohio State 46, Maryland 28
Heisman Watch 2022: Latest Heisman odds, Week 11 Heisman Trophy rankings
Ohio State football schedule predictions, roster outlook
Ohio State football roster outlook
All our predictions are based on the Buckeyes starting these key players:
- QB – C.J. Stroud , Kyle McCord
- RB – TreVeyon Henderson, Miyan Williams, Evan Pryor
- WR – Marvin Harrison Jr., Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Emeka Egbuka, Julian Fleming, Xavier Johnson, Jayden Ballard
- TE – Cade Stover, Mitch Rossi, Joe Royer
Related: Top 10 college football quarterbacks: See where C.J. Stroud ranks
Ohio State football scores
Week 1 – Ohio State takes down Fighting Irish 21-10
|Date:
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Sat, Sept. 3
|Ohio State Buckeyes 21, Notre Dame Fighting Irish 10
|7:30 PM
|ABC
Week 2 – Ohio State cruise in 45-12 victory over Arkansas State Red Wolves
|Date:
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Sat, Sept. 10
|Ohio State Buckeyes 45, Arkansas State Red Wolves 12
|12:00 PM
|BIG10
Find out where Ohio State lands in our latest college football rankings
Week 3 – Ohio State soars past Toledo Rockets 77-21
|Date:
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Sat, Sept. 17
|Ohio State Buckeyes 77, Toledo Rockets 21
|7:00 PM
|FOX
Week 4 – Ohio State take down Big Ten rivals, defeat Wisconsin Badgers 52-21
|Date:
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Sat, Sept. 24
|Ohio State Buckeyes 52, Wisconsin Badgers 21
|7:30 PM
|ABC
Week 5 – Ohio State wins battle with Rutgers Scarlet Knights
|Date:
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Sat, Oct. 1
|Ohio State Buckeyes 49, Rutgers Scarlet Knights 10
|3:30 PM
|Big Ten
Highest-paid college football coaches 2022: Mel Tucker, Jimbo Fisher contracts are backfiring
Week 6 – Ohio State crushes Michigan State Spartans
|Date:
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Sat, Oct. 8
|Ohio State Buckeyes 49, Michigan State Spartans 20
|4 PM
|ABC
Week 7 BYE
Week 8 – Ohio State dominates Iowa Hawkeyes in second half
|Date:
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Sat, Oct. 22
|Ohio State Buckeyes 54, Iowa Hawkeyes 10
|12 PM
|FOX
Click here to view the college football games today and stay up to date with the NCAA football schedule
Week 9 – Ohio State prove too scary for Penn State Nittany Lions
|Date:
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Sat, Oct. 29
|Ohio State Buckeyes 44, Penn State Nittany Lions 31
|12 PM
|FOX
Week 10 – Ohio State comes back to beat Northwestern Wildcats
|Date:
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Sat, Nov. 5
|Ohio State Buckeyes 21, Northwestern Wildcats 7
|12 PM
|ABC
Week 11 – Ohio State soars past Indiana Hoosiers
|Date:
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Sat, Nov. 12
|Ohio State Buckeyes 56, Indiana Hoosiers 14
|12 PM
|FOX
Is The ‘Shoe the best stadium in college football? See our list of top 20 NCAA venues and where Ohio State’s home ranks
Ohio State football schedule
Week 13 – Ohio State vs Michigan Wolverines
|Date:
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Sat, Nov. 26
|Michigan Wolverines @ Ohio State Buckeyes
|12:00 PM
|FOX
- Sportsnaut’s prediction: Ohio State 34, Michigan 27
Ohio State schedule prediction: 12-0
The Buckeyes will once again be one of the best programs in the nation. With a high-powered offense led by a true Heisman candidate to go along with defensive playmakers Zach Harrison and Denzel Burke, few of their opponents stand a chance when going toe-to-toe with Ohio State this season.Also Read:
Most Heisman Trophy winners from college football’s elite schools
More must-reads:
Comments / 14