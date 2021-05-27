Brown U. Professor to Head Terrorist University

The Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) will welcome three new fellows to the David Rockefeller Studies Program: Ian Johnson, Manjari Chatterjee Miller, and Lauren Kahn. Ian Johnson will become the Stephen A. Schwarzman senior fellow for China studies on July 1. At CFR, Johnson will research and write on U.S.-Chinese relations and on political, economic, social, and cultural developments in China. Until mid-June, he was visiting senior fellow at the Asia Research Institute at the National University of Singapore. A writer and researcher whose work appears regularly in the New York Times and the New York Review of Books, Johnson was awarded the 2001 Pulitzer Prize for International Reporting for his coverage of China for the Wall Street Journal. In 2017, Stanford University recognized him with its Shorenstein Journalism Award for his body of work covering Asia. Johnson is the author of three books: The Souls of China: The Return of Religion After Mao, Wild Grass: Three Stories of Change in Modern China, and A Mosque in Munich: Nazis, the CIA, and the Rise of the Muslim Brotherhood in the West. He obtained his BA at the University of Florida, his MA at the Free University of Berlin, and was a Nieman Fellow at Harvard University.