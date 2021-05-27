An easy-to-follow guide on how to download your favorite YouTube playlist

The popular streaming platform offers an endless supply of content. Big creators dominate the conversation, but some underground channels set themselves apart from the rest. On a platform as vast and diverse as YouTube, it’s easy for small channels to become buried in the endless sea of content. In fact, about 500 hours’ worth of videos are uploaded to YouTube every minute. Users stream incredible amounts of content, averaging about 1 billion hours per day to make YouTube one of the most widely used streaming platforms out there. With this much viewership, few YouTube creators are able to stand out. Those who do usually have at least a million subscribers and a steady growth rate, but there are several small YouTube creators who produce quality content despite not having a large following. If you want to expand your viewing habits, try checking out some of these smaller creators with suggestions based on bigger channels you might know.