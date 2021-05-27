An easy-to-follow guide on how to download your favorite YouTube playlist
YouTube is a great source of content. You can spend hours lost on its platform, going from video to video, channel to channel. If you are not careful, you can spend an infinite amount of time there before you even know it. But you have other things you need to do and places you have to be. If that is the case, and you still want to take your videos or content with you, here are some ways to download your favorite YouTube playlists and have them entertain you throughout the day.conandaily.com