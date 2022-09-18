Ohio State Football Schedule: Buckeyes begin Big Ten play vs Wisconsin
Ohio State football schedule: Week 4 – Ohio State vs Wisconsin
Week 4 – Ohio State vs Wisconsin Badgers
|Date:
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Sat, Sept. 24
|Wisconsin Badgers @ Ohio State Buckeyes
|7:30 PM
|ABC
- Ohio State vs Wisconsin spread: Ohio State -16.5
- Ohio State vs Wisconsin moneyline: TBD
- Sportsnaut’s prediction: Ohio State 34, Wisconsin 21
Usually, it doesn’t matter what defense C.J. Stroud’s Buckeyes take on. That’s not the case with their Big Ten foes coming to Ohio Stadium. The Wisconsin Badgers ranked fourth in the nation, allowing just 16.2 points per game, and they’ve allowed even fewer points through three games this season ( eight points per game ). Expect a lower-scoring bout, but unless Stroud is forced into mistakes, the Buckeyes should still have a convincing win.Also Read:
Ohio State football schedule predictions, roster outlook
Ohio State football roster outlook
All our predictions are based on the Buckeyes starting these key players:
- QB – C.J. Stroud , Kyle McCord
- RB – TreVeyon Henderson, Miyan Williams, Evan Pryor
- WR – Marvin Harrison Jr., Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Julian Fleming, Emeka Egbuka, Xavier Johnson, Jayden Ballard
- TE – Cade Stover, Mitch Rossi, Joe Royer
Ohio State football scores
Week 1 – Ohio State takes down Fighting Irish 21-10
|Date:
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Sat, Sept. 3
|Ohio State Buckeyes 21, Notre Dame Fighting Irish 10
|7:30 PM
|ABC
While Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s injury marred the day in a way, the Buckeyes couldn’t have started their season off any better after emerging from a tough opponent such as Notre Dame with such a convincing victory. Despite facing an early deficit, Ryan Day’s squad held together and even shut out the Fighting Irish in the second half.
Week 2 – Ohio State cruise in 45-12 victory over Arkansas State Red Wolves
|Date:
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Sat, Sept. 10
|Ohio State Buckeyes 45, Arkansas State Red Wolves 12
|12:00 PM
|BIG10
As expected, the Red Wolves were no match for C.J. Stroud, and Marvin Harrison Jr. With Jaxon Smith-Njigba sidelined due to injury, the Stroud-Harrison duo didn’t miss a beat, connecting seven times for 184 yards and three touchdowns. Yet, the Buckeyes were stout defensively, too, holding Arkansas State to just four field goals on the day.
Week 3 – Ohio State soar past Toledo Rockets 77-21
|Date:
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Sat, Sept. 17
|Ohio State Buckeyes 77, Toledo Rockets 21
|7:00 PM
|FOX
Stroud was once again nearly perfect, completing 81.4% of his passes, leading the Buckeyes on touchdown drives on his first seven possessions before giving way to backup Kyle McCord in the third quarter. Once again, the Stroud to Harrison connection was unstoppable, leading to 102 yards and two touchdowns on six receptions.
Ohio State football schedule
Week 5 – Ohio State vs Rutgers Scarlet Knights
|Date:
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Sat, Oct. 1
|Rutgers Scarlet Knights @ Ohio State Buckeyes
|3:30 PM
|TBD
- Sportsnaut’s prediction: Ohio State 54, Rutgers 17
Week 6 – Ohio State @ Michigan State Spartans
|Date:
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Sat, Oct. 8
|Ohio State Buckeyes @ Michigan State Spartans
|TBD
|TBD
- Sportsnaut’s prediction: Ohio State 42, Michigan State 27
Week 7 BYE
Week 8 – Ohio State vs Iowa Hawkeyes
|Date:
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Sat, Oct. 22
|Iowa Hawkeyes @ Ohio State Buckeyes
|TBD
|TBD
- Sportsnaut’s prediction: Ohio State 31, Iowa 14
Week 9 – Ohio State @ Penn State Nittany Lions
|Date:
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Sat, Oct. 29
|Ohio State Buckeyes @ Penn State Nittany Lions
|TBD
|TBD
- Sportsnaut’s prediction: Ohio State 41, Penn State 31
Week 10 – Ohio State @ Northwestern Wildcats
|Date:
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Sat, Nov. 5
|Ohio State Buckeyes @ Northwestern Wildcats
|TBD
|TBD
- Sportsnaut’s prediction: Ohio State 38, Northwestern 20
Week 11 – Ohio State vs Indiana Hoosiers
|Date:
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Sat, Nov. 12
|Indiana Hoosiers @ Ohio State Buckeyes
|TBD
|TBD
- Sportsnaut’s prediction: Ohio State 54, Indiana 13
Week 12 – Ohio State @ Maryland Terrapins
|Date:
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Sat. Nov. 19
|Ohio State Buckeyes @ Maryland Terrapins
|TBD
|TBD
- Sportsnaut’s prediction: Ohio State 46, Maryland 28
Week 13 – Ohio State vs Michigan Wolverines
|Date:
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Sat, Nov. 26
|Michigan Wolverines @ Ohio State Buckeyes
|12:00 PM
|FOX
- Sportsnaut’s prediction: Ohio State 34, Michigan 27
Ohio State schedule prediction: 12-0
The Buckeyes will once again be one of the best programs in the nation. With a high-powered offense led by a true Heisman candidate to go along with defensive playmakers Zach Harrison and Denzel Burke, few of their opponents stand a chance when going toe-to-toe with Ohio State this season.
