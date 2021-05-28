Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Waterville, ME

Waterville Humane Society “Read To Animals And Get Free Books”

By Kristi Marie
Posted by 
92 Moose
92 Moose
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Do your kids love animals and love to read? Are they between the ages of 4 and 12 years old? Then keep reading because it doesn't get any better than what I'm about to share with you. According to a Facebook post made by the Humane Society Waterville Area, they...

92moose.fm
92 Moose

92 Moose

Augusta, ME
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
917K+
Views
ABOUT

92 Moose plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maine Pets & Animals
Waterville, ME
Lifestyle
Waterville, ME
Pets & Animals
City
Waterville, ME
Local
Maine Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Animals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Pets
Related
Vassalboro, MEPosted by
92 Moose

Celebration of Life for Brandon Breton and Joseph Mayo

Brandon Breton of Vassalboro and Joseph Mayo of Rome are the two young men who drowned recently while out swimming in Messalonski Lake. Brandon was 21 and Joseph was 19. They were with some other friends when they took the boat out on June 7th. Their bodies were recovered the next day. The four friends had all been swimming, and according to centralmaine.com, the boat drifted away; and two of the guys made it back, and Joseph and Brandon did not. Thursday, June 17, there will be a celebration of life and community grievance at the Red Barn from 1 pm to 5pm. Everyone is welcome to attend. It will be a time to show support for the families affected by this accident.
Hallowell, MEPosted by
92 Moose

Hallowell Restaurant’s Incredible Adult Milkshake Is A “Must Try”

For the last few years, we have seen more and more Maine restaurants offering adult milkshakes. It is always amazing to see the amazing, cool (literally), alcoholic concoctions our local mixologists come up with. They are able to mix flavors that you never would think would go well together to make magic. And, with the addition to ice cream they can do even more crazy stuff.
AnimalsPosted by
92 Moose

Birdability.org To Promote Birding for Mainers

I found a website that could be handy if you or someone you know is a birder. In case you don't know, a birder is someone who is a bird watcher. What makes this even more unique the site helps people to find and share sites to go birdwatching that is accessible for people with "mobility challenges, blindness or low vision, chronic illness, intellectual or developmental disabilities, mental illness, and those who are neurodivergent, deaf or hard of hearing or who have other health concerns" according to their website birdability.org. The goal is also to help introduce the world of birding to people who may not have had the chance to experience nature in this way and how to be an inclusive birder.
Lewiston, MEPosted by
92 Moose

This Maine School May Change Dress Code to Allow Hats/Hoods

I remember being a kid in school and the only times we were allowed to wear hats and hoods inside was when we were having a 'dress-down day', or an in-school fundraiser where you would pay a dollar to the cause and in exchange could wear your ballcap or hood up for the day. Otherwise, the normal dress-code wouldn't allow it.
Kennebec County, MEPosted by
92 Moose

Take United Way Survey – Win $50 Gift Card

How would you like to win a $50 gift card and help your community at the same time?. Sounds like a win-win to me. Here's the deal The United Way of Kennebec Valley is putting together a 10 year plan to best serve the Kennebec Valley area and to do that they they need your help and input by filling in a brief survey about what is most important to you personally.
Rockland, MEPosted by
92 Moose

FREE Youth Summer Sailing Program In Rockland

Maybe it's just me but the allure of sailing has always tugged at my heart stings, something about the ocean and a self powered vessel strengthens character, adds to ones confidence and even leadership skills. The art and experience of sailing is something I wish I would have acquired much...
Hallowell, MEPosted by
92 Moose

Scrummy Afters Candy Shoppe Is Officially Back Open In Hallowell

It's official, Scrummy Afters Candy Shoppe is back in Hallowell, and I've got to admit that's pretty darn sweet! See what I did there... candy... sweet...HAHA!. Unfortunately, during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, Scrummy After Candy Shoppe owner Hilary Vellani made the tough decision to close their storefront on Water Street in Hallowell. Although Scrummy Afters closed the long-running storefront, they didn't give up and started an online candy store.
Maine StatePosted by
92 Moose

Wilton May Hold A Scaled Back Blueberry Festival For 2021

The Wilton Blueberry Festival may be back for 2021…sort of. In May, the Wilton Blueberry Festival decided to cancel the event for this summer. Then the state of Maine dropped the masking and distancing mandates; the committee agreed to stand by their decision to keep the event canceled. I have...
Augusta, MEPosted by
92 Moose

The Story of Augusta’s Goosey is Charming

If you grew up in Augusta, have been around Augusta for a while, or you went to Farrington School in Augusta…you know about Goose, Georgie the Goose, or Goosey. If you remember Goose, you are going to love the book written by Barbara Walsh. She is a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and author, along with artist Abby Grieg created the "The Goose Lady" book that is now available.
Paris, MEPosted by
92 Moose

Paris, Maine Town Office Offers Allure Perfume Review

What FUN! Allure Magazine decided to work on a feature that reviewed Chanel's Coco Madamoiselle L'Eau Privee perfume. Ohlala, I say. The twist on the fashion magazine doing this perfume review is…they asked different Parises (I guess that is the plural for Paris) to take part. As in Paris, Tennessee, Idaho, Ontario, and PARIS, MAINE!
Posted by
92 Moose

Maine Man Nurses A Bird Found Lying In the Road Back To Health

As a an animal lover myself, this video recently posted to Facebook got me all sorts of of emotional. Maybe it's because he's a gruff looking, burly dude who you might not expect to be so sympathetic to a helpless little creature. This is a real good reminder of the old saying that you really shouldn't judge a book by it's cover.
Maine StatePosted by
92 Moose

You Can Fish In Maine For Free This Weekend

Looking for a fun way to get the entire family outside this weekend?. The State of Maine is holding another free fishing weekend this weekend, June 5th and 6th. Both Mainers and non-residents are eligible for the opportunity as long as they are not otherwise prohibited from fishing. Keep in...