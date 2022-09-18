Ohio State Football Schedule: Buckeyes begin Big Ten play vs Wisconsin

Ohio State football schedule: Week 4 – Ohio State vs Wisconsin

Week 4 – Ohio State vs Wisconsin Badgers

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Sat, Sept. 24 Wisconsin Badgers @ Ohio State Buckeyes 7:30 PM ABC

Ohio State vs Wisconsin spread: Ohio State -16.5

Ohio State -16.5 Ohio State vs Wisconsin moneyline: TBD

TBD Sportsnaut’s prediction: Ohio State 34, Wisconsin 21

Usually, it doesn’t matter what defense C.J. Stroud’s Buckeyes take on. That’s not the case with their Big Ten foes coming to Ohio Stadium. The Wisconsin Badgers ranked fourth in the nation, allowing just 16.2 points per game, and they’ve allowed even fewer points through three games this season ( eight points per game ). Expect a lower-scoring bout, but unless Stroud is forced into mistakes, the Buckeyes should still have a convincing win.

Ohio State football schedule predictions, roster outlook

Ohio State football roster outlook

All our predictions are based on the Buckeyes starting these key players:

QB – C.J. Stroud , Kyle McCord

RB – TreVeyon Henderson, Miyan Williams, Evan Pryor

WR – Marvin Harrison Jr., Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Julian Fleming, Emeka Egbuka, Xavier Johnson, Jayden Ballard

TE – Cade Stover, Mitch Rossi, Joe Royer

Related: Top 10 college football quarterbacks: See where C.J. Stroud ranks

Ohio State football scores

Week 1 – Ohio State takes down Fighting Irish 21-10

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Sat, Sept. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes 21, Notre Dame Fighting Irish 10 7:30 PM ABC

While Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s injury marred the day in a way, the Buckeyes couldn’t have started their season off any better after emerging from a tough opponent such as Notre Dame with such a convincing victory. Despite facing an early deficit, Ryan Day’s squad held together and even shut out the Fighting Irish in the second half.

Week 2 – Ohio State cruise in 45-12 victory over Arkansas State Red Wolves

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Sat, Sept. 10 Ohio State Buckeyes 45, Arkansas State Red Wolves 12 12:00 PM BIG10

As expected, the Red Wolves were no match for C.J. Stroud, and Marvin Harrison Jr. With Jaxon Smith-Njigba sidelined due to injury, the Stroud-Harrison duo didn’t miss a beat, connecting seven times for 184 yards and three touchdowns. Yet, the Buckeyes were stout defensively, too, holding Arkansas State to just four field goals on the day.

Week 3 – Ohio State soar past Toledo Rockets 77-21

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Sat, Sept. 17 Ohio State Buckeyes 77, Toledo Rockets 21 7:00 PM FOX

Stroud was once again nearly perfect, completing 81.4% of his passes, leading the Buckeyes on touchdown drives on his first seven possessions before giving way to backup Kyle McCord in the third quarter. Once again, the Stroud to Harrison connection was unstoppable, leading to 102 yards and two touchdowns on six receptions.

Find out where Ohio State lands in our latest college football rankings

Ohio State football schedule

Week 5 – Ohio State vs Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Sat, Oct. 1 Rutgers Scarlet Knights @ Ohio State Buckeyes 3:30 PM TBD

Sportsnaut’s prediction: Ohio State 54, Rutgers 17

Week 6 – Ohio State @ Michigan State Spartans

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Sat, Oct. 8 Ohio State Buckeyes @ Michigan State Spartans TBD TBD

Sportsnaut’s prediction: Ohio State 42, Michigan State 27

Week 7 BYE

Week 8 – Ohio State vs Iowa Hawkeyes

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Sat, Oct. 22 Iowa Hawkeyes @ Ohio State Buckeyes TBD TBD

Sportsnaut’s prediction: Ohio State 31, Iowa 14

Week 9 – Ohio State @ Penn State Nittany Lions

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Sat, Oct. 29 Ohio State Buckeyes @ Penn State Nittany Lions TBD TBD

Sportsnaut’s prediction: Ohio State 41, Penn State 31

Click here to view the college football games today and stay up to date with every game on the NCAA football schedule

Week 10 – Ohio State @ Northwestern Wildcats

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Sat, Nov. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes @ Northwestern Wildcats TBD TBD

Sportsnaut’s prediction: Ohio State 38, Northwestern 20

Week 11 – Ohio State vs Indiana Hoosiers

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Sat, Nov. 12 Indiana Hoosiers @ Ohio State Buckeyes TBD TBD

Sportsnaut’s prediction: Ohio State 54, Indiana 13

Week 12 – Ohio State @ Maryland Terrapins

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Sat. Nov. 19 Ohio State Buckeyes @ Maryland Terrapins TBD TBD

Sportsnaut’s prediction: Ohio State 46, Maryland 28

Is The ‘Shoe the best stadium in college football? See our list of top 20 NCAA venues and where Ohio State’s home ranks

Week 13 – Ohio State vs Michigan Wolverines

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Sat, Nov. 26 Michigan Wolverines @ Ohio State Buckeyes 12:00 PM FOX

Sportsnaut’s prediction: Ohio State 34, Michigan 27

Ohio State schedule prediction: 12-0

The Buckeyes will once again be one of the best programs in the nation. With a high-powered offense led by a true Heisman candidate to go along with defensive playmakers Zach Harrison and Denzel Burke, few of their opponents stand a chance when going toe-to-toe with Ohio State this season.

More must-reads: