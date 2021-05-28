Waterville Humane Society “Read To Animals And Get Free Books”

I found a website that could be handy if you or someone you know is a birder. In case you don't know, a birder is someone who is a bird watcher. What makes this even more unique the site helps people to find and share sites to go birdwatching that is accessible for people with "mobility challenges, blindness or low vision, chronic illness, intellectual or developmental disabilities, mental illness, and those who are neurodivergent, deaf or hard of hearing or who have other health concerns" according to their website birdability.org. The goal is also to help introduce the world of birding to people who may not have had the chance to experience nature in this way and how to be an inclusive birder.