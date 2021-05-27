Cancel
What Prompted Biden To Order A Deeper Look Into COVID-19's Origin?

By Rachel Martin
Where exactly did COVID-19 come from? President Biden wants the intelligence community to figure it out. The most common answer for any virus would be that it developed in animals and spread to humans. But the presence of a high-tech lab in Wuhan, China, has triggered questions for more than a year. Wuhan is where the virus was first detected. The discovery of additional evidence about the lab led the president to ask for answers within three months.

Congress & CourtsNRVNews

Griffith Pushes Google for COVID-19 Origins

Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) today pushed Google for help on finding answers regarding the origins of COVID-19. In a hearing of the House Energy and Commerce Committee’s Subcommittee on Health, Griffith asked witness Dr. Karen DeSalvo, Chief Health Officer at Google, for information about reported financial ties between Google and EcoHealth Alliance, the organization that provided the Wuhan Institute of Virology with grant money funded by the National Institutes of Health.
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

Protesters Await Kamala Harris at Border With 'Que Mala' and 'Trump Won' Signs

Critics of Vice President Kamala Harris were lined up to protest early Friday morning ahead of the vice president's first visit to the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso, Texas. Harris, who President Joe Biden tasked with spearheading his administration's response to undocumented immigration and the influx of migrants at the border, is scheduled to visit the El Paso Central Processing Center, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) facility, on Friday. The vice president will be joined by Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas as well as a couple of Democratic lawmakers.
POTUSWashington Post

Where Congress Stands on Undoing Trump’s Last-Minute Rules

Like presidents before him, Donald Trump raced to finalize new rules before he left office in January. The U.S. Congress, using a law designed for just such occasions, is moving to repeal as many as three of those rules. But the window to repeal even more probably has closed. 1....
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Biden to meet with Afghan president; Harris visits U.S.-Mexico border

President Biden will meet Friday with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani at the White House. The visit comes amid reports of a new U.S. intelligence assessment that says the Afghan government could fall within six months of the departure of remaining U.S. troops. The Pentagon’s top spokesman, John Kirby, said Thursday that the withdrawal continues “on pace,” with the expectation that it will be complete by September.
POTUSWashington Post

Biden condemned Trump’s nepotism. So why are his aides’ relatives getting jobs?

President Biden has had harsh words for the Trump administration for its approach to government ethics, calling it “the most corrupt administration in modern history.” He promised to take a higher road, including pledging that his children would never “have offices in the White House” and professing a commitment to diversity in hiring. So it’s troubling that so many relatives of top Biden appointees are landing jobs in his administration.
Florida StatePosted by
Fox News

VP Harris reminds Biden about Florida condo collapse in awkward WH moment

Vice President Kamala Harris appeared to remind President Biden to mention the deadly South Florida condo collapse before leaving a White House event Thursday. Biden had given remarks on infrastructure and taken questions from the press on that issue as well as voting rights. He then attempted to wrap up by telling reporters "I’ve got to get to a helicopter" before Harris approached.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

U.S. expected to miss Biden's COVID-19 vaccination goal

As CBS News' Nancy Cordes reports, the White House admits on Tuesday that it won't meet President Biden's goal of partially vaccinating at least 70% of adults by July 4. Then CBS News' Janet Shamlian reports that top officials and health experts are urging young adults to get vaccinated as the Delta variant takes hold. Then Dr. Taison Bell, a critical care and infectious disease physician and the medical ICU director at the University of Virginia, joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss the rest of the coronavirus headlines of the day.
U.S. Politicspatriotdailypress.org

Head of U.S. Intelligence: We May Never Know COVID-19’s Origin

On the menu today: Avril Haines, the U.S. director of national intelligence, ominously declares in an interview that the U.S. intelligence community is no closer to determining how the COVID-19 pandemic began, and may never know with certainty; the need to end the crisis mentality on evictions; and Vice President Kamala Harris apparently thinks she’s “winning” something by refusing to spend a day visiting the border.
AnimalsPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Biden catches his white whale

ENGAGED! — EUGENE DANIELS, a POLITICO White House reporter and co-author of Playbook from South Carolina, and NATE STEPHENS, a social change facilitator from South Dakota. Pic … Another pic … One more pic … OK, a final pic. PRESIDENT AHAB: Well, we’ll be damned. JOE BIDEN appears to have...
POTUSWashington Post

Inside the extraordinary effort to save Trump from covid-19

This article is adapted from “Nightmare Scenario: Inside the Trump Administration’s Response to the Pandemic That Changed History,” which will be published June 29 by HarperCollins. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar’s phone rang with an urgent request: Could he help someone at the White House obtain an experimental...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

White House pitches America First 2.0

WASHINGTON, June 23 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Competing sometimes means copying. U.S. President Joe Biden’s top economic aide, Brian Deese, said on Wednesday that the government needs to play a bigger role in supporting certain technologies and industries. That’s taking a leaf out of China’s playbook and a more organized version of former President Donald Trump’s America First policy .