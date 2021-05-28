Waterville Humane Society “Read To Animals And Get Free Books”

Brandon Breton of Vassalboro and Joseph Mayo of Rome are the two young men who drowned recently while out swimming in Messalonski Lake. Brandon was 21 and Joseph was 19. They were with some other friends when they took the boat out on June 7th. Their bodies were recovered the next day. The four friends had all been swimming, and according to centralmaine.com, the boat drifted away; and two of the guys made it back, and Joseph and Brandon did not. Thursday, June 17, there will be a celebration of life and community grievance at the Red Barn from 1 pm to 5pm. Everyone is welcome to attend. It will be a time to show support for the families affected by this accident.