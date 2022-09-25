Ohio State Football Schedule: Buckeyes’ Big Ten conference play continues against Rutgers
Ohio State football schedule: Week 5 – Ohio State vs Rutgers
Week 5 – Ohio State vs Rutgers Scarlet Knights
|Date:
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Sat, Oct. 1
|Rutgers Scarlet Knights @ Ohio State Buckeyes
|3:30 PM
|Big Ten
- Ohio State vs Rutgers spread: Ohio State -18.5
- Ohio State vs Rutgers moneyline: Ohio State -1100
- Sportsnaut’s prediction: Ohio State 45, Rutgers 24
Heisman Watch 2022: Hendon Hooker enters race, evaluating Heisman Trophy candidates after Week 4
Ohio State football schedule predictions, roster outlook
Ohio State football roster outlook
All our predictions are based on the Buckeyes starting these key players:
- QB – C.J. Stroud , Kyle McCord
- RB – TreVeyon Henderson, Miyan Williams, Evan Pryor
- WR – Marvin Harrison Jr., Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Julian Fleming, Emeka Egbuka, Xavier Johnson, Jayden Ballard
- TE – Cade Stover, Mitch Rossi, Joe Royer
Ohio State football scores
Week 1 – Ohio State takes down Fighting Irish 21-10
|Date:
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Sat, Sept. 3
|Ohio State Buckeyes 21, Notre Dame Fighting Irish 10
|7:30 PM
|ABC
Week 2 – Ohio State cruise in 45-12 victory over Arkansas State Red Wolves
|Date:
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Sat, Sept. 10
|Ohio State Buckeyes 45, Arkansas State Red Wolves 12
|12:00 PM
|BIG10
Week 3 – Ohio State soar past Toledo Rockets 77-21
|Date:
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Sat, Sept. 17
|Ohio State Buckeyes 77, Toledo Rockets 21
|7:00 PM
|FOX
Week 4 – Ohio State take down Big Ten rivals, defeat Wisconsin Badgers 52-21
|Date:
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Sat, Sept. 24
|Ohio State Buckeyes 52, Wisconsin Badgers 21
|7:30 PM
|ABC
Ohio State football schedule
Week 6 – Ohio State @ Michigan State Spartans
|Date:
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Sat, Oct. 8
|Ohio State Buckeyes @ Michigan State Spartans
|TBD
|TBD
- Sportsnaut’s prediction: Ohio State 42, Michigan State 27
Week 7 BYE
Week 8 – Ohio State vs Iowa Hawkeyes
|Date:
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Sat, Oct. 22
|Iowa Hawkeyes @ Ohio State Buckeyes
|TBD
|TBD
- Sportsnaut’s prediction: Ohio State 31, Iowa 14
Week 9 – Ohio State @ Penn State Nittany Lions
|Date:
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Sat, Oct. 29
|Ohio State Buckeyes @ Penn State Nittany Lions
|TBD
|TBD
- Sportsnaut’s prediction: Ohio State 41, Penn State 31
Week 10 – Ohio State @ Northwestern Wildcats
|Date:
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Sat, Nov. 5
|Ohio State Buckeyes @ Northwestern Wildcats
|TBD
|TBD
- Sportsnaut’s prediction: Ohio State 38, Northwestern 20
Week 11 – Ohio State vs Indiana Hoosiers
|Date:
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Sat, Nov. 12
|Indiana Hoosiers @ Ohio State Buckeyes
|TBD
|TBD
- Sportsnaut’s prediction: Ohio State 54, Indiana 13
Week 12 – Ohio State @ Maryland Terrapins
|Date:
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Sat. Nov. 19
|Ohio State Buckeyes @ Maryland Terrapins
|TBD
|TBD
- Sportsnaut’s prediction: Ohio State 46, Maryland 28
Week 13 – Ohio State vs Michigan Wolverines
|Date:
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Sat, Nov. 26
|Michigan Wolverines @ Ohio State Buckeyes
|12:00 PM
|FOX
- Sportsnaut’s prediction: Ohio State 34, Michigan 27
Ohio State schedule prediction: 12-0
The Buckeyes will once again be one of the best programs in the nation. With a high-powered offense led by a true Heisman candidate to go along with defensive playmakers Zach Harrison and Denzel Burke, few of their opponents stand a chance when going toe-to-toe with Ohio State this season.
