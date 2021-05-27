Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Brown U. Professor to Head Terrorist University

By Clifford Smith
Middle East Forum
 21 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe most infamous university in "Palestine" has a new president, and, surprisingly, he is an American professor at an Ivy League school. Starting in the Fall 2021 semester, Beshara Doumani, director of Brown University's Center for Middle East Studies, will take a two-year leave of absence to become the fifth president of Birzeit University, located in the West Bank town of Birzeit, just a few miles from Ramallah.

www.meforum.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marwan Barghouti
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinians#Hamas#Jordan#Head Terrorist University#Brown University#Birzeit University#Birzeit Girls School#Birzeit College#Plo#English#Americans#Mossad#Fatah#Israelis#Tanzim#Palestinian Islamic Jihad#Sbarro Pizzeria#Fbi#Financial Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Terrorism
News Break
International Relations
Country
Palestine
Related
Middle Eastweeklyblitz.net

American university professors slander Israel

Columbia University professor Rashid Khalidi starred in a May 20 anti-Israel online “teach-in” named after his blatantly biased 2020 book, The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine: A History of Settler Colonialism and Resistance, 1917–2017. Hosted by Rutgers University’s Center for Security, Race and Rights (CSRR), the panelists’ Israel-bashing was so clichéd that it might well have been 100 years old itself.
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

The Baseless Charge that Israel Is an Apartheid State, Again

The baseless accusations that Israel has adopted an apartheid system similar to South Africa’s pre-1994 racial doctrine, just won’t go away. Recently, Ilan Baruch and Dr. Alon Liel, two former Israeli diplomats who served as Israel’s envoys in South Africa, have written in the South African internet periodical “Daily Maverick”, that “Israel took inspiration from apartheid regimes.”
Violent Crimesriverbender.com

China: Professor killed party official at Fudan University

BEIJING (AP) — A professor killed the Communist Party secretary at the school of mathematics at China's prestigious Fudan University, police and school authorities said. Police identified the suspect in custody as a 39-year-old professor whose surname is Jiang, saying he used a knife in committing the crime on the school campus.
Religionheritagefl.com

Hamas leader: 'God has decreed we must attack Tel Aviv'

(JNS) - Hamas leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, told a group of students and academics in Gaza on Saturday that the terrorist organization has the capability to demolish Tel Aviv and that Israel had only destroyed 3 percent of Gaza's tunnel network last month during "Operation Guardian of the Walls."
BusinessCleveland Jewish News

Boycott Israel? No, Ben & Jerry’s is boycotting social media.

(JTA) – Pro-Palestinian activists were swarming the social media comments sections of Ben & Jerry’s to demand the company boycott Israel. In response, Ben & Jerry’s appears to have indeed entered a boycott — of social media itself. The international ice cream brand with hundreds of millions of dollars in...
Middle Eastcitizentruth.org

New Israeli Government, Same Israeli Apartheid

Naftali Bennett is at best a continuation of Netanyahu’s policies and at worst an ideologue whose positions are to the right of Netanyahu’s. After 12 years, Israel finally inaugurated a new prime minister. While being hailed by many as the opportunity for a fresh start, Naftali Bennett is at best a continuation of Netanyahu’s policies and at worst an ideologue whose positions are to the right of Netanyahu’s.
ReligionThe Jewish Press

Has The State Of Israel Lived Up To Jewish Values?

In a recently circulated audio clip, Rabbi Joseph Soloveitchik, zt”l, delivering a talk in 1958, shared his concerns about the emerging State of Israel. Rabbi Soloveitchik said, “The Jew has experienced prosecution and brutality. We never had a state, we never had political province. What if we had been a state in the Middle Ages? How would we have acted – just like the feudal lords, or would we have acted different because of Jewish values? Who knows? Now with the State of Israel, the test has come, we are facing the test, will we behave like any other state ethically? Will we restrain ourselves from engaging in certain injustices…which are in conflict with basic Judaic ethics, or will we yield to temptation?”
MilitaryGephardt Daily

Israel conducts airstrikes in Gaza in response to Hamas incendiary balloons

June 16 (UPI) — The Israeli military on Tuesday said it conducted airstrikes in Gaza after officials said the militant group Hamas sent incendiary balloons into southern Israel. The Israeli Defense Forces said it “struck military compounds belonging to the Hamas terror organization, which were used as facilities and meeting...
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

25 Fires in Southern Israel Started by Gaza Arson Terror Balloons

In a clear violation of the recent ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, more than two dozen incendiary balloons were launched by Gaza terrorists Tuesday across the border into Israel. Local sources reported at least 25 fires that were started in various agricultural and other fields as the incendiary balloons...
Minoritieslpeproject.org

On Law and Racial Capitalism in Palestine

This post is part of the Law and Settler Colonialism in Palestine Symposium. Israel has been widely criticized for discriminating against non-Jews. This is unsurprising, given that it is a self-declared state of the Jewish people controlling a territory in which nearly half the inhabitants do not identify as Jews. Hence the accusation of apartheid, long made by Palestinians and their allies and more recently echoed by groups such as B’Tselem and Human Rights Watch and vividly illustrated in the graphic below.
Middle Eastdrrichswier.com

Al-Jazeera Accepts Award From Hamas for Anti-Israel Coverage

The “Palestinian” Islamic terror group Hamas presented an award on Wednesday to the Qatar-based network Al-Jazeera for the “high professionalism” it displayed in its anti-Israel news coverage during the recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, which fired thousands of rockets at the innocent Israeli populace. In a paid visit to...
Human Rightsaspeninstitute.org

Ahmed Abdelgawad Mohamed

Ahmed Abdelgawad Mohamed is the Research Assistant for the Inclusive America Project at the Aspen Institute. As part of his research assistance at the Aspen Institute, Ahmed will focus on the relation between law and religion, religious freedom laws, religious exemptions, law and society. Ahmed is an Egyptian lecturer, researcher,...
Middle EastDissident Voice

On “Conflict”, “Peace” and “Genocide”: Time for New Language on Palestine and Israel

On May 25, famous American actor, Mark Ruffalo, tweeted an apology for suggesting that Israel is committing ‘genocide’ in Gaza. “I have reflected and wanted to apologize for posts during the recent Israel/Hamas fighting that suggested Israel is committing ‘genocide’,” Ruffalo wrote, adding, “It’s not accurate, it’s inflammatory, disrespectful and is being used to justify anti-Semitism, here and abroad. Now is the time to avoid hyperbole.”
Collegesqatar-tribune.com

QFFD signs agreement to provide scholarship to 400 students in America University of Beirut

Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) and the Ministry of Education and Higher Education of the Republic of Lebanon have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to provide scholarships for 400 students to complete their education at the American University of Beirut, in cooperation with Education Above All Foundation (EAA), which will manage the project through Qatar scholarships programme.
Middle Eastheritagefl.com

Hamas then, Hamas now

It was exactly 20 years ago. My wife and I were attending a Shabbat dinner in Madrid on June 1st when someone gave us the news. A suicide bomber had struck a seaside discotheque, the Dolphinarium, in Tel Aviv. There were reportedly many casualties. The final death toll was 21...
Congress & Courtsdiscoverthenetworks.org

Omar Slammed for Reweeting Video from Anti-Israel Org ISM

Anti-Semitic Muslim Rep. Ilhan Omar has once again courted controversy, this time for retweeting a video last week from the International Solidarity Movement (ISM), a radical anti-Israel group that supports Hamas terrorists. Omar retweeted a video allegedly showing the Israeli Border Patrol who are accused of having “violently snatched and...
Militaryfreenews.live

Israel shelled the territory of Syria with tanks

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) fired tanks at a stronghold in Syria. This was reported on Thursday, June 17, by the Israeli state media company “Kan,” citing sources in the Syrian opposition. According to the interlocutors of “Kan,” on June 17, the IDF fired several dozen shells at the building...
Middle Eastpodbean.com

With Caroline Glick and Joe Weiss

CAROLINE GLICK, Senior Columnist, Breitbart News, Senior Contributor, Jerusalem Post and Maariv, Author, "The Israeli Solution: A One State Plan for Peace in the Middle East," Senior Fellow, Center for Security Policy, Host, Caroline Glick's Mideast News Hour, @CarolineGlick. Caroline Glick delves into Benjamin Netanyahu's recent departure from power: "This...
Middle Eastgeopolitics.co

On Nasser’s Fight for Arabic Independence and a Free Palestine

In the 1950s the so-called enemy of the West was not only Moscow but the Third World’s emerging nationalists, from Gamal Abdel Nasser in Egypt to Mohammed Mossadegh in Iran. The United States and Britain staged a coup d’état against Mossadegh, and used the Muslim Brotherhood, a terrorist movement and the grandfather organization of the militant Islamic right, in an attempt to remove Nasser, the leader of the Arab nationalists.
IndiaCouncil on Foreign Relations

CFR to Welcome New Fellows on China, India, and Defense Policy

The Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) will welcome three new fellows to the David Rockefeller Studies Program: Ian Johnson, Manjari Chatterjee Miller, and Lauren Kahn. Ian Johnson will become the Stephen A. Schwarzman senior fellow for China studies on July 1. At CFR, Johnson will research and write on U.S.-Chinese relations and on political, economic, social, and cultural developments in China. Until mid-June, he was visiting senior fellow at the Asia Research Institute at the National University of Singapore. A writer and researcher whose work appears regularly in the New York Times and the New York Review of Books, Johnson was awarded the 2001 Pulitzer Prize for International Reporting for his coverage of China for the Wall Street Journal. In 2017, Stanford University recognized him with its Shorenstein Journalism Award for his body of work covering Asia. Johnson is the author of three books: The Souls of China: The Return of Religion After Mao, Wild Grass: Three Stories of Change in Modern China, and A Mosque in Munich: Nazis, the CIA, and the Rise of the Muslim Brotherhood in the West. He obtained his BA at the University of Florida, his MA at the Free University of Berlin, and was a Nieman Fellow at Harvard University.