Tulsa, OK

PODCAST: Coaches Corner – Logan Thomas

By Michael Knight
prepredzone.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the latest Prep Redzone Coaches Corner, we hit the westside after three straight weeks in the Tulsa area. Our guest this week is Edmond Memorial head coach Logan Thomas. We discuss him taking over his alma mater’s program, what he learned at previous stops and how Edmond Memorial can turn into a winner. Tune in every Wednesday for another episode of the Prep Redzone Coaches Corner! Next week’s guest is Yukon head coach Marshall Hahn. Don’t miss it!

