Ohio State Football Schedule: Buckeyes strive for perfection against Maryland

Ohio State football schedule: Week 12

Week 12 – Ohio State @ Maryland Terrapins

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Sat. Nov. 19 Ohio State Buckeyes @ Maryland Terrapins TBD ABC

Ohio State vs Maryland spread: Ohio State -TBD

Ohio State vs Maryland moneyline: TBD

TBD Sportsnaut’s prediction: Ohio State 46, Maryland 28

Ohio State football schedule predictions, roster outlook

Ohio State football roster outlook

All our predictions are based on the Buckeyes starting these key players:

QB – C.J. Stroud , Kyle McCord

RB – TreVeyon Henderson, Miyan Williams, Evan Pryor

WR – Marvin Harrison Jr., Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Emeka Egbuka, Julian Fleming, Xavier Johnson, Jayden Ballard

TE – Cade Stover, Mitch Rossi, Joe Royer

Ohio State football scores

Week 1 – Ohio State takes down Fighting Irish 21-10

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Sat, Sept. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes 21, Notre Dame Fighting Irish 10 7:30 PM ABC

Week 2 – Ohio State cruise in 45-12 victory over Arkansas State Red Wolves

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Sat, Sept. 10 Ohio State Buckeyes 45, Arkansas State Red Wolves 12 12:00 PM BIG10

Week 3 – Ohio State soars past Toledo Rockets 77-21

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Sat, Sept. 17 Ohio State Buckeyes 77, Toledo Rockets 21 7:00 PM FOX

Week 4 – Ohio State take down Big Ten rivals, defeat Wisconsin Badgers 52-21

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Sat, Sept. 24 Ohio State Buckeyes 52, Wisconsin Badgers 21 7:30 PM ABC

Week 5 – Ohio State wins battle with Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Sat, Oct. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes 49, Rutgers Scarlet Knights 10 3:30 PM Big Ten

Week 6 – Ohio State crushes Michigan State Spartans

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Sat, Oct. 8 Ohio State Buckeyes 49, Michigan State Spartans 20 4 PM ABC

Week 7 BYE

Week 8 – Ohio State dominates Iowa Hawkeyes in second half

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Sat, Oct. 22 Ohio State Buckeyes 54, Iowa Hawkeyes 10 12 PM FOX

Week 9 – Ohio State prove too scary for Penn State Nittany Lions

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Sat, Oct. 29 Ohio State Buckeyes 44, Penn State Nittany Lions 31 12 PM FOX

Week 10 – Ohio State comes back to beat Northwestern Wildcats

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Sat, Nov. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes 21, Northwestern Wildcats 7 12 PM ABC

Week 11 – Ohio State soars past Indiana Hoosiers

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Sat, Nov. 12 Ohio State Buckeyes 56, Indiana Hoosiers 14 12 PM FOX

Ohio State football schedule

Week 13 – Ohio State vs Michigan Wolverines

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Sat, Nov. 26 Michigan Wolverines @ Ohio State Buckeyes 12:00 PM FOX

Sportsnaut’s prediction: Ohio State 34, Michigan 27

Ohio State schedule prediction: 12-0

The Buckeyes will once again be one of the best programs in the nation. With a high-powered offense led by a true Heisman candidate to go along with defensive playmakers Zach Harrison and Denzel Burke, few of their opponents stand a chance when going toe-to-toe with Ohio State this season.

