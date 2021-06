It's funny how the brain works sometimes. Last night, I was watching Jurassic Park and randomly my brain just started thinking about dinosaurs in Louisiana. Personally, I've never heard of any fossil discoveries or anything in the state. But, the United States is a hot bed for dinosaur fossils. Most have been found in areas like Utah, Montana, Arizona. You know, the rocky and desert areas of the country. But, paleontologists have been digging up dinosaur bones since the mid 1800s, there's bound to have been something discovered in Louisiana, right?