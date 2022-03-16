Ohio State Football Schedule: 2022 opponents

Ohio State football schedule: Opponents for 2022 season

Home: Notre Dame , Arkansas, Toledo, Wisconsin, Rutgers, Iowa, Indiana, Michigan

Away: Michigan State, Penn State, Northwestern, Maryland,

Ohio State football schedule predictions, roster outlook

Ohio State football roster outlook

All our predictions are based on the Buckeyes starting these key players:

QB – C.J. Stroud

RB – TreVeyon Henderson, Miyan Williams, Master Teague III

WR – Marvin Harrison Jr., Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Julian Fleming, Jayden Ballard

TE – Mitch Rossi, Gee Scott Jr.

Ohio State football schedule

Week 1 – Ohio State vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish – Saturday, Sept. 3

Game Time (ET) TV Notre Dame Fighting Irish @ Ohio State Buckeyes TBD TBD

Week 2 – Ohio State vs Arkansas State Red Wolves – Saturday, Sept. 10

Game Time (ET) TV Arkansas State Red Wolves @ Ohio State Buckeyes TBD TBD

Week 3 – Ohio State vs Toledo Rockets – Saturday, Sept. 17

Game Time (ET) TV Toledo Rockets @ Ohio State Buckeyes TBD TBD

Week 4 – Ohio State vs Wisconsin Badgers – Saturday, Sept. 24

Game Time (ET) TV Wisconsin Badgers @ Ohio State Buckeyes TBD TBD

Week 5 – Ohio State vs Rutgers Scarlet Knights – Saturday, Oct. 1

Game Time (ET) TV Rutgers Scarlet Knights @ Ohio State Buckeyes TBD TBD

Week 6 – Ohio State @ Michigan State Spartans – Saturday, Oct. 8

Game Time (ET) TV Ohio State Buckeyes @ Michigan State Spartans TBD TBD

Week 7 BYE

Week 8 – Ohio State vs Iowa Hawkeyes – Saturday, Oct. 22

Game Time (ET) TV Iowa Hawkeyes @ Ohio State Buckeyes TBD TBD

Week 9 – Ohio State @ Penn State Nittany Lions – Saturday, Oct. 29

Game Time (ET) TV Ohio State Buckeyes @ Penn State Nittany Lions TBD TBD

Week 10 – Ohio State @ Northwestern Wildcats – Saturday, Nov. 5

Game Time (ET) TV Ohio State Buckeyes @ Northwestern Wildcats TBD TBD

Week 11 – Ohio State vs Indiana Hoosiers – Saturday, Nov. 12

Game Time (ET) TV Indiana Hoosiers @ Ohio State Buckeyes TBD TBD

Week 12 – Ohio State @ Maryland Terrapins – Saturday, Nov. 19

Game Time (ET) TV Ohio State Buckeyes @ Maryland Terrapins TBD TBD

Week 13 – Ohio State vs Michigan Wolverines – Saturday, Nov. 26

Game Time (ET) TV Michigan Wolverines @ Ohio State Buckeyes TBD TBD

Ohio State football schedule predictions

The 2022 Ohio State football schedule is out, but we don’t know the specific times they will play just yet. We’ll begin making game-by-game predictions soon.

