Columbus, OH

Ohio State Football Schedule: Buckeyes’ Big Ten conference play continues against Rutgers

By Andrew Buller-Russ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zuUsg_0aFbiJyo00

Ohio State football schedule: Week 5 – Ohio State vs Rutgers

Week 5 – Ohio State vs Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Date: Game Time (ET) TV
Sat, Oct. 1 Rutgers Scarlet Knights @ Ohio State Buckeyes 3:30 PM Big Ten
  • Ohio State vs Rutgers spread: Ohio State -18.5
  • Ohio State vs Rutgers moneyline: Ohio State -1100
  • Sportsnaut’s prediction: Ohio State 45, Rutgers 24
Ohio State football schedule predictions, roster outlook

Ohio State football roster outlook

All our predictions are based on the Buckeyes starting these key players:

  • QB – C.J. Stroud , Kyle McCord
  • RB – TreVeyon Henderson, Miyan Williams, Evan Pryor
  • WR – Marvin Harrison Jr., Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Julian Fleming, Emeka Egbuka, Xavier Johnson, Jayden Ballard
  • TE – Cade Stover, Mitch Rossi, Joe Royer

Ohio State football scores

Week 1 – Ohio State takes down Fighting Irish 21-10

Date: Game Time (ET) TV
Sat, Sept. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes 21, Notre Dame Fighting Irish 10 7:30 PM ABC

Week 2 – Ohio State cruise in 45-12 victory over Arkansas State Red Wolves

Date: Game Time (ET) TV
Sat, Sept. 10 Ohio State Buckeyes 45, Arkansas State Red Wolves 12 12:00 PM BIG10

Week 3 – Ohio State soar past Toledo Rockets 77-21

Date: Game Time (ET) TV
Sat, Sept. 17 Ohio State Buckeyes 77, Toledo Rockets 21 7:00 PM FOX

Week 4 – Ohio State take down Big Ten rivals, defeat Wisconsin Badgers 52-21

Date: Game Time (ET) TV
Sat, Sept. 24 Ohio State Buckeyes 52, Wisconsin Badgers 21 7:30 PM ABC

Ohio State football schedule

Week 6 – Ohio State @ Michigan State Spartans

Date: Game Time (ET) TV
Sat, Oct. 8 Ohio State Buckeyes @ Michigan State Spartans TBD TBD
  • Sportsnaut’s prediction: Ohio State 42, Michigan State 27
Week 7 BYE

Week 8 – Ohio State vs Iowa Hawkeyes

Date: Game Time (ET) TV
Sat, Oct. 22 Iowa Hawkeyes @ Ohio State Buckeyes TBD TBD
  • Sportsnaut’s prediction: Ohio State 31, Iowa 14

Week 9 – Ohio State @ Penn State Nittany Lions

Date: Game Time (ET) TV
Sat, Oct. 29 Ohio State Buckeyes @ Penn State Nittany Lions TBD TBD
  • Sportsnaut’s prediction: Ohio State 41, Penn State 31

Week 10 – Ohio State @ Northwestern Wildcats

Date: Game Time (ET) TV
Sat, Nov. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes @ Northwestern Wildcats TBD TBD
  • Sportsnaut’s prediction: Ohio State 38, Northwestern 20

Week 11 – Ohio State vs Indiana Hoosiers

Date: Game Time (ET) TV
Sat, Nov. 12 Indiana Hoosiers @ Ohio State Buckeyes TBD TBD
  • Sportsnaut’s prediction: Ohio State 54, Indiana 13

Week 12 – Ohio State @ Maryland Terrapins

Date: Game Time (ET) TV
Sat. Nov. 19 Ohio State Buckeyes @ Maryland Terrapins TBD TBD
  • Sportsnaut’s prediction: Ohio State 46, Maryland 28

Week 13 – Ohio State vs Michigan Wolverines

Date: Game Time (ET) TV
Sat, Nov. 26 Michigan Wolverines @ Ohio State Buckeyes 12:00 PM FOX
  • Sportsnaut’s prediction: Ohio State 34, Michigan 27
Ohio State schedule prediction: 12-0

The Buckeyes will once again be one of the best programs in the nation. With a high-powered offense led by a true Heisman candidate to go along with defensive playmakers Zach Harrison and Denzel Burke, few of their opponents stand a chance when going toe-to-toe with Ohio State this season.

