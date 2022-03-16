Ohio State Football Schedule: 2022 opponents
Ohio State football schedule: Opponents for 2022 season
- Home: Notre Dame , Arkansas, Toledo, Wisconsin, Rutgers, Iowa, Indiana, Michigan
- Away: Michigan State, Penn State, Northwestern, Maryland,
Ohio State football schedule predictions, roster outlook
Ohio State football roster outlook
All our predictions are based on the Buckeyes starting these key players:
- QB – C.J. Stroud
- RB – TreVeyon Henderson, Miyan Williams, Master Teague III
- WR – Marvin Harrison Jr., Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Julian Fleming, Jayden Ballard
- TE – Mitch Rossi, Gee Scott Jr.
Ohio State football schedule
Week 1 – Ohio State vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish – Saturday, Sept. 3
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Notre Dame Fighting Irish @ Ohio State Buckeyes
|TBD
|TBD
Week 2 – Ohio State vs Arkansas State Red Wolves – Saturday, Sept. 10
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Arkansas State Red Wolves @ Ohio State Buckeyes
|TBD
|TBD
Week 3 – Ohio State vs Toledo Rockets – Saturday, Sept. 17
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Toledo Rockets @ Ohio State Buckeyes
|TBD
|TBD
Week 4 – Ohio State vs Wisconsin Badgers – Saturday, Sept. 24
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Wisconsin Badgers @ Ohio State Buckeyes
|TBD
|TBD
Week 5 – Ohio State vs Rutgers Scarlet Knights – Saturday, Oct. 1
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Rutgers Scarlet Knights @ Ohio State Buckeyes
|TBD
|TBD
Week 6 – Ohio State @ Michigan State Spartans – Saturday, Oct. 8
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Ohio State Buckeyes @ Michigan State Spartans
|TBD
|TBD
Week 7 BYE
Week 8 – Ohio State vs Iowa Hawkeyes – Saturday, Oct. 22
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Iowa Hawkeyes @ Ohio State Buckeyes
|TBD
|TBD
Week 9 – Ohio State @ Penn State Nittany Lions – Saturday, Oct. 29
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Ohio State Buckeyes @ Penn State Nittany Lions
|TBD
|TBD
Week 10 – Ohio State @ Northwestern Wildcats – Saturday, Nov. 5
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Ohio State Buckeyes @ Northwestern Wildcats
|TBD
|TBD
Week 11 – Ohio State vs Indiana Hoosiers – Saturday, Nov. 12
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Indiana Hoosiers @ Ohio State Buckeyes
|TBD
|TBD
Week 12 – Ohio State @ Maryland Terrapins – Saturday, Nov. 19
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Ohio State Buckeyes @ Maryland Terrapins
|TBD
|TBD
Week 13 – Ohio State vs Michigan Wolverines – Saturday, Nov. 26
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Michigan Wolverines @ Ohio State Buckeyes
|TBD
|TBD
Ohio State football schedule predictions
The 2022 Ohio State football schedule is out, but we don’t know the specific times they will play just yet. We’ll begin making game-by-game predictions soon.Also Read:
