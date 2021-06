Summer is just around the corner - that means you and your family will be looking for something fun to do, right? Why not take in a movie in downtown Augusta?. According to a Facebook event page made by the Children's Discovery Museum and Augusta Downtown Alliance, Movies in the Park is coming back for the Summer of 2021. Unlike last year, when the movies were shown in a nearby parking lot, this year they will be back in Waterfront Park. As with previous years, the movies will start at dusk.