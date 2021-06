Good Thursday friends! Today in La Voz con Mariel Fiori is a day of entertainment and the environment. The Newburgh Public Library presents a series of literary conversations in Spanish not to be missed and Yoly Avella, Adolfo Béjar Lara and Joanne Lugo gave us all the details. The SUNY New Paltz professor in languages, literature and cultures Adolfo Béjar Lara will lead the series of talks: Tales and conversations, short stories from Latin America, imagination, culture and community, beginning with the reading of the story by Gabriel García Márquez "The most beautiful drowned person of the world, " this Monday, June 14 from 6:30 to 7:45 pm in the outdoor plaza of the Newburgh Library. Free. For registration and more information, please call the Librarian of Spanish and Literacy Services, Joanne Lugo at 845-563-3620.