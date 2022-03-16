ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Ohio State Football Schedule: 2022 opponents

By Andrew Buller-Russ
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zuUsg_0aFbiJyo00

Ohio State football schedule: Opponents for 2022 season

  • Home: Notre Dame , Arkansas, Toledo, Wisconsin, Rutgers, Iowa, Indiana, Michigan
  • Away: Michigan State, Penn State, Northwestern, Maryland,
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g4Zv2_0aFbiJyo00
Also Read:
Heisman Watch 2022: Bryce Young, Caleb Williams among 2022 Heisman Trophy candidates

Ohio State football schedule predictions, roster outlook

Ohio State football roster outlook

All our predictions are based on the Buckeyes starting these key players:

  • QB – C.J. Stroud
  • RB – TreVeyon Henderson, Miyan Williams, Master Teague III
  • WR – Marvin Harrison Jr., Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Julian Fleming, Jayden Ballard
  • TE – Mitch Rossi, Gee Scott Jr.

Related: Top 10 college football quarterbacks – Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Caleb Williams top the charts

Ohio State football schedule

Week 1 – Ohio State vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish – Saturday, Sept. 3

Game Time (ET) TV
Notre Dame Fighting Irish @ Ohio State Buckeyes TBD TBD

Week 2 – Ohio State vs Arkansas State Red Wolves – Saturday, Sept. 10

Game Time (ET) TV
Arkansas State Red Wolves @ Ohio State Buckeyes TBD TBD

Week 3 – Ohio State vs Toledo Rockets – Saturday, Sept. 17

Game Time (ET) TV
Toledo Rockets @ Ohio State Buckeyes TBD TBD

Find out where Ohio State lands in our latest college football rankings

Week 4 – Ohio State vs Wisconsin Badgers – Saturday, Sept. 24

Game Time (ET) TV
Wisconsin Badgers @ Ohio State Buckeyes TBD TBD

Week 5 – Ohio State vs Rutgers Scarlet Knights – Saturday, Oct. 1

Game Time (ET) TV
Rutgers Scarlet Knights @ Ohio State Buckeyes TBD TBD

Week 6 – Ohio State @ Michigan State Spartans – Saturday, Oct. 8

Game Time (ET) TV
Ohio State Buckeyes @ Michigan State Spartans TBD TBD
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V0C5a_0aFbiJyo00 Also Read:
Highest-paid college football coaches 2022: Jim Harbaugh contract extension provides raise

Week 7 BYE

Week 8 – Ohio State vs Iowa Hawkeyes – Saturday, Oct. 22

Game Time (ET) TV
Iowa Hawkeyes @ Ohio State Buckeyes TBD TBD

Week 9 – Ohio State @ Penn State Nittany Lions – Saturday, Oct. 29

Game Time (ET) TV
Ohio State Buckeyes @ Penn State Nittany Lions TBD TBD

Click here to view our College Football Games Today flagship piece and stay up to date with every game on the NCAA football schedule in 2022

Week 10 – Ohio State @ Northwestern Wildcats – Saturday, Nov. 5

Game Time (ET) TV
Ohio State Buckeyes @ Northwestern Wildcats TBD TBD

Week 11 – Ohio State vs Indiana Hoosiers – Saturday, Nov. 12

Game Time (ET) TV
Indiana Hoosiers @ Ohio State Buckeyes TBD TBD

Week 12 – Ohio State @ Maryland Terrapins – Saturday, Nov. 19

Game Time (ET) TV
Ohio State Buckeyes @ Maryland Terrapins TBD TBD

Is The ‘Shoe the best stadium in college football? See our list of top 20 NCAA gridiron venues and where Ohio State’s home ranks

Week 13 – Ohio State vs Michigan Wolverines – Saturday, Nov. 26

Game Time (ET) TV
Michigan Wolverines @ Ohio State Buckeyes TBD TBD

Ohio State football schedule predictions

The 2022 Ohio State football schedule is out, but we don’t know the specific times they will play just yet. We’ll begin making game-by-game predictions soon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZUVmF_0aFbiJyo00 Also Read:
Most Heisman Trophy winners from college football’s elite schools

More must-reads:

Comments / 6

Related
The Spun

Urban Meyer Officially Landed A New Job This Week

Urban Meyer has a new gig. The former Ohio State Buckeyes and Jacksonville Jaguars head coach won’t be on the sidelines, but he will be close to college sports. Meyer, a three-time college football national champion, has landed a new gig after getting fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars. The...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

LeBron James Has 1-Word Reaction To Browns Trade For Deshaun Watson

On Friday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns mades headlines by sending three first-round picks, a 2023 third-rounder and a 2024 fourth-rounder to the Houston Texans for Deshaun Watson. Several teams, like the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints showed interest in Watson. In fact, earlier this week, it seemed...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Ohio State
State
Arkansas State
WTAJ

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back sought in fatal stabbing

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities have issued a warrant for the arrest of former Pittsburgh Steeler running back Eric Wilkerson on charges stemming from a fatal stabbing. The 55-year-old was charged with aggravated murder in the death of 46-year-old Brian Weems III. According to Cleveland police, the men had argued...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Look: Tom Izzo’s Comment On Coach K Is Going Viral

Tom Izzo and Mike Krzyzewski will meet one final time Sunday when Michigan State and Duke square off in the second round of the NCAA tournament. As noted by the NCAA March Madness Twitter page, this marks the 16th time the two legendary head coaches will meet. Coach K has a decisive advantage in their encounters.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WBNS 10TV Columbus

'We had no red flags': Parents of Katie Meyer, 22, speak about Stanford soccer star's death

STANFORD, Calif — Stanford soccer star Katie Meyer's death has been ruled a suicide. The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office confirmed the cause of death Friday. “The County of Santa Clara Medical Examiner-Coroner is investigating Kathryn Meyer’s death. There is no indication of foul play, and Meyer’s death was determined to be self-inflicted,” the Sheriff's Office said in a statement. “The Medical Examiner-Coroner extends sincerest condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Katie Meyer.”
STANFORD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gridiron Football#College Football#Football Games#American Football#Rutgers#Heisman Watch#Heisman Trophy#Buckeyes#Wr#Irish#Toledo Rockets#Wisconsin Badgers
AOL Corp

Stanford goalkeeper Katie Meyer's death ruled 'self-inflicted'

Editor's note: If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day at 1-800-273-8255. Medical examiners determined that the death of Stanford soccer goalkeeper Katie Meyer was "self-inflicted" as law enforcement ruled out foul play in a statement released to media Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
On3.com

Georgia linebacker signee suffers multiple gunshot wounds

Georgia signee and three-star prospect EJ Lightsey has suffered multiple gunshot wound Monday night, per a report. He is in stable condition. The shooting took place in Fitzgerald, Georgia, Lightsey’s hometown. The future Georgia linebacker has been transported to a local hospital for treatment on “serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.”
FITZGERALD, GA
The Spun

Look: Coach K Called Out For What He Told CBS

Coach K took a little bit of heat from college basketball fans for one his his quotes about banners. Mike Krzyzewski is quoted as saying, “the only banners we hang up in Cameron Indoor Stadium are Championship banners,” one user tweeted. Adding, “First thing CBS shows hanging in the rafters? COACH K 1,000 WINS. Amazing.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
Sports
Ohio State Buckeyes
The Spun

Shocking Upset In NCAA Women’s Tournament On Sunday

The NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament has featured a couple of stunning upsets, highlighted by No. 15 seed Saint Peter’s run to the Sweet 16. Upsets aren’t just a part of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, though – the Women’s Tournament has some big ones, as well.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Olympic Swimmer Makes Her Opinion On Lia Thomas Very Clear

An Olympic swimmer who competed against Penn transgender swimmer Lia Thomas has made her opinion on the matter extremely clear. Thomas, a transgender swimmer for the Penn women’s team, won the 500 meter freestyle at the NCAA Championships this week. Erica Sullivan, an Olympic silver medalist who came in...
SOCIETY
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To NCAA Tournament Ref Controversy

The NCAA Tournament officials have been not great at times this year – and that’s putting it nicely. On Saturday, fans were furious with the officiating in the game between No. 1 Baylor and No. 8 North Carolina. The majority of the calls went against the Tar Heels as the Bears made a furious comeback to force overtime, before ultimately losing.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Scotty Pippen Jr. Made History In Sunday’s Game

Scotty Pippen Jr.’s star continues to rise. On Sunday, the junior guard led his team to an NIT win and made some history in the process. Behind a 32-point performance against Dayton, Pippen became Vanderbilt’s all-time points leader for a single season. The son of the NBA great was the first Commodore to ever surpass 700 points in a season, and currently sits at 708. As it stands, Pippen is 12th on the school’s all-time scoring list with 1,549.
BASKETBALL
The Spun

NCAA Tournament Getting Crushed For Referee Explanation

NCAA Tournament referees have taken their share of heat from fans, as well as the media, this March Madness. And that continued Sunday when officials seemingly ducked an explanation for a questionable technical foul call on Illinois’ RJ Melendez. Per The Athletic’s Brendan Quinn, “Asked if media could receive...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

47K+
Followers
40K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy